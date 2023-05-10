The Small Cap Memecoin Takeover: PEPE is Old News Already, NOMEME and LADYS Next?

The era of memecoin dominance is upon us. Crypto traders are bored with 2x gains. Instead of looking to Ethereum, Bitcoin or even top altcoins, they are keeping a close eye out for new memecoins with the potential to explode.

After all the publicity that trending coins like $PEPE, $TURBO and $SPONGE brought to the space, traders are looking for more. These top coins lit the fire behind the incredible trend of moonshot small cap memecoins but they aren’t the only ones traders are making returns on.

Where do Traders Find Memecoins Before They Pop and Which Ones Are the Next to Explode?

There are so many coins launching every single day that it can be difficult to parse them and judge their potential. That’s where platforms like Dextools and Dexscreener come in. They offer various tools useful to memecoin traders, like trending lists, a screener that includes every new coin deployed and more.

Two recent examples that traders latched onto almost immediately were NOMEME and LADYS. Successful memecoins are often reactive. Many play off of an existing trend or a recent popular Tweet.

This was the case for NOMEME and LADYS. Elon Musk, the famous maker and breaker of memecoins, tweeted a silly meme featuring a Milady Maker NFT that says “There is No Meme / I Love You.”.

The Tweet quickly blew up, gaining over 139k likes and about 14k retweets.

Within a few hours of the Tweet, NOMEME and LADYS were spawned. Both caught on quickly, rising 735% and 2,700% respectively in a few hours.

NOMEME topped Dexscreener’s top gainers and losers in the past hour with its last pump.

LADYS has fallen significantly since it saw its incredible pump but NOMEME is holding up strong and potentially ready for another rally.

NOMEME already has about 800 followers on its Twitter and is running a Twitter Space right now. It also has a website at nomeme.io, featuring a Milady Maker NFT along with Uniswap integration to make swapping for the token easy.

You can visit the NOMEME Dextools.io page to learn more about the token and watch its price.

