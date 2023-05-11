The IRS is Claiming $44 Billion in FTX, Alameda Research Bankruptcy

In a significant development that sent ripples through the crypto industry, the United States Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have filed claims amounting to a whopping $44 billion against the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its subsidiaries.

The single most substantial claim of $20.4 billion is against Alameda Research for unpaid partnership and income taxes.

This colossal claim comes in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings and its mission to pay back its customers.

IRS Move Comes As FTX Recover Assets

FTX had previously reported recovering $7.3 billion in assets and was considering restarting the exchange in the coming year.

However, these plans were announced before the IRS’ claims, and FTX’s liabilities still outweighed its assets by a staggering $8.7 billion.

The IRS’ claims are filed under “administrative priority,” meaning they supersede those of unsecured creditors during bankruptcy proceedings.

This move by the IRS indicates its intent to claw back taxes from the bankrupt exchange and its subsidiaries before any other creditors can stake their claims.

What is the Basis for IRS Tax Claim?

While Alameda Research was headquartered in Hong Kong, its founders, including Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, are U.S. nationals.

The U.S. uses a taxation-by-citizenship regime, meaning that U.S. nationals are liable for taxes on their worldwide income, regardless of their place of residence or time spent in the U.S. each year.

This system underscores the IRS’s massive claim, as taxes for partnership entities aren’t paid at the partnership level but are passed through their partners and taxed at the individual level.

How Will This Impact on the FTX Case?

In the unfolding FTX saga, there have been numerous dramatic developments.

Notably, Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team asked the judge to dismiss the criminal charges, arguing it was more of a civil issue.

His lawyers also accused FTX’s lawyers from Sullivan & Cromwell of acting as prosecutors in the case.

The implications of these legal actions on the IRS’s claim are yet to be seen.

With a lot at stake, the FTX case has stirred up controversies, including celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal, who promoted FTX last year, allegedly avoiding legal complaints served against him.

IRS $44bn Claim Brings New Twist to FTX Saga

As the FTX bankruptcy saga continues, the IRS’s $44 billion claim brings a new twist to the tale.

The IRS’s move signals a robust regulatory approach toward crypto exchanges and could shape the geographic landscape of the industry in the future.

This story also serves as a reminder for crypto entities to ensure they are meeting their tax obligations, whether they operate domestically or internationally.

With the IRS maintaining a tight-lipped stance, only time will tell how the situation unfolds.

But one thing is clear: the case has far-reaching implications for the world of crypto and the emerging regulatory frameworks that govern it.

