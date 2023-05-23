The Memecoin Culling is Upon Us: These 4 Memecoins Have the Best Chance of Surviving and Thriving

The meme coin culling is upon us.

Over the course of the last month, numerous new meme coins have sprung out of the ether and exploded in popularity, with Pepe coin (PEPE) the most notable winner.

PEPE last had a market capitalization of around $670 million and at one point earlier this month hit a market cap of $1.8 billion, making it the third biggest meme coin at the time.

The meme coin craze drove a spike in transaction fees on both the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks, the former because most of the meme coins (like PEPE) were issued as ERC-20 tokens.

But the recent emergence of the Bitcoin-based BRC-20 token standard has also seen a surge in meme coin activity on the world’s oldest and best-known blockchain.

But these fees have been coming back down recently.

The average Bitcoin fee was last 0.00014 BTC, down from 0.0011 as recently as the 8th of May, as per Glassnode.

The average Ethereum gas price was last 54 Gwei, down from over 150 Gwei as recently as the 5th of May.

That suggests the meme coin craze is easing.

And as the craze eases, the vast majority of these newly created coins who initially rode the wave will probably now die.

Here are a list of tokens that analysts at Business2Community.com think have a chance of surviving.

Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Waves of new meme coins could mean that Pepe coin (PEPE) might now be old news in the eyes of some in the crypto meme coin space.

But with a market cap of still in the mid-$600 millions, Pepe remains the biggest of the new wave meme coins.

And there is a strong chance that controversial mega-influencer Andrew Tate has heard of the token – Tate recently announced he is looking for a “shitcoin” cryptocurrency to endorse on the 1st of April and send to the moon.

An endorsement from the influencer, currently one of the world’s most famous, could send it back to the promised land of being a $1 billion valuation meme coin.

SPONGE

SpongeBob token (SPONGE) is another recently created meme coin that has done very well.

The token surged as much as 85x higher versus its listing price on Uniswap and even though it has since seen a substantial pullback, is still up around 13x versus its listing price.

The fun meme coin should have more staying power than a lot of other meme coins that have recently sprung up, thanks to the staying power of the SpongeBob SquarePants brand upon which the token is based, and to which it pays homage.

Visit Sponge Here

AiDoge (AI)

AiDoge, a fun AI-powered meme-generating tool and social media platform, could be the next token to explode, as not only is it a meme coin, but also boasts a solid use case and utility.

AiDoge is building a platform where users can generate memes using breakthrough generative AI technology, before sharing them with the AiDoge community via the platform’s public wall.

The creators of the most popular memes will be rewarded with AiDoge’s native $AI token, meaning that AiDoge is bringing the concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) into reality.

AiDoge has already raised a huge $11.6 million via the public presale of its native $AI token and investors should move quickly whilst they can still secure the token at what observers say is a substantial discount versus how high $AI has the potential to go.

Visit AiDoge Here

Copium (COPE)

Copium Token (COPIUM) saw an explosive rally over the weekend thanks to updates from the project’s developer that 30% of the token supply would be burnt.

250M tokens have just been burned and the Liquidity Pool is now LOCKED! pic.twitter.com/oIFsRbw9IZ — $COPIUM (@COPIUMDROP) May 23, 2023

After enjoying an explosive start to life last week, COPIUM was last trading near $0.006 per token, up around 6x versus its Uniswap listing and presale price, and the token already has more than 2,500 holders.

One of the best-selling points of COPIUM is the project’s token and NFT airdrop competition, which is built to incentivize HODLing for at least the next three weeks.

Another great selling point is that the presale participants are not able to dump their holdings on the market.

Only 10% of their tokens were unlocked at the time of the Uniswap listing, with the rest to be vested over the next three weeks.

Copium’s fun play on the theme of crypto degenerates needing to cope with their substantial losses means it could be a big hit, as that is something many in the crypto space can relate to.

Visit Copium Now

Related Articles