Crypto News

The New Frontier of Memecoins: 5 Coins Expected to Go Vertical

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

As established meme coin names like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggle to keep pace with the broader rally in crypto markets, a new frontier of smaller, lesser-known meme coins are gaining traction.

Experts are predicting that as the bull market in blue chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether develops, retail traders may increasingly turn to newer, exciting meme coins, rather than piling back into older names, like DOGE and SHIB.

Here are the top five meme coins that could go vertical in the coming months and years.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) – Presale Nearly Over

Love Hate Inu (LHINU), the crypto token that powers Love Hate Inu’s revolutionary stake-to-vote and vote-to-earn social media polling platform, has been generating huge buzz in the crypto space.

Platform users will be able to engage in debate and vote on some of the world’s most controversial topics and figures.

Thanks to the project’s innovative bot-proof blockchain-based voting system, some commentators think the crypto token could catch fire later when the platform launches later this year.

With the presale nearly over, interested investors should move quickly to secure tokens at a discount before its too late. Some are tipping LHINU for as much as 10x gains when it launches on exchanges soon.

Visit Love Hate Inu Here

AiDoge (AI) – Excitement Building as Just Launched Presale Gains Traction

AiDoge (AI) is the crypto token that powers a revolutionary, up-and-coming AI-powered meme creating, voting social platform.

Users will be able to harness the platform’s breakthrough generative AI technology to create memes, share their creations on the platform’s public wall and vote on each others memes using the platform’s innovating blockchain-based voting system.

Creators of the best memes will be rewarded with AI tokens, hence why the platform is being referred to as “meme-to-earn”.

To fund its early development, AiDoge is conducting a presale of its AI token and the presale is already proving a resounding success. The project has already raised a whopping near $700,000 and the presale has already entered its second stage.

Visit AiDoge Here

Tamadoge (TAMA) – Price Ready to Pump Amid Tier 1 Exchange Listings

Earlier this month, Tamadoge (TAMA), the dog-meme-inspired crypto token that powers the Tamaverse web3 gaming ecosystem, has been pulling back from recent highs after pumping earlier in the month on optimism about upcoming tier 1 listings.

TAMA/USD was last trading just above $0.02, over 40% under recent highs in the $0.037 area, but analysts think the coin could soon pump back towards its record highs in the $0.19 area on further tier 1 exchange listing announcements.

Meanwhile, investors remain optimistic about Tamadoge’s prospects in the long run as the development team continues to deliver on the project’s roadmap.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) – A Novel New Memecoin Based

After a ten-day period of consolidation, Pepe Coin (PEPE) has continued melting higher.

PEPE, a newly launched meme coin inspired by the popular Pepe the Frog internet meme, was last trading just above the $0.0000010 level, meaning the coin is up around 20x versus its levels two weeks ago around $0.00000005.

Pepe is tapping into a growing appetite for alternative meme coins that are not dog-related.

With its market cap having now reached a stunning $450 million, Pepe seems odds on to become the next $1 billion meme coin.

https://twitter.com/pepecoineth/status/1652917075004870656/photo/1

Bonk! (BONK) – Solana’s Favorite Memecoin

Popular layer-1 blockchain protocol Solana’s so-called “dog coin for the people” Bonk! (BONK) gained a lot of traction when it was airdropped to Solana ecosystem members late last year.

BONK was last changing hands close to $0.0000006 per token, giving the coin a market cap of close to $36 million.

With the Solana ecosystem set to continue to grow this year and next, Bonk! may continue to gain popularity as the ecosystem’s main meme coin.

Related Articles

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
LHINU token presale

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!