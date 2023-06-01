The XLM Price Looks to Follow XRP’s Pump – Keep an Eye On These High-Utility Altcoins Too 

XLM’s price has been on a gradual ascent for the past six days, bouncing off the $0.0856 – $0.0866 temporary support level and managing to stage a break past the $0.0882 to $0.0889 resistance. This comes after XRP had a pump recently, leaving many investors wondering if XLM could follow with its own pump.

A significant tailwind in XLM’s run has been the successful thrust through both the 20-day EMA ($0.0898) and the 50-day EMA ($0.0915).

However, the cryptocurrency has hit a rough patch in its climb at the 100-day EMA ($0.0922) mark, which also coincides with the Fib 0.236 level at $0.0924.

XLM Price Grapples with Key Resistance: Eyes on the EMA Trio

The trio of EMAs—20, 50, and 100-day—are key indicators that provide insight into potential price trends and momentum.

A general rule of thumb in technical analysis is that when the price is above these averages, it indicates a bullish trend, while a price below suggests a bearish trend.

The break of the 20-day and 50-day EMA is a positive sign for the XLM price, indicating potential continued upward momentum in the short to medium timeframe.

However, the resistance at the 100-day EMA is a critical test for XLM’s immediate future.

RSI Signals XLM Price Overbought Conditions: Caution Warranted

The RSI for XLM is currently at 57.89, marking a minor decrease from yesterday’s 61.07.

An RSI above 70 indicates overbought conditions that may lead to a price drop, while an RSI below 30 suggests oversold conditions that could precede a price rise.

Given that the current RSI level is near the mid-range, it indicates that the XLM price is not overbought. Nonetheless, the slight decrease in RSI might suggest a weakening buying momentum.

MACD Histogram Indicates XLM Price Bullish Momentum

The MACD histogram‘s upward trend (currently at 0.008 versus yesterday’s 0.007) is a positive development that typically signifies bullish momentum.

Traders should remain vigilant about whether this bullish trend continues or starts to fade in the upcoming days.

XLM Price Vs Trading Volume: A Health Check

While today’s trading volume of 35.628 million is lower than the previous day’s 61.887 million, it still exceeds the average daily volume of 31.167 million.

Elevated trading volumes may suggest a robust investor sentiment and are typically linked with significant price shifts.

Conversely, lower volumes may indicate less trustworthy price movements that could reverse soon.

XLM Price Faces Key Support and Resistance Levels: Charting the Road Ahead

XLM is currently trading at $0.0919, experiencing a slight pullback of 0.65% for the day. Despite this, the coin remains above the immediate support level provided by the 50-day EMA at $0.0915.

If the coin experiences any significant dips, it could potentially retest the 20-day EMA at $0.0898.

Looking ahead, the resistance offered by the 100-day EMA at $0.0922 and the Fib 0.236 level at $0.0924 will be critical for XLM’s potential upward journey.

Should the XLM price manage to maintain its momentum and break through these levels, it could usher in a new bullish phase.

But if the selling pressure continues, traders should brace for possible retests of the support levels.

XLM price’s potential movement may have piqued investor interest as XRP is in the limelight, but a few other coins may hold promise today as well, namely yPredict (YPRED), Polygon (MATIC), and ApeCoin (APE). Each of these, though unique in function, holds potential that could influence their respective markets.

yPredict (YPRED): Predicting a Bright Future

yPredict stands apart with its intelligent integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, offering the modern-day crypto trader a fresh take on data-driven insights and analytical metrics.

The platform will use a suite of services and features including real-time trading signals influenced by AI and sentiment analysis on major coins. It will also offer technical indicators and data sources usually accessible only to institutional investors. This rich assortment of features provides a compelling edge to traders seeking a leg up in this competitive landscape.

