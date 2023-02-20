These Are the Best 3 Cryptos to Add to your Wallet to Avoid Falling into the Crypto Volatility Traps

Although the crypto market stepped into 2023 positively, things have been rocky over the last few days. The Paxos-SEC clash pulled down most of the market, triggering concerns about another crash. While that seems not to be the case, with the assets back on their feet now, it goes on to prove that the market is not immune to volatility.

Both external and internal factors can disturb the stability of the market. Interestingly, they can bury flimsy projects with no signs of return, as we have seen over the last few months. Robust projects, on the other hand, continue to march ahead. Despite the minor setbacks, they can give reliable returns to investors in the short and long terms.

This article lists three cryptocurrencies that can withstand market volatility owing to their solid blockchain use cases.

1. Metropoly – NFT marketplace 100% backed by real-world properties

The token that has the highest potential for growth this year is Metropoly – an NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. The platform features properties converted into fractional NFTs for as low as $100. As a result, you can invest in a wide range of global real estate properties with low initial capital.

It comes with the benefits of passive monthly income and value appreciation, just like a real-world real estate asset. But there is more.

You don’t have to deal with the banks or do tiring paperwork when buying Metropoly NFTs. Real estate trading on Metropoly is fast, easy, and cheap , overseen by blockchain-run smart contracts.

Don’t worry about the hassles of maintenance and finding tenants. They are handled by the Metropoly team based in London, Dubai, and Ontario.

In a short space of time since its inception, Metropoly has established its credibility in the market. To begin with, the beta version (2) of the Metropoly Marketplace is now live. The functionalities and usability of the dashboard instill faith in the project. It has also partnered with leading market players like ChainAdoption, which is known for working with Polkadot, Tron, and EOS. Another strategic partnership is with Tenset, which incubated Metahero and Everdome Coin (both made more than 20x after launch).

How to buy METRO: A quick guide Step 1: Get a crypto wallet: Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet Step 2: Investors need to own Ether, Tether or BNB, which will be exchanged for METRO tokens Step 3: Link wallet on https://t.co/tpOwICvgol Step 4: Buy METRO tokens! pic.twitter.com/aGmFZemKnf — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! 🔊 (@metropoly_io) February 12, 2023

In addition, Metropoly has brought more than 20 crypto influencers (Travladd, Upnext Crypto, etc.) on board as part of its global marketing campaigns. The Metropoly smart contract has completed an extensive audit by the trusted blockchain security company CertiK.

If you’re interested in investing in Metropoly, the best gateway is the ongoing METRO presale. METRO is the native token of Metropoly that will facilitate its payments and rewards. The presale comes with early-stage discounts and bonuses. That explains the recent rush of investors to the project. (Use the bonus code Launch20 to get an additional 20% on your purchases.) The earlier you invest, the better the deals. Early investors can also participate in the Metropoly $1M Burj Khalifa giveaway.

2. Aptos – Trending blockchain that expedites Web3 adoption

Next on our list of the top three cryptocurrencies to invest in this year is Aptos. Of course, the project needs no introduction. The Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain employs a novel smart contract programming language called Move, a Rust-based programming language independently developed by Meta (formerly Facebook)’s Diem blockchain engineers.

The goal that drives Aptos is to bring the mainstream adoption of Web3 by empowering an ecosystem of DApps to solve real-world user problems. The network boasts a theoretical transaction throughput of over 150,000 transactions per second (TPS) through parallel execution.

The compelling value propositions helped Aptos raise $200 million in a seed round led by the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Tiger Global and Multicoin Capital also joined the funding round. And in July, it secured a $150 million investment in a Series A round led by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto. While SBF’s involvement sounds shady, that is not the case. Binance Labs made a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount in Aptos just two months later. Clearly, they see potential in the project to justify the hundreds of millions of investments.

400+ builders applied, 180+ hackers joined in, 50 demo projects rolled out, and 15 winners were awarded at the first stop of #AptosWorldTour. Catch up on everything that happened at Aptos Seoul Hack and meet the first cohort of winners ⤵️https://t.co/QGWjp3I1jz pic.twitter.com/JTZ4MS0nFy — Aptos (@Aptos_Network) February 15, 2023

Aptos has been trending for a few weeks now and is home to one of the most active crypto communities. The progress of the project development and consistent engagement cater to the growth of the community, rather than hype. That is one of the critical factors to look for in a long-term crypto investment. And Aptos ticks the box. The only drawback is that Aptos currently ranks #27 in the global crypto market with a market cap of $2,653,009,792. While it is a reliable investment, it has less room for growth when compared to low-cap cryptos.

3. ImmutableX – First layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum

We judge a project’s growth potential based on its market relevance and competency. ImmutableX has consistently proven both since its launch. It is a pioneering layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. The project aims to tackle Ethereum’s inherent limitations like low scalability, poor user experience, illiquidity, and slow developer experience. The zero gas fees for minting and trading NFTs without compromising user or asset security have been a winner among a wide range of NFT projects. Crypto gaming projects, in particular, have found a home in ImmutableX as it allows to launch a large number of NFTs efficiently.

For example, the leading blockchain game Gods Unchained is building on Immutable X, allowing it to implement a new meta-system that was previously impossible. If the project continues to expand and onboard more projects, it could become one of the best crypto investments of 2023. Judging by the project’s ascent since early 2023, that seems highly likely.