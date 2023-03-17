These Coin Prices Are Set to Explode 10x as 2023 Bull Run Looks Ready for Action 

Cryptocurrency, which includes digital and virtual currencies that use encryption techniques to secure and verify transactions, is a relatively new asset class compared to traditional investments like stocks and bonds. As a result, there is a constant inflow of new and exciting projects predicted to see a significant increase in value in 2023.

In this update, we’ll go through the top new cryptocurrencies expected to skyrocket in value as the 2023 bull run approaches.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Investing in new cryptocurrencies can be a risky endeavor, but Love Hate Inu is making waves in the crypto world as a solid choice for potential investors.

Love Hate Inu is a novel vote-to-earn crypto project that combines meme virality with blockchain technology to create the world’s first voting platform.

Users can stake in the project and participate in polls in exchange for $LHINU, the project’s native token.

What’s exciting about Love Hate Inu is its potential to revolutionize the online survey market. The project’s blockchain-powered voting platform will record immutable results through distributed ledger technology.

Additionally, Love Hate Inu is poised to become the ideal online voting tool, thanks to the community engagement and social influence of crypto memes.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! Very exciting times ahead! We have less than $100,000 left to go till the end of Stage 1 of the #presale! Get yourself some $LHINU now before the price increases! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #memecoins #altcoins pic.twitter.com/uKpM4RsLpv — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 16, 2023

It is worth noting that the project’s debut presale stage has already generated outstanding results, raising over $850,000 in just one week. At the first stage of the presale, each $LHINU token is priced at $0.00009.

However, the price of the tokens will rise as the presale progresses through eight phases over 60 days. Tokens will increase by 70.5% to $0.000145 at the end of the presale rounds.

Good morning, #LoveHateInu community!☀️ We're so excited as we are very close to reaching 1M! And that's not all! The second stage of our #presale has just begun, so don't wait any longer! Get your hands on some $LHINU now!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#memecoins pic.twitter.com/JsfS8t247d — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 17, 2023

Investors who want to participate in the presale can purchase tokens with Ether, USDT, or a fiat currency credit card on the Love Hate Inu presale site.

It’s important to note that 90% of the total 100 billion tokens will be sold during the presale, making this investment safe from a rug pull. The remaining 10% of tokens will be reserved for exchange listings, community incentives, and liquidity.

Love Hate Inu has a bright future ahead, with a unique approach to online polling and a strong presale launch. For investors interested in getting involved in this exciting new project, joining the Love Hate Inu Telegram channel is a great way to stay up-to-date with the latest developments.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out (FGHT) is the latest player in the burgeoning world of play-to-earn cryptocurrencies. With its innovative train-to-earn model, FGHT aims to revolutionize the P2E ecosystem by rewarding users for their fitness efforts and achievements.

FGHT has already raised an astounding $5.5 million in presale, which will be used to expand its fitness application and ecosystem. The app enables users to create a digital fitness profile and access custom workouts, video tutorials, and challenges.

Users gain REPS as they complete exercises and challenges, which can be used to buy Fight Out apparel, NFTs, remote consultations with trainers, and fighting gear.

Furthermore, FGHT holders can also buy other NFTs to stylize their avatars with unique hairstyles and tattoos, which in turn, increases the value of their Soulbound Avatar as they compete in more challenges and improve their fitness.

Investors have been taking advantage of the presale period by purchasing FGHT tokens before the initial exchange offering on April 5, 2023. With the presale ending on March 31, the price of FGHT tokens is set to increase every seven days, making it a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

Moreover, FGHT is offering bonus tokens during the presale, enabling investors to claim up to 67% in bonus tokens. By locking tokens for three months or more, investors can earn even more significant bonuses.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is another new cryptocurrency that has been making waves in the world of electric vehicles and sustainable energy with its environmentally-friendly ecosystem that offers a peer-to-peer payments network and carbon credit rewards to drivers.

C+Charge has launched its presale of CCHG, the native token of its eco-friendly ecosystem that rewards EV drivers with carbon credits for charging their vehicles.

