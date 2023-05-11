Tether’s Q1 Net Income Was Higher than World’s Largest Asset Manager Blackrock’s

Tether, the popular stablecoin issuer, reported a remarkable achievement in the first quarter of the year as its net income surpassed that of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

This milestone highlights the growing prominence and profitability of Tether in the cryptocurrency space, further solidifying its position as a significant player in the industry.

The substantial net income recorded by Tether underscores the increasing demand for stablecoins and their role in the global financial ecosystem.

Tether’s Q1 Profits Soar to $1.48B, Surplus Over Reserves at All-Time High

Tether, the leading stablecoin provider, has achieved a remarkable feat in the first quarter of this year, reporting a staggering profit of $1.48 billion. This extraordinary financial performance surpasses previous records and highlights Tether’s strong position in the cryptocurrency market.

.#Tether is making $1.48 billion net profit in Q1! They now hold $3 billion in #Gold and $1.5 billion in #BTC as reserves. What’s more, they also have $2+ billion extra vs liabilities! Q1/2023 shows direct US #Tbill holdings of over $53bn (another all time high for Tether)… https://t.co/rDBptofiyK pic.twitter.com/YD40EaRNJg — The Crypto Squad (@thecryptosquad_) May 11, 2023

In addition to its impressive profits, Tether’s surplus over reserves has reached an all-time high, indicating robust backing for its stablecoin. These exceptional results underscore the growing demand for stablecoins and solidify Tether’s position as a vital player in the digital asset ecosystem.

As Tether continues to push boundaries, its financial achievements are poised to shape the future of the cryptocurrency industry.

Tether Surpasses BlackRock with Impressive Q1 2023 Performance

Tether, the prominent stablecoin issuer, has showcased remarkable performance in the first quarter of 2023, as