The Year of Ukrainian Warfare – Charity as a Way of Life

Since the full-scale phase of the war invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainians have faced unprecedented obstacles and hardships. People began to rally and increase their efforts to support the army, IDPs, those under occupation, and all those in need.

Volunteers came to assist in addition to state and international organizations — relief headquarters, charities, and fundraising platforms for the army and war victims were promptly established.

The need to aid at least one of the million war victims — to share their sadness with her, to assist with an endeavor, or to provide happy feelings — drives Ukrainians to volunteer even more.

Humanitarian Statistics

Over the past year, the number of charitable organizations has increased. Pursuant to the sociological research last year, in April, 12 times the number of charitable funds were registered than had been a year earlier. More than 15,000 charitable organizations operate in Ukraine, 8% of which were registered in April 2022.

With the beginning of the full-scale phase of the war in Ukraine, from February to April last year, more than 1,500 charitable organizations were registered.

Concurrent with the start of the war in Ukraine, the collecting of donations for the needs of troops and civilians began. The funds were sent to the Military Forces (through a National Bank account) and several volunteer groups. The Military Forces of Ukraine and the humanitarian foundation ‘Return Alive’ were the most active sponsors.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, from the beginning of the invasion until the end of 2022, international financial aid exceeded 32 billion dollars. 45% of this amount was grant money – given to Ukraine without the need to return it.

157 Nations offered funds and people to assist the military. According to NBU, only through the particular account on the first day of the armed aggression against Ukraine, as of February 23, 2023, more than UAH 24 billion had been received. At the same time, almost 18 million UAH were deposited into the accounts of the ‘Return Alive’ fund.

Crypto Enthusiasts on Guard to Protect Ukrainians

Despite the critical situation in Ukraine, more and more organizations are planning their activities in the long term. They involve strategic work with authorities, military and medical structures. Foundations, businesses, and other large donors materially support the activities of charitable foundations.

Crypto-enthusiasts from all over the world quickly found their way and organized fundraising initiatives: first of all for the army, and then for humanitarian missions.

At the end of February last year, a state cryptocurrency fund was launched in Ukraine to raise money to support the army and the population during the war. As of March 2023, it was revealed that Ukraine has received a total of “close to $100 million” in crypto donations, said Alex Bornyakov, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation.

Crypto donations have several advantages, including being unregulated, anonymous, and fast. Most donations were made in BTC and ETH, the two most popular cryptocurrencies.

Among non-governmental organizations, the ‘Return Alive’ fund collected the most donations to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine — $26.4 million. Other funds collected $8.3 million.

Against the background of the trend of founding charitable institutions by international and Ukrainian companies, Bitmedia was no exception. Bitmedia’s CEO Matvey Diadkov said:

“Crypto donation has become the most popular way to support Ukrainians. The company also established its charity fund and now attracts financial aid from abroad “Many foundations help the army, so we concentrate on the ordinary population.”

The charitable organization began to provide financial assistance to civilians and also donated several cars for volunteers to evacuate the wounded, as well as purchased medical equipment for ambulances.

Also, a few employees joined the Military Forces of Ukraine. One of them was Serhii Petrovichev. He protected the country from the beginning of the full-fledged conflict. Even though he was Russian according to his passport, he was Ukrainian in his heart and mind. Serhii died in September 2022 for Ukrainian freedom.

His brigade is still supported by Bitmedia. Official requests with needs are received directly from the Ukrainian military.

Bitmedia Fund cooperates with various charitable organizations, notably the Serhiy Prytula Foundation. Last spring, Bitmedia donated more than $50,000 in cryptocurrency to the organization and with these funds, ten cars were purchased for the Ukrainian military. Separately, Bitmedia also provided transport for the State Emergency Service.

Ці тачки для ЗСУ ми купили за крипту. Крипта нам дуууже потрібна. Чудові люди з ініціативи @BitmediaFund нас почули. І переказали нам $50k крипти. І ми вже заплатили за нову партію машин для ЗСУ. Дякую друже @dyadkov за донат!!

Ви швидко насипали нам – ми швидко допомогли ЗСУ pic.twitter.com/gGrGgeosmx — Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) April 15, 2022

Bitmedia collaborated with another Ukrainian charity organization to support three orphanages that educate children from the seized territory. More than a tonne of goods, clothing, shoes, medications, medical equipment, equipment, and financial aid were gathered and delivered.

The fund is still active and pursuing new projects. Started collaborating with international organizations, including the United Nations and the Geneva Call. The organization’s goal is to save as many lives as possible. That is why it tries to hasten Ukraine’s victory.

Bitmedia also helps to collect cash for the country’s restoration following the conflict.

Scope of Work and Further Plans

As the war enters its second year, Ukraine still requires significant military, budgetary, and humanitarian assistance. Along with growing help to Ukraine, the fund has begun to support the cryptocurrency sector. Because the majority of it was centered in Ukraine, it also functioned as a voice to speed the country’s triumph and restore it to the crypt’s bosom.

Furthermore, the group helps other countries afflicted by war, political regimes, and natural catastrophes. As a result, future objectives include expanding the area of impact on the global community and resolving crisis concerns with the support of the crypto community.

Everyone who wants to can become part of a good cause through donations, particularly in crypto or other currency. In addition, the foundation also accepts targeted charitable donations or items that people would like to donate to charity.

More useful information can be obtained by referring to the organization’s website or social pages on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn, or by writing to the foundation’s mail.