This Crypto is the Move-to-Earn Web3 Combat Sports and Fitness Leader And You Can Invest Today

Exciting crypto presale Fight Out is now less than $75,000 from reaching the $5 million milestone as investors rush to take advantage of its unrivaled incentives.

The project is set to revolutionize the move-to-earn and fitness worlds and offer investors the opportunity to take advantage of massive bonus and affiliate programs.

At the time of writing, more than $4.95 million of FGHT tokens have been sold, with the presale to run until March 31, 2023.

Furthermore, the price of FGHT tokens increases every 12 hours so investors have been moving quickly ahead of scheduled price rises.

New investors will see the price of FGHT rise from $0.02578 to $0.0333 by the end of the presale – a gain of 29%.

They can also earn up to 67% in bonus tokens during the presale, based on the purchase amount and vesting period chosen, and make a further 5% USDT by referring other investors.

Earn Huge Rewards with Fight Out

Investors have been racing to secure their FGHT tokens as they can earn up to 67% in additional bonus tokens during the presale.

The bonues are based on the purchase amount and vesting period and triggered by choosing various amounts.

A purchase below $500 with no vesting period will not return any bonuses, however, a purchase of $500 with a three-month vesting period will earn another 20% in tokens – 10% for the purchase amount and 10% for the vesting.

To earn the full 67%, investors would need to purchase $50,000 of FGHT, triggering an extra 25%, and then lock their tokens for 36 months, triggering an extra 42%.

Investors can also get 5% USDT via the Fight Out affiliate program, where a referral link is generated for other new investors.

Fight Out has been developed by a doxxed and KYC-verified team and is set for exchanges on April 5 after the presale ends.

Numerous exchanges have already confirmed listings given the huge interest in the project, including leading CEXs and DEXs such as Uniswap, LBank, BKEX and BitForex.

Fight Out to Change Fitness Game

The Fight Out mobile app is set to hugely disrupt the fitness and move-to-earn worlds and will have users of all fitness levels and experiences rushing to sign up.

It will be a perfect companion for those at the beginning of their fitness journey and even for professional athletes, with the app to reward users for training and completing workouts.

While other M2E projects have just focused on counting steps – and been criticized over the need for expensive NFTs and flawed rewards mechanisms – Fight Out rewards users for doing a range of exercises and is accessed through a more traditional monthly subscription model.

The app will use smart technology to track sleep, nutrition, movement and effort and build a digital fitness profile of a user, which is upgraded when completing workouts.

The app also provides tailored training regimes, targeting everything from strength & conditioning to technique and mental wellness, making it perfect for novices and pros.

Users receive REPS – a second, off-chain token – for completing their workouts, which can in turn be used to get discounts on app subscription, purchase training equipment, or book personal trainers and fitness classes.

Additional REPS can be earned in the Fight Out metaverse, which will see users pit themselves against others in daily, weekly and monthly challenges.

The fitness profile is represented by a soulbound digital avatar – meaning it cannot be sold or traded – that is fully customizable and can have hair, clothes, shoes, tattoos and other accessories added to it, by purchasing them with REPS.

The project will also bring you closer to some of your favorite athletes through its ambassador program, where they provide masterclass training and other exclusive content.

So far UFC pair Taila Santos and Amanda Ribas – who fights at UFC 285 this weekend – boxing star Savannah Marshall and American Ninja Warrior Tremayne Dortch have all joined the project, with more to be announced in the future.

Join the Fight Out Telegram group for the latest news.

Related