C+Charge has raised about $2.95 million and burnt over 70 million unsold presale tokens since the start of its presale. The presale started in mid-December 2022 and has progressed to stage seven of eight, with the final stage seeing an increase in price to $0.0235 per token.

In 2022, @Gridserve_HQ passed 1 million charging sessions across its network of over 540 chargers in 165 locations with zero-carbon energy ⚡ The growth in battery vehicles' popularity is undeniable! Join our #crypto #presale today⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi pic.twitter.com/a1UbmgJ8VU — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 16, 2023

CCHG will soon be listed on BitMart, marking its first CEX listing. As C+Charge continues to promote sustainable transportation, the presale of CCHG represents a promising investment opportunity for those interested in the intersection of eco-friendliness and technology.

C+Charge intends to democratize carbon credits and motivate drivers to transition to electric vehicles by utilizing CCHG as the foundation of its ecosystem.

C+Charge has already collaborated with Flowcarbon to create Goodness Nature Tokens (GNT), which are backed by verifiable carbon regeneration initiatives, and with Perfect Solutions to run 20% of Turkey’s charging stations.

Metropoly (METRO)

If you have been keeping an eye on the crypto market lately, you may have heard about Metropoly and its native cryptocurrency, METRO. This innovative project is creating waves in the real estate world by offering fractional NFTs backed by real-world properties.

Metropoly has launched its beta marketplace, where investors can buy NFTs backed by properties like luxury villas, beach houses, and apartments. These assets earn monthly rental income and benefit from long-term value appreciation, just like traditional real estate.

Notably, the most exciting part about this project is that you can buy these NFTs for as little as $100, making the traditional real estate market accessible to a wider range of investors.

The METRO presale is ongoing and offers the earliest and cheapest gateway to the project. By using the bonus code Launch20, you can get an additional 20% off your purchase. The tokens can undergo a gradual price hike to up to 300% profit on launch.

ANNOUNCEMENT Pre Sale stage 9 ends on the 21st of March at 4pm UTC! Ending soon in just 7 DAYS❗❗❗ You don't want to miss out on this investment chance, so hurry up! https://t.co/iMNSYw6Nur#metropoly #realestate #metro #crypto #nft #presale pic.twitter.com/cRIpxQ6oKs — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 14, 2023

If you have at least $100 worth of METRO tokens, you can participate in the Metropoly giveaway and have the chance to win a beautiful Burj Khalifa apartment worth 1M USD, which has the potential to earn up to 100,000 USD yearly in rental income.

Metropoly has already raised more than $874,000 in the presale so far, and partnerships with ChainAdoption and Tenset add to its credibility and value. The team has also launched the beta ahead of the token launch to win the trust and confidence of investors.

Battle Infinity (IBAT)

Battle Infinity is a fully audited metaverse platform that offers a rich virtual world with exciting play-to-earn (P2E) elements. The Battle Arena metaverse hosts six different platforms, including a fantasy sports league with NFTs, an autonomous DeFi exchange, an NFT marketplace, and multiplayer P2E games featuring NFTs.

Mech Infinity integrates Ronin Network, bringing Axies to the battle royale Mech Infinity, the web3 battle royale game based on the Axie Infinity universe, has announced its biggest update yet. The team has revealed that it has successfully integrated the Ronin Network into… https://t.co/HrcbSyX1PL pic.twitter.com/Jacg5Jmo0N — PavelinoG / Axie Infinity AXS & SLP / AxinOrigins (@PavelinoG) March 13, 2023

Battle Infinity platform runs on its native BEP-20 token, $IBAT, which has a total supply of 10 billion tokens. $IBAT can be earned as a reward for skilled gameplay, used to purchase advertising space on virtual billboards, and stake in the Global Staking Pool for regular passive income.

Since selling out its presale in just 25 days and launching on PancakeSwap, $IBAT has seen an almost 400% increase in price. Battle Infinity has also been listed on the centralized exchange LBank, with more listings expected soon.

