The Justice Department Is Investigating Binance for Breaking Russia Sanctions

The US Justice Department is reportedly investigating Binance over allegations that the cryptocurrency exchange violated sanctions imposed against Russia.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the agency is looking into whether Binance allowed Russian customers to use its platform to move money in order to circumvent US sanctions on the country’s financial institutions.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US and its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and its financial institutions.

Mykhailo Federov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister, has also urged major crypto exchanges to freeze all Russian and Belarusian accounts.

While some companies complied, Binance refused, claiming that a ban on people’s access to cryptocurrency would affect ordinary users.

However, the platform has said that it has comprehensively blocked several non-government-controlled territories of Ukraine, including annexed regions like Donetsk and Luhansk.

Furthermore, it has announced targeted sanctions, or those directed at specific individuals, companies or activities.

Binance Reiterates Commitment to Compliance Policies

In a statement to Bloomberg, Binance said that it adheres fully to all sanctions enforcement and compliance guidelines.

The exchange also stated that it implements a zero-tolerance approach policy to double registrations, anonymous identities, and obscure sources of money, adding that all customers are required to go through “know your customer” protocols.

“In 2021, Binance launched an initiative to completely overhaul its corporate governance structure, including bringing in a world-class bench of seasoned executives to fundamentally change how Binance operates globally,” the statement said.

In a recent blog post, Binance also highlighted its compliance policies for preventing and tackling crypto-based financing of terrorism.

The exchange said it takes the issue very seriously and is not aware of any exchange, or other financial institution, that does more today to keep bad actors off their platform than Binance.

The platform claimed it currently has more than 750 compliance-supporting employees, many with prior law enforcement and regulatory agency backgrounds.

Binance Faces Increasing Scrutiny in US and Other Countries

The investigation into Binance’s activities related to Russian sanctions is just the latest in a series of legal challenges faced by the exchange.

In 2021, the DOJ and the Internal Revenue Service began investigating Binance for its alleged involvement in money laundering schemes.

Earlier this year, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, for operating an unregistered derivatives exchange and failing to properly verify user identities.

Aside from the new investigation by US regulators, Binance is also facing scrutiny in Israel, which has seized around 190 crypto accounts at the crypto exchange since 2021.

A recent report by Reuters claimed that at least two of the seized accounts were linked to Islamic State, and dozens of others were allegedly owned by Palestinian firms connected to the Islamist Hamas group.

It is worth noting that Binance is not the only major crypto platform that has attracted the ire of policymakers.

For one, the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent a “Wells notice” to Coinbase, threatening the crypto exchange with legal actions regarding some of its listed digital assets, its staking service Coinbase Earn, Coinbase Prime, and Coinbase Wallet.

More recently, the agency also charged Bittrex and former CEO William Shihara with operating an unregistered securities exchange in the US, shortly after the exchange announced its withdrawal from the US market.

