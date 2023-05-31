This Key Derivate Metric Suggests Bulls Taking Control in Bitcoin Market, Despite Recent BTC Price Decline

A key metric that indicates the balance of demand in the Bitcoin derivatives market is flashing that the bulls are taking control, despite a sour end to the month for the BTC price, which was last down just over 2.0% on the day in the $27,100 area.

The funding rate on leveraged Bitcoin futures positions on cryptocurrency exchange OKX just jumped to its highest level since the 6th of May at 0.0192%, according to data presented by crypto analytics website coinglass.com.

Positive funding rates suggest that speculators are net bullish, as long traders are paying funding to short traders.

The funding rate on decentralized crypto derivatives exchange dYdX, meanwhile, was also positive at around 0.0201% and has now been positive for more than two days.

The positive recent shift in BTC funding rates is surprising in light of Bitcoin’s near-5% drop from Monday’s highs in the mid-$28,000s.

At the time, Bitcoin found strong resistance at its 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) and a downtrend from the April/early-May highs, which was interpreted by technicians as suggesting that the cryptocurrency’s medium-term downtrend remains intact.

And while these technicians are calling for a retest of earlier monthly lows just under $26,000.

Adding to the evidence that bulls are gaining control of the BTC market is OKX’s BTC long/short ratio.

The ratio just jumped from 1.39 to 1.93, meaning long positions are now close to double short positions.

A separate metric presented by OKX suggests that bulls have been funding these new positions with leverage.

The crypto exchange’s BTC margin lending ratio just jumped to its highest level of the month above 58, having been under 30 only a few days ago.

Bearish Trend Set to Continue?

While some might interpret derivative market signals as an early indicator that Bitcoin’s net-bearish price action in recent weeks might be about to shift positively, other might be concerned that the risks of a long-position liquidation fuelled price drop have risen.

The above chart analysis suggests that Bitcoin is in a medium-term downtrend and recent shifts in the macro environment suggest that this downtrend is warranted.

In recent weeks, US jobs, service sector (PMI) and inflation data have remained stronger/hotter than expected, pushing back against the idea that the Fed is done with rate hikes.

Meanwhile, strong data and commentary from Fed policymakers has forced markets to price out bets on rate cuts in the second half of 2023 as US recession bets are squared.

All of this has given the US dollar decent support and lifted US yields (the 2 and 10-year, for example) above recent multi-month ranges.

Whilst AI optimism and a paring of US recession bets has kept the rally in US stocks (particularly in big tech names), which would normally help Bitcoin, the stronger dollar and higher yields have been the stronger influence.

Bitcoin is currently on course to end the month around 7.0% lower, its worst month since last November’s 16% drop.

Since 2011, Bitcoin has averaged a gain of around 7% in June.

But in the last three years, it has averaged a drop of around 15%.

Bitcoin bulls will be hoping that Bitcoin can snap this ugly recent run.

