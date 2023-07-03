The John Cena Meme Is Back With $CENA Up 19k% – Is It a Scam? These Meme Coins Are Built to Last and Dominate the Market

The meme coin genre has experienced significant growth recently, with a remarkable market cap of $15.9 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $708 million.

This positive market sentiment has also influenced the emergence of new meme coins, such as $CENA, which has seen exponential price gains since its launch.

However, $ CENA’s lack of utilities has raised uncertainty over its longevity appeal. Some are already calling it a scam and it seems that it could be a ‘honeypot’ where it is designed to trick traders into investing but doesn’t let them sell. Traders seeking real memecoins with solid communities around them for more stable, continuous returns on meme coin investments may want to consider $WSM, $THUG, and $PEPE.

$CENA Price Pumps Are Likely Fake

$CENA is a newly introduced meme coin that pays tribute to the popularity of WWE superstar and popular Hollywood actor John Cena. This token claims to be strictly fan-based.

However, similar to most meme assets, $CENA lacks essential utilities. Instead, the development team relies on the support of fans of the WWE star and meme enthusiasts to drive the token’s success.

Since its launch, $CENA seems to have displayed a bullish price trajectory, with impressive gains of up to 19,000.

However, the top of the chart is extremely suspicious. No memecoin trades like this, pretty much ever, unless traders are restricted from selling in the contract.

At press time, $CENA trades at $0.00001207 per token, recording 116 buys and 40 sells in the last 24 hours, many of these sells are likely the owner of the token, who may be the only one able to sell.

The project’s social media pages show minimal activity, raising concerns about its long-term sustainability and the potential for a scam.

Investors seeking safer meme coins with real communities behind them and high potential for significant gains can consider $WSM, $THUG, and $PEPE.

These coins possess exploitative potential, strong community support, and longevity appeals.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) – Next Meme Token to Explode

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) has revolutionized the crypto market with its thriving community and the potential to create a new generation of millionaires.

Since its launch on May 26, $WSM has garnered over $12.1 million from early investors and attracted some of the biggest names in the crypto sphere.

The emerging meme sensation was born out of WallStreetBets, a popular and reliable subreddit group that provides members with insights and trading analytics to aid profitable punts.

This subreddit gained widespread recognition during the GameStop revolution in 2021, where it stood against institutional investors.

These investors were shorting the stocks of GameStop for profit. However, members of WallStreetBets united and collectively invested significant amounts, creating a more equitable market.

The GameStop saga captured the attention of mainstream audiences, and WallStreetBets was hailed for their courageous actions against the practices of traditional capitalism.

This event propelled the group’s phenomenon into various sectors, including the crypto market, where it has now ventured with its emerging token, $WSM.

The Wall Street Memes project has amassed over 1 million followers across various online platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that's flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community. Let's make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

At press time, the $WSM token is selling fast via presale at a discounted price of $0.0307.

The meme token is currently at stage 20 of its presale, and investors have less than 13 hours remaining before it reaches a new price of $0.0301.

With ten more stages before its presale ends, investors can purchase $WSM at a discounted price today and enjoy high gains when it lists on public exchanges.

Buy $WSM Now

Thug Life ($THUG) – Hip-Hop-Themed Token Set to Make Its Mark

Another meme coin garnering massive attention from global investors is the Thug Life token ($THUG).

Due to its unique concept and appealing transparent tokenomics, there is brewing belief among crypto observers that $THUG could become one of the biggest crypto gainers once it makes its market launch.

Paying homage to the hip-hop Thug Life movement in the early ’80s, the meme token aims to foster a sense of resilience amid the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

The surging meme sensation also seeks to create a vibrant community and rally supporters, thanks to its trendy, viral, and hilarious market-themed memes.

The project has attracted investors on a global scale, recording a staggering $150,000 in the first two days of its ongoing presale.

At press time, $THUG trades at a discounted price of $0.0007 per token, with over $283,000 raised so far.

Its “no price increase” policy boosts the new meme coin fast-selling presale. This means that investors can purchase $THUG for $0.0007 till the end of the presale.

The most exciting feature of the meme token is its supposed links with Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg, who has been referenced many times in the project’s branding.

Although there has not been any official announcement on the partnership of Thug Life with Snoop Dogg, crypto experts believe the rapper is no stranger to crypto assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Apart from having a catchy name, the development team plans to make the meme token transparent as possible – which is a less common approach in the meme coin industry.

As detailed in the project’s tokenomics, the team has pledged to lock liquidity for three months after presale to avert rug pull scenarios effectively.

Furthermore, 70% of the $THUG supply will be allocated to presale investors to emphasize the team’s dedication to creating a loyal and strong community.

With more marketing strategies and partnerships, $THUG could become one of the hottest meme coins in the crypto market.

Buy $THUG Now

PEPE ($PEPE) – Meme Coin With Explosive Price Pumps

$PEPE rounds up our list of the hottest meme coins with sustainability and price uptrend potentials due to its ongoing bullish sentiment.

Inspired by the popular 2000s meme character Pepe the Frog, $PEPE has witnessed a significant 12.06% gain in the past day.

At press time, the meme sensation trades at $0.000001737 per token, with an astounding trading volume of $162.7 million in the last 24 hours.

The Frog-themed meme asset aims to capitalize on the popularity of $DOGE and $SHIB and become the next king of the meme genre as it continues to provide early investors with significant price pumps.

Although the token has no clear utility, its vibrant community, similar to that of $WSM, and the media hype have been major propellers for its recent market optimism.

In a testament to its global community’s unwavering backing, $PEPE has secured a listing on Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume.

Furthermore, the meme asset uses a deflationary mechanism in which a percentage of tokens are burnt to create scarcity and increase the value of the tokens left.

With more intrinsic value, adoptions, and increased marketing strategies, $PEPE could soar even further and position itself as one of the sustainable moonshot tokens, offering substantial opportunities to investors.

Related News

Wall Street Memes (WSM) - Newest Meme Coin Our Rating Community of 1 Million Followers

Experienced NFT Project Founders

Presale Live Now - wallstmemes.com

$9 Million Raised - Ends Soon Join Presale

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage