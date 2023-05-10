The Best Apps to Find Moonshot Meme Coins Early

The crypto market has shown signs of a positive market run, with the meme genre leading the pack.

Since the bullish era of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, a spate of moonshot memecoins have debuted in the crypto arena with astounding price pumps and market opportunities.

Some of these coins include $SPONGE, with over a 1000% price increase since its debut, and $AI, with an ongoing red-hot presale.

However, most investors miss out on these lucrative price pumps due to a lack of exposure and access to their early rise.

To solve the reoccurring narrative, platforms have been developed to offer investors access to emerging assets with positive market sentiments.

yPredict, Launchpad XYZ, and DEXTools are phenomenal projects that aim to revolutionize the cryptocurrency investment landscape by providing traders with the tools to make informed investment decisions and potentially earn massive gains.

With a bullish rally on the horizon, these platforms provide users with insight into the next biggest moonshot memecoins before they make their official public exchange debut.

Moonshot Memeshot Are Creating Headlines: Be on Track With These Apps and Earn Massive Gains

Moonshot meme coins are the most talked about news suffusing crypto communities due to their staggering price pumps.

A series of meme coin markets have debuted in the crypto market in recent days, with SpongeBob token ($SPONGE) and AiDoge ($AI) being the most notable.

$SPONGE outperformed the overall crypto market after a huge rise of over 1000%, while $AI hot-red presale is surging with over $5 million raised in presale from early investors.

However, most traders often miss out on financial venture opportunities created by these tokens due to a lack of early oversight.

Tired of missing out on massive price pumps?

Investors keen on staying on track with new crypto projects and investing in their promising potentials must consider the best apps that bridge the gap to these assets, such as yPredict, LaunchPad XYZ, and DEXTools.

yPredict Ecosystem: The Revolutionary Crypto Market Insights Platform

yPredict is a sophisticated start-up project building a cutting-edge crypto market research and trading platform that provides traders access to various artificial intelligence (AI) signals, price patterns, and market sentiments.

As detailed in its whitepaper, the platform is stacked with predictive models and data insights from experts in the AI and quant space.

Members can leverage the innovative yPredict app for market prediction, trading signals, and data research to earn recurring revenue.

Exciting news! #yPredict's viral crypto presale is skyrocketing with the launch of a new AI Ambassador Program and partnership with #ShubPy. Get the scoop on how yPredict is revolutionizing the crypto trading landscape with cutting-edge AI technology. Don't miss out! … pic.twitter.com/LClIaU2lAm — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 6, 2023

The fast-surging app aims to launch its full-fleshed version of its analytics, repository, and marketplace ecosystem in the last quarter of 2023.

This will enable users to have access to and invest in new crypto assets, early presales, and, notably, the next moonshot memecoins before official listings.

With a Beta in motion, traders and investors can join the yPredict waiting list to be among the first users to leverage the AI-powered platform.

Visit yPredict Now

Launchpad XYZ: The Portal to Emerging Crypto Assets and Web3 Offerings

Like yPredict, Launchpad XYZ is building a Web3-powered portal that provides users with versatile tools to identify promising decentralized projects of their interest and lock into their potential with no friction.

The application features a decentralized exchange trading platform to enable members to interact with crypto assets.

The platform also integrates crypto presales and new non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This enables traders to earn potential gains in the digital space by becoming early movers.

The platform’s presale support allows members to earn discounts and gains before the assets generation event occurs.

Web3 isn't rocket science Don't be intimidated by the terminology and concepts – we're here to help! $LPX token is your personal compass to guide your journey in the world of #Web3 ️ Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/mkRfTjByTf pic.twitter.com/DZDguISHoA — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 9, 2023

The most exciting feature of the Launchpad app that makes it the best moonshot meme coin tracker is its “quotient indicator.”

This enables users to discern the value of a crypto asset or NFT via moving averages, sentiments, volumes, and 400 other data points.

Launchpad’s stellar list of utilities makes it perfect for discovering, tracking, and investing in the next big-shot memecoins before they soar in value.

Visit Launchpad Now

DEXTools – The World-Revered Decentralized Hub for Upcoming Tokens

DEXTools is a reputable live analysis app for crypto assets that trade on decentralized exchanges.

Users can leverage the DEX platform to access upcoming tokens, presales, and popular assets, create unique traditional strategies, anticipate market trends, and track profitable traders’ movements.

During the exploitive rally of $SPONGE, the meme coin became the most trending asset on the DEXTool platform, enabling users to track growth and invest early.

With $AI token selling fast on presale, early adopters can purchase the next big-rated meme sensation on the DEXTool app and earn great returns when it launches on exchanges.

Never Miss Out on Market Opportunities With These Apps

Every day, new assets are deployed on the cryptocurrency market with the potential to succeed and generate massive returns for early investors.

Crypto enthusiasts, traders, and investors searching for the best assets to leverage at an early stage must consider the impeccable yPredict and Launchpad platforms, as they are set to offer a secure hub for early purchases.

With a spate of price pumps recorded already, members of these apps will never miss out on a potential price surge as these apps integrate versatile tools to verify, forecast, and analyze emerging markets for profitable trading.

