This New Metaverse Crypto Could Disrupt the Gaming Industry – Here’s Why

RobotEra is an upcoming Web3 gaming and metaverse crypto project creating an immersive sandbox-like world-building metaverse, allowing players to create, operate, explore, and trade in a custom-built world. By becoming robots in this metaverse, players can collect resources, manage their land, and create robot companions to participate in the collective formation of a massive virtual world.

RobotEra is creating a new type of immersive gaming experiences, empowering players to collaborate to create anything they can imagine. It will enable players to connect their unique lands together, offering endless opportunities for theme parks, museums, concerts, and other events and economic activities.

Let your imagination run wild and join in on the creation of the #RobotEra today! Prepare for a P2E experience like no other, powered by $TARO Become a Robot in charge of your own land! Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#NFTCollection #NFTCommunity #P2E pic.twitter.com/8HwWtc99FC — RobotEra (@robotera_io) February 15, 2023

As players engage in RobotEra, they’ll explore a vast, immersive metaverse that allows them to use their creativity and strategic thinking to create unique robots, buildings, and lands. They can also uncover hidden spaces with valuable rewards.

The Central City is a hub of activity that presents players with challenging quests to complete and earn rewards. Museums will showcase the works of talented players, meanwhile, and players can join in with other robots at concerts and events, discovering the possibilities of a fully interactive ecosystem.

RobotEra’s Storyline

The narrative of RobotEra is an engaging and well-crafted storyline that gamers are sure to appreciate. Taro, located in the Alpha Galaxy, has experienced a catastrophic event.

Once a flourishing planet with a thriving civilization, Taro is now a barren wasteland after a brutal war between the indigenous population and the robots. During the war’s final moments, Prosius, a humanoid scientist, had a breakthrough in his research on the “robot singularity.” He implemented a “new life” and documented his plan to rebuild the world in a protected file named “The Last Chance.”

With the last surviving indigenous person gone, 10,000 robots equipped with human-like thoughts and emotions awaken, launching a new epoch for Taro.

The robots have become the rulers of this new world. They are responsible for rebuilding the planet, restoring it to its former glory, and ushering in a new civilization and a brighter future.

NFTs: Robot Companions, Robots, and Land

RobotEra is a unique Web3 gaming experience that allows players to become robots and explore an immersive, expansive universe. Players can own their own assets and lands, customize their land, and craft robot companions to help them explore and thrive in the new world.

The metaverse’s robots belong to seven distinct factions, each with their unique features and advantages. Robot NFTs offer players a range of benefits, including the ability to trade and rent secondary robot companions, mine minerals, and receive airdrops.

In the metaverse, robot companions are vital secondary character allies beyond the player’s main robot that assist players in completing various tasks and enhancing their gaming experience. Players can create robot companions via the machine component workbench and the robot companion workbench.

Each robot companion has a unique appearance that can be personalized using the Robot Editor. Every Robot Companion is an NFT, which can be freely traded for metaverse crypto or leased.

Land is also an essential aspect of the RobotEra gaming experience and each piece of land is a unique NFT generated by the system. Players can use their imagination to create a garden in the sky or an underground castle on their land.

Robot NFT holders can mint land as well, which can be freely traded or leased. There are several benefits to owning land, including the ability to operate, construct, and acquire resources on it. RobotEra aims to deliver a powerful metaverse platform that blends entertainment, creation, management, exploration, and interaction, providing players with a fully immersive experience while also enabling them to earn money through their contributions to the in-game economy.

Bringing RobotEra’s New Metaverse Crypto and Game to Life

RobotEra offers players a user-friendly editing tool that helps them create buildings on their land and unique characters, resulting in custom NFT digital assets.

The RobotEra Editor is a potent feature that allows players to add their creative flair to their creations without any coding skills. Players can build production factories, mine for components and power blocks on their land, construct robot companions, and create buildings or decorations using item blocks.

In essence, the RobotEra Editor is a tool for players to unleash their creativity, allowing them to create and customize their land and characters as they please. The land and characters created by players generate unique digital assets that can be traded for metaverse crypto or fiat, providing a new dimension to the metaverse experience.

On their land, players can create anything they desire, from mines to factories and other structures, and the RobotEra Editor makes it possible to bring these creations to life. The editor’s features offer players a complete set of tools to express themselves in the metaverse, producing works of art or cutting-edge assets. RobotEra aspires to provide an immersive experience, and the RobotEra Editor is a critical component in making that a reality.

The Economic Engine Behind RobotEra: TARO Cryptocurrency

The economy within RobotEra is powered by TARO, a cryptocurrency that acts as its driving force. Players can use TARO to purchase land, own robot NFTs, and participate in a variety of economic activities within the game. Additionally, they can receive bonuses by staking their tokens.

TARO creates a play-to-earn (P2E) game economy, similar to that of The Sandbox. However, RobotEra offers a more extensive experience and simplified asset creation, potentially leading to the formation of a thriving economic community.

An Interactive and Immersive New Metaverse Crypto and Game

RobotEra’s primary goal is to deliver players with an interactive and immersive new metaverse game that incorporates entertainment and interaction while offering a frictionless play-to-earn experience–while enabling players to unleash their creativity, explore new worlds, and develop long-term relationships with other players.

Players will be able to generate considerable revenue through various methods, such as cultivating “sacred trees,” trading NFTs, advertising, staking the TARO metaverse crypto, and more.

The metaverse’s DAO ensures that all players can suggest action plans or determine the implementation strategy for plans for their own faction, as well as determine the use of tokens in their own treasury.

Players may qualify for RobotEra awards, which provide them with additional revenue, if they have good ideas and contributions.

By creating a dynamic and immersive metaverse, RobotEra seeks to introduce Web3 gaming to the general public. With the ability to create their robot character, explore new regions of the world, and own land, all with easy-to-use tools, the game caters to a diverse audience.

Boasting a successful crypto presale raising $800K so far, RobotEra is positioned for a strong launch–making it a smart investment as metaverse cryptos begin to gain traction among investors.

