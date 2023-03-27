These 7 New Coins Are About to Explode Higher And You Can Invest Today at Best Prices

In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, astute investors constantly seek opportunities to stay ahead of the curve. Today, we present seven promising new coins that have the potential to create a significant impact in the market.

These projects, backed by innovative ideas and strong ecosystems, aim to transform industries, enhance gaming experiences, and provide fresh opportunities for investors. Now is the perfect moment to explore these compelling coins at their attractive presale prices!

Join us as we delve into the details of these emerging tokens and uncover their potential to make waves in the crypto world.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Step into the thrilling world of Love Hate Inu (LHINU), an ingenious crypto project that seamlessly blends meme coin appeal with a state-of-the-art Vote-to-Earn system.

A mere week after launching its presale, the project has impressively raised $750,000, and excitement continues to skyrocket.

Love Hate Inu offers users a unique opportunity to voice their opinions on polarizing figures, such as Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, and Elon Musk, along with other intriguing topics, all while reaping rewards.

Fighting out of the red corner Angel #AndrewApeInu And️ Fighting out of the blue corner Devil #AndrewApeInu Place your bets and cast your vote! Get some $LHINU and let the world know who you got! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#LoveHateInu #AndrewTate #CobraTate pic.twitter.com/qzIsW2BPau — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 25, 2023

This trailblazing approach is poised to upend the $3.2 billion survey industry by introducing sponsored polls with tantalizing rewards, including NFT discount codes and NFTs backed by physical assets.

The LHINU ecosystem boasts a real-time vote staking mechanism requiring a minimum of 30 days of staking $LHINU to fend off spam and manipulation.

With the presale price of 1 $LHINU equalling 0.000095 USDT and just over 8 days until the price hike, this coin offers a remarkable investment opportunity for those eager to join this disruptive new platform.

1 $LHINU = 0.000095 USDT

USDT Raised : $1,953,305.12 / $3,037,500

8 Days : 2 Hours : 17 Minutes : 54 Seconds Until Price Increase To $0.000105

Launch Price: 1 LHINU = 0.000145 USDT

BUY LHINU

Fight Out ($FGHT)

As the play-2-earn narrative regains momentum, Fight Out (FGHT) swoops in to seize the opportunity.

As a more refined and feature-rich alternative to STEPN, this play-2-earn and move-2-earn dApp is on a mission to redefine the journey towards becoming your ultimate fighter self.

Say goodbye to one-dimensional pedometers and overpriced ecosystems.

Fight Out delivers a sophisticated application that rewards users for engaging in various physical activities, from adrenaline-pumping boxing workouts to late-night gym sessions.

Users craft a soulbound avatar that encapsulates their fitness journey, leveling up in real-time while accumulating $REPS tokens – redeemable for $FGHT tokens.

These $REPS tokens can be exchanged for $FGHT, which can then be cashed out, used in the NFT marketplace, or wagered in high-stakes PVP community competitions.

With big names like UFC fighters Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos and world champion boxer Savannah Marshall endorsing the project, Fight Out is poised to become a knockout sensation in the crypto arena.

1 $FGHT = 0.03330 USDT

USDT Raised: $5,896,300

3 Days : 17 Hours : 13 Minutes : 36 Seconds until Presale Ends

CLAIM UP TO 67% PRESALE BONUS

BUY FGHT

C+Charge ($CCHG)

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is accelerating, and C+Charge ($CCHG) is here to electrify the industry.

This trailblazing start-up is redefining the carbon credit landscape by incentivizing EV ownership through a cutting-edge Peer-2-Peer (P2P) payment system.

Capitalizing on the anticipated $2.4 trillion growth in the EV sector by 2027, C+Charge enables everyday people to stake their claim in this burgeoning industry.

The company’s P2P payment system, backed by blockchain technology, allows EV drivers to earn carbon credits as rewards for recharging, thereby profiting from the industry’s expansion.

Currently, only major EV manufacturers like Tesla benefit from carbon credits, which serve as permits to offset a holder’s carbon footprint. C+Charge aims to level the playing field, placing these rewards within reach of EV owners and investors alike. With over $2 million raised in the presale thus far, this crypto project is rapidly gaining traction.

FINAL PRESALE STAGE

1 CCHG = 0.0235 USDT

USDT Raised $3,417,898.4 / $4,701,407

2 Days 1 Hours 15 Minutes 27 Seconds Remaining Until Presale Phase 8 Ends

31,729,023 Tokens Remaining Until Presale Ends, BitMart Launch Will Go Live On Friday 31st March 2023

BUY CCHG

Metropoly ($METRO)

Metropoly, a ground-breaking real estate crypto project, is on track to become the go-to platform for real estate tokenization.