📢 Discover yPredict: The free and transparent price prediction system revolutionizing the market! 🔮 Unlock institutional-grade crypto predictions, and explore AI-powered features like signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and sentiment analysis. 🚀 Join us on this exciting… pic.twitter.com/o2zqwUwdYi — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 31, 2023

A unique component of the yPredict ecosystem is its marketplace. Here, experts in AI and ML will have the opportunity to market their predictive models. Retail traders, through the YPRED token, can subscribe to these models, making the ecosystem an attractive proposition to experts and traders alike.

These advanced features of yPredict have not gone unnoticed, stirring interest in the investment community. The platform boasts an impressive waiting list of 20,000 prospective users and an active Telegram channel exceeding 30,400 members. Additionally, yPredict is establishing a presence in the crypto influencer community.

Currently, yPredict is in its presale phase, having successfully attracted nearly $2 million from a keen group of investors. The YPRED token will see a listing price of $0.12 later this year, with early investors securing tokens at the presale discounted price of $0.09. The XLM price, too, continues to be of interest to many.

Polygon (MATIC): Filling the Gaps in Ethereum’s Polygon

Polygon, known in the crypto space as an Ethereum scaling solution, is also attracting attention. When Ethereum transitioned to Proof of Stake in April, the MATIC price initially contracted. However, May brought a noticeable shift in the tide as the number of MATIC tokens in smart contracts rose considerably.

In this intertwined dance with Ethereum, Polygon excels as a layer 2 scaling solution. It enhances the Ethereum ecosystem by improving speed and reducing transaction costs. This dual functionality, of having its own blockchain while supporting Ethereum, has driven its growing popularity.

Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta launched earlier this year with a set of security features.@VitalikButerin, here at @EDCON2023, describes such features as “training wheels” on the road to trustlessness. A quick update, refresher, and timeline to removing some training wheels pic.twitter.com/EitGwCWKEq — Polygon (@0xPolygon) May 22, 2023

The increase in user activity on Polygon is worth noting. Up 25% from the recent low in May, it paints a promising picture. With an impressive 50 million MATIC tokens locked up in various DeFi protocols, the future of MATIC is watched closely.

As Polygon streamlines more transactions on Ethereum’s behalf, MATIC, its native token for processing transaction fees, sees an increase in demand. This symbiotic relationship has contributed to MATIC’s remarkable performance, recording a 30% increase year to date. Over the past week, the MATIC price has observed a 12% gain, with incremental increases observed over the last day and even the last hour. With a current price of $0.90, MATIC stands substantially below its all-time high of $2.92, offering room for potential movement.

ApeCoin (APE): Aping the Success of Bored Ape Yacht Club

ApeCoin, birthed from the infamous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, presents a unique proposition. It powers the APE ecosystem, offering access to physical and digital events, online games, and a range of services for holders. It also provides a novel investment exposure to the Web3 ecosystem built on the Bored Ape brand.

ApeCoin also extends its influence into governance. As a utility token, it fosters community participation in the APE ecosystem’s decision-making process. This participation extends to exclusive events, games, services, and merch, with the token acting as currency within the ecosystem.

🔎 Transparency Tuesday in the @ApeCoin DAO 🔎 Curious where a proposal is in the AIP Process? Check out this table below 👇 pic.twitter.com/bjMaSlq5rv — Vulkan 🌋 (@red_vulkan) May 2, 2023

Launched as an ERC-20 token by the APE Foundation in March 2022, ApeCoin offers its holders a range of opportunities within the APE ecosystem. From participating in the ApeCoin DAO’s decision-making process to accessing exclusive services and using the token as a digital currency, the possibilities are expansive.

ApeCoin experienced a challenging May and is beginning June with a slight decrease. The APE price declined by 3.86% over the past week and 1.05% in the last 24 hours, standing currently at $3.11, substantially below its all-time high of $27.51.

However, with its firm foothold in the APE ecosystem and its continual effort to attract third-party developers, ApeCoin is worth keeping an eye on. The dynamics of the APE price, much like the XLM price, are part of the intriguing narrative of the high-utility altcoins market.

