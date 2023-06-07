The Rise of Ultimate Utility Platforms is Changing the Crypto Trading Ecosystem

The face of digital asset investment is gradually being reshaped, thanks largely to the rise of multi-utility platforms in the crypto trading landscape. The development of these platforms represents an evolution in blockchain technology applications and the way we perceive digital assets. This change is not merely a passing trend, but rather a permanent seismic shift, positioning DeFi utility platforms as essential components in every investor’s portfolio.

The proliferation of cryptocurrencies and their potential to yield impressive returns has driven an enormous number of investors to the crypto market. However, seasoned investors realize that the mere existence of a token or its attractive market capitalization is not sufficient. The true essence of a good investment lies in its utility–the practical application of a token that brings tangible benefits to its holders.

As the digital asset marketplace continues to expand, savvy investors are increasingly prioritizing token utility. This shift in investor mindset is challenging companies to rethink the role and value of their tokens within their ecosystem. In fact, many are actively seeking novel ways to enhance token use cases, such as incentivizing user activity or providing access to exclusive services.

This the way it should be. Utility is king. Hopefully, more people will realise how utility is orders of magnitude more important than the market cap. — CoinExams (@CoinExams) August 16, 2021

Two such platforms currently under development that are reshaping the crypto trading ecosystem are yPredict and Launchpad XYZ, which are both attracting significant investor interest.

An Overview of Utility Platforms

yPredict is a trading and market intelligence platform powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The platform recently got a significant boost with the announcement of a new ambassador program and a partnership with ShubPy, a renowned development partner with a wealth of experience in scalable solutions.

On the other hand, Launchpad XYZ is shaping up to be an all-in-one comprehensive Web3 platform designed to make the intricacies of the crypto world more accessible to users of all experience levels.

The Unique Value Proposition of yPredict

The $YPRED token, yPredict’s native currency, plays a crucial role within the platform’s ecosystem. Beyond simple ownership, $YPRED opens the door to a myriad of benefits for its holders. The token serves as the primary medium of exchange on the platform and provides holders with access to exclusive features such as premium reports, advanced AI models, and priority access to new tools and updates.

yPredict is presently conducting a successful presale of its native crypto token, $YPRED, which has already raked in over $2.1 million in just a few weeks since the launch.The platform’s new AI Ambassador Program has been met with great enthusiasm, signaling a strong community of supporters and investors.

🚀Our incredible team at @ypredict_ai is working tirelessly to revolutionize the world of crypto predictions. Stay tuned for groundbreaking updates and cutting-edge features that will empower you to make informed investment decisions. Get ready to predict, prosper, and join the… pic.twitter.com/32TxlHoBy0 — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 5, 2023

The program offers two routes to earn the ‘Early Investor’ tag: purchasing at least $5,000 $YPRED and positively promoting yPredict on social media, or demonstrating proactive support for yPredict on various social platforms. This tag grants holders numerous perks including admin privileges, token bonuses, and early access to products and insights.

In addition, yPredict has partnered with ShubPy to enhance its technical prowess and deliver high-quality AI solutions to its clientele. As per yPredict’s announcement, the platform will continue to build its core AI models, while ShubPy will provide the required technical expertise to design and implement the software and infrastructure necessary for scaling these solutions.

Another standout feature of yPredict’s platform is its ‘free-forever’ freemium pricing model. Designed to promote mass adoption of the platform, the free-forever approach already seems to be paying off with over 20,000 users on the yPredict waiting list for the beta.

Lastly, yPredict has expressed a commitment to continually improving and expanding its AI-driven features. With the ever-changing nature of the cryptocurrency markets, yPredict’s dedication to advancements ensures that yPredict remains at the cutting edge, providing its users with the most accurate and timely market predictions possible.

The Diverse Offering of Launchpad XYZ

Launchpad XYZ is envisioned as a ‘humanized, curated portal’ that provides users with easy access to the best blockchain projects. The platform proposes a range of features including a library for accessing the metaverse and play-to-earn Web3 gaming worlds, a trading terminal, and a decentralized exchange (DEX).

As part of its mission, Launchpad XYZ intends to serve as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, providing user-friendly access to immutable contracts and validated data.

The platform’s strategy is to engage the next 10 million Web3 users by providing tools, knowledge, and audiences that seamlessly integrate with their existing workflows and preferences. It plans to offer resources and utilities to help users understand the functionalities of different tokens, enhancing token value and facilitating informed investment decisions.

Ready to stop loosing money on volatile tokens? 🚫 Launchpad XYZ’s API-driven platform gives you the superpowers to make smart trading decisions and conquer the market with ease 👀📈 Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL#Crypto #Web3 #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/h93EZzpkFz — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 5, 2023

One of the key features of Launchpad XYZ is its “Smart Contracts Library,” which offers a collection of pre-tested smart contracts. It allows users to deploy these smart contracts quickly and efficiently, saving time and reducing the technical barrier for entry into the crypto world. The library includes various categories of smart contracts such as token contracts, farming contracts, and staking contracts.

Another compelling feature of Launchpad XYZ is its Metaverse and Play-to-Earn Web3 Games Portal. This feature will create an interactive portal for users to engage with various metaverse projects and play-to-earn games, enabling them to earn cryptocurrencies through their participation and performance in these games.

In terms of token utility, holders of $XYZ will be able to participate in governance decisions of the platform, stake their tokens for rewards, and gain priority access to new features and offerings.

The success of utility platforms like yPredict and Launchpad XYZ demonstrates the growing importance of token utility in the cryptocurrency investment landscape. These platforms represent the next step in the evolution of cryptocurrency trading, signaling a shift away from pure speculation towards value-driven investment.

