This New Decentralized Freelancing Platform Has the Lowest Commission in the Industry

In the 2010s, web2 fundamentally transformed the global labor market.

Freelance gig working platforms linking freelancers to employers like Upwork and Fiverr sprung up.

Remote internet-based work exploded from a niche subset of the workforce to the mainstream.

But there was a hitch.

Centralized web2 freelance powerhouse platforms like Upwork and Fiverr developed huge dominance over the market, enabling them to jack up the fees they charge to freelancers.

On Fiverr, service sellers only see 80% of the price paid by the service buyer, meaning Fiverr is taking a 20% cut.

Upwork, meanwhile, takes a 10% cut.

And both companies reserve the right to shaft freelancers even more at any moment, depending on market conditions and business decisions made by a tiny number of remote executives.

Whilst web2 freelance platforms like Upwork and Fiverr have certainly been a net benefit for the world, it’s time for change.

And a new generation of blockchain-powered, decentralized web3 freelance platforms are arriving to deliver the revolution.

Leading the charge is DeeLance, one of the most promising crypto start-ups of 2023 that is already making waves in the crypto industry.

DeeLance Will Transform Gig Working With its Decentralized Freelance Metaverse

DeeLance is currently building an innovative, crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that unites freelancers and employers and promises to transform remote working forever.

Think of DeeLance’s metaverse as a blockchain-powered, work-focused digital space that is designed to empower both freelancers and employers with lower fees than existing major web2 freelance websites.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ In the $DLANCE ecosystem, you are the ultimate owner of your work. Our approach is the tokenization of freelance work products into NFTs, allowing secure & reliable transfer of work ownership Join $DLANCE presale Today!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto pic.twitter.com/0HmK8dM5ei — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 16, 2023

“At the core of DeeLance’s groundbreaking approach is the tokenization of freelance work products into NFTs, allowing a secure and reliable transfer of work ownership,” DeeLance’s Community Head Alekh and Community Manager Ivan told ICO speaks in a recent interview.

“This innovative solution directly addresses long-standing challenges in the digital freelancing space, such as copyright infringement and payment fraud, and provides an unprecedented level of security and peace of mind to all stakeholders.”

Unlike many existing freelance platforms, which can be difficult to sign up to and take a large cut of a freelancer’s earnings, DeeLance is highly accessible and features exceedingly low fees.

Hey DeeLancers!‍ Explore, Work, and Earn in the DeeLance #Metaversse like a pro! Participate in contests, games, & activities to earn digital assets as reward that users can easily trade in the NFT marketplace. Join $DLANCE Presale!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#crypto pic.twitter.com/b27As4cZzE — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 13, 2023

“On the DeeLance Freelancing platform, the signup process is simple… No browser plugins, third-party apps, or credit card details are required… The fees are low, the payments are fast, done with crypto, everything is transparent & secure with the escrow system, and the smart contracts,” Alekh and Ivan remarked.

DeeLance Presale Surges Towards $800,000 as Investors Flock In Ahead of Price Rise

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, DeeLance is conducting a presale of the $DLANCE crypto token that will be used to power its ecosystem.

And the presale is about to hit a huge milestone.

Having only launched its fund-raising efforts just over one month ago, the promising crypto project has now raised close to $930,000.

Congratulations DeeLancers!‍ Another milestone achieved – raised over $900,000! Let's keep the momentum going! Take advantage of the low price and get $DLANCE in the #Presale Stage 3 now! ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #cryptocoin pic.twitter.com/UwgfBpSbtv — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 17, 2023

And when the presale hits $1.2 million, the price of $DLANCE is set to jump 15% from $0.033 to $0.038.

Given the current pace at which $DLANCE tokens have been flying off of the shelves, investors should move quickly.

Those who get in now will be sat on a paper gain of around 66% when $DLANCE lists across major cryptocurrency exchanges at $0.055 in Q3 this year.

Business 2 Community ranks DeeLance as one of 2023’s hottest crypto presales.

And other media partnerships mean that the web3 start-up also features prominently across other major crypto news websites including Cryptonews.com, Be[In]Crypto, CoinTelegraph, as well as on traditional news websites like Yahoo! Finance and Business Insider.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ We've been featured in Crypto News. Take a look at why Metaverse and Web3 cryptocurrency could explode in 2023 ️ https://t.co/7uFg016NmL Join $DLANCE Presale today ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#Metaverse #Crypto pic.twitter.com/l98pe6dtfp — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 16, 2023

The project’s Twitter account has amassed an impressive more than 28,000 followers, while its Telegram and Discord channels have over 13,000 and 4,000 members each.

As the word spreads and the DeeLance community rapidly grows, it’s no wonder that crypto analysts are predicting big gains for $DLANCE in the year ahead.

Exciting news DeeLancers! ‍ Our project has been covered by Jacob Crypto Bury! Watch the video to hear what he has to say about us! https://t.co/2NoH9VHrks Get your hands on $DLANCE now! ⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#crypto #Metaverse #Presale pic.twitter.com/XBqBLWU2Ka — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 12, 2023

According to popular British presale crypto project analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, Deelance as “massive potential”.