With a decentralized real estate marketplace powered by blockchain technology, Metropoly aims to democratize access to real estate projects by allowing even fractional shares in real estate investments.

Reducing barriers to entry in the real estate market, the platform empowers the smallest retail investors to engage in real estate. Leveraging NFT technology for proof of ownership,

Metropoly streamlines the buying process, reducing the average time from 60 days to a mere 20 seconds while offering a significantly smaller investment minimum.

JUST 5 DAYS LEFT! Hurry up and stock up on $METRO as presale stage 10 ends in just 5 days! 1 METRO = $0.0714 You won't get this chance again! Join the presale now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#crypto #nft #web3 #presale #ethereum pic.twitter.com/71zLwnfub0 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 26, 2023

The $METRO token serves as the primary means of settlement on the platform, used for buying and selling real estate and distributing passive income flows.

With an upcoming CEX listing, GameFi connectivity, and lending functionality on the horizon, Metropoly is an exciting opportunity for investors.

1 $METRO = 0.0714 USDT

USDT Raised: $1,000,000+

Buy METRO

RobotEra ($TARO)

Unleash your inner engineer with RobotEra (TARO), a riveting GameFi project that lets players design, build, and battle with their own custom robots.

Engage in races, strategic battles, and other challenges to put your creations to the test and earn rewards in the form of $TARO tokens.

Ready to embark on an intergalactic adventure? Discover new worlds and explore the endless possibilities of the metaverse. Join us on Planet $TARO and become a Robot with #RobotEra!https://t.co/kBJJdpfpg4#Play2Earn #NFTCollection #P2E pic.twitter.com/8M1tcPkvwh — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 26, 2023

These $TARO tokens can be used to buy and sell virtual assets and cover platform fees and rewards.

RobotEra’s presale offers an exceptional opportunity for investors to purchase $TARO before it becomes publicly available for trading.

1 TARO = 0.020 USDT

USDT Raised: $1,048,404 / $1,800,000

Sold — 52,420,209 / 90,000,000

PRESALE 1 ENDS SOON – Hurry before stage 2 price increase to $0.025

BUY ROBOTERA

Dash-2-Trade ($D2T)

Introducing Dash-2-Trade, a revolutionary trading intelligence platform set to launch by the end of the quarter.

By harnessing AI technology to perform sophisticated social and market sentiment analysis, D2T equips traders with real-time analytics and social trading data, granting them unparalleled insight into global market trends.

Today in #crypto – 27th of March A thread 1/ First Citizens to Buy Silicon Valley Bank's Deposits, Loans for $55.5B

✔️The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says Silicon Valley Bridge Bank’s $72 billion in assets will be purchased by First Citizens at a https://t.co/mcgETFBZeI… pic.twitter.com/Uflxkd4J7a — Dash 2 Trade (@dash2_trade) March 27, 2023

Having raised a staggering $15 million in its sale, D2T is listed on Gate.io, with BitMart, Changelly Pro, and LBANK Exchange also onboarding the coin. This AI-powered dApp is poised to make waves in the crypto trading landscape.

Dash 2 Trade D2T – Rank #986

Price: $0.02679397 (+8.5% 24hr change)

Market Cap: $10,170,832

24 Hour Trading Vol: $1,703,332

Fully Diluted Valuation: $27,231,142

Circulating Supply: 373,500,000

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

BUY D2T

Tamadoge ($TAMA)

Tamadoge, a play-to-earn meme coin, is gaining traction with its fourth arcade game launch and Bybit listing announcement.

The Bybit crypto exchange and Tamadoge have teamed up for a compelling competition where you can claim $50 in TAMA tokens for signing up on the exchange and making a first-time deposit (FTD).

If Tamadoge secures 500 FTDs on the exchange or wins the vote against two other projects, the token will be listed on the popular trading platform.

Let's rally, #TamadogeArmy It's time to make things happen! $TAMA is participating in the next Byvotes listing with @Bybit_Official 20-29th Mar 2023 Complete the steps below and earn $50 in $TAMA! More details below (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ZViPmcXtbx — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) March 20, 2023

This not only incentivizes voting but also benefits TAMA token holders when Tamadoge succeeds in the Bybit listing competition.

Tamadoge TAMA – Rank #936

Price: $0.01106547 (-3.3% 24hr change)

Market Cap: $11,594,970

24 Hour Trading Vol: $1,009,632

Fully Diluted Valuation: $22,091,268

Circulating Supply: 1,049,733,333

Total Supply: 1,049,733,333

BUY TAMADOGE

Each of these seven new coins presents a unique opportunity for investment, backed by innovative ideas and promising potential for growth.

By investing in these projects at their presale stage, you can secure your position in some of the most exciting crypto ventures today. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of these dynamic projects as they prepare to explode higher!

RELATED: