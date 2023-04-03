Crypto Prices Surge As Safe Haven Asset Despite Oil Crisis

As we saunter into another week of potential gains and losses, the crypto enthusiasts amongst us find ourselves pondering the quintessential query: is it time to buy the dip?

With a plethora of high stakes factors at play in this week’s market sentiment, let’s embark on a journey through key dates, the US economy, oil cuts, and the crypto markets themselves.

Key Dates this week:

April 3: St. Louis Fed President Bullard speaks, S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, Fed Gov. Cook speaks.

April 4: Factory orders, job openings, Cleveland Fed President Mester speaks.

April 5: ADP employment, U.S. trade balance, S&P final U.S. services PMI, ISM services.

April 6: Initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, St. Louis Fed President Bullard speaks.

April 7: U.S. employment report, U.S. unemployment rate, average hourly wages, consumer credit.

US Markets Await Job Data

The first quarter of 2023 was a whirlwind of excitement for equity markets, with the Nasdaq leaping 1.7%, and the S&P 500 and DJIA following suit with impressive 1.2% and 1.4% rises – with market sentiment riding high on the back of powerful macro tailwinds.

But as rates have threatened to stay higher for longer, and the US Fed’s money printer continues to run – investors are eagerly awaiting fresh data to determine the course of the US economy.

"We expect the March employment report to show that the labour market was cooling even before the recent banking turmoil, with non-farm payrolls rising by a more modest 200,000 and annual wage growth falling close to a two-year low." – @CapEconUS #NFP — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 30, 2023

The key data to watch this week are the US job numbers, however, with a series of releases to watch including February’s durable goods orders (expected to decline by 1% month-over-month), March nonfarm payrolls (anticipated to display a 225,000-job spike), and the monthly unemployment rate (which is predicted to hold steady at 3.6%).

A thriving job market and high inflation are likely to dominate the Federal Reserve’s musings.

OPEC+ Surprise Oil Output Cut

Oil jumped 7.5% at the week’s open after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced crude output cuts on Sunday, w/Saudi Arabia leading the way w/500,000 barrels a day of reductions from May. (via BBG) pic.twitter.com/uXF1AVurmc — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) April 2, 2023

In a surprising turn of events that has blind-sided western markets – oil prices surged up to 8% following OPEC+’s decision to slash output by 1.16 million barrels per day (starting in May).

This measure, designed to stabilize the oil market until the end of 2023, comes hot on the heels of Russia’s decision to trim production by 500,000 barrels daily, with additional cuts by other OPEC+ members including Iraq, Algeria and Kazakhstan.

OPEC and non-OPEC members announce oil production cuts that total more than 1.6 million barrels per day. Thoughts on second and third order consequences? pic.twitter.com/ld2tQfeirG — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 2, 2023

Analysts suggest that oil prices could climb to a staggering $100 per barrel, but the cut may also hinder inflation decline, thus complicating central banks’ rate decisions.

In face of the oil cuts, gold prices have begun to slump – increasing the attractiveness of Bitcoin (BTC) as a safe haven asset.

How are Crypto Markets Reacting?

Over the weekend, Bitcoin held its ground above $28,000 despite uncertainties surrounding bank failures, inflation, and regulations targeting the crypto space.

Ethereum traded at $1,788, experiencing a 1.6% drop ahead of the upcoming Shapella upgrade on April 12, while decentralized tokens such as LidoDAO (LDO) and dYdX (DYDX) enjoyed a successful past quarter, spurred by investors’ anxieties about regulatory scrutiny on centralized crypto infrastructure.

Investors now eagerly await the release of employment and productivity data, which could influence the direction of the US economy and, subsequently, the crypto market.

Looking to the week ahead, it’s crucial to keep a keen eye on the evolving economic terrain. Will the US economy continue to shrink or forge ahead? Can we expect further market volatility? As always, in the intricate realm of cryptocurrency, only time will divulge the answers to these pressing questions.

Check Out: B2C In-House Crypto Youtuber @JacobCryptoBury

RELATED:

Dogecoin Price Prediction – As DOGE Blasts 7% Higher to $0.082, Can it Take Out $1 This Week?

DigiToads (TOADS) Leaps Ahead of the Competition as Quant (QNT) and Hedera (HBAR) Begin To Decline

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Why End of Q1 Means It’s Time to Break Resistance, $30k Incoming