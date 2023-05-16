Crypto News

The ‘Everything’ Web3 App With Trading, DeFi, and P2E Gaming Launchpad XYZ Hits Major Presale Milestone

London, 16 May – Crypto start-up Launchpad XYZ, who is building a revolutionary all-in-one web3 hub, just hit a massive milestone in their already hugely popular presale fundraising campaign.

The web3 start-up’s presale of its native $LPX crypto token just entered its second stage after hitting the $437,500 benchmark, despite only launching a few weeks ago.

That means the $LPX price has now risen to $0.0445 from $0.035.

And investors should move quickly to secure their tokens ahead of the next 3.3% price rise to $0.046 when the presale hits $1.55 million and enters its third stage.

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

The web3 start-up aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self-custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad XYZ will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Over a subsequent nine presale stages, the $LPX price will be gradually lifted to $0.0565, which is the price the token will list at on the Launchpad XYZ decentralized exchange in the third quarter of 2023.

That means that investors who get in now can be sat on paper gains of around 27% by the time the token ICOs later this year.

Major crypto news and analysis websites like Cryptonews.com, Business 2 Community and Techopedia all rank Launchpad XYZ amongst their top crypto presales of the year.

Launchpad XYZ – The Ultimate Crypto, DeFi and NFT Trading Terminal

Launchpad XYZ’s all-encompassing platform aims to offer users all the tools they need to analyze, trade and invest in NFTs, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, web3 presales via the platform’s decentralized exchange, peer-to-peer NFT exchange and trading terminal.

Crypto investors and traders are particularly excited about Launchpad XYZ due to its claim that it will provide the tools necessary to find the next 100x Web3 asset.

Indeed, Launchpad XYZ recently announced that analysis of presales will be integrated into its ecosystem, which it says provides users with “extra security… making your life much easier”.

Not only does Launchpad XYZ give its users the tools they need for trading and investing in the crypto world, but the platform also features an educational section to get newbies started.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

Meanwhile, the project also has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors called Trading Edge, which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

Launchpad XYZ is Also a Premier P2E Web3 Gaming and Metaverse Hub

Launchpad XYZ also offers its users access into the metaverse and play-to-earn web3 gaming worlds via its metaverse library and web3 gaming hub.

The platform’s users will be able to take immediate self-custody of their crypto assets via Launchpad XYZ’s very own web3 wallet.

Ultimately, Launchpad XYZ wants to facilitate crypto mass adoption by acting as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, the project aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

$LPX Token – Where $LPX Derives Its Value

$LPX forms the economic backbone of the Launchpad XYZ ecosystem.

And $LPX token owners who stake a minimum of 10,000 of the token are able to derive the most benefits.

These include discounts on fees, access to partner discounts, access to whitelists of NFT mints, access to presales, access to beta play-to-earn game launches and community prestige badges.

Launchpad XYZ’s amazing benefits for its $LPX token stakers encourages long-term HOLDing of the token and should reduce sell pressure when the token goes live across major exchanges.

According to Launchpad XYZ’s Whitepaper, the project will begin launching some of the main features of its platform in Q3 2023, including the Launchpad Feed, Token and NFT Directory, Metaverse Library and Gaming Hub.

If the platform experiences substantial user adoption, as many observers think it will, this could create significant demand for the platform’s native $LPX token.

It’s no wonder then that popular crypto presale analysts like Jacob Crypto Bury are predicting big things for the token.
Given its maximum token supply of 1 billion, $LPX will launch across crypto exchanges later this year with a full diluted market cap of $70 million.

If the coin can reach a $10 billion market cap by 2025, as Launchpad XYZ have stated is one of their goals, that would mean gains of over 140x for $LPX from its listing price of $0.0565.

For investors who get in now, that would mean gains of 280x.

How to Buy Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.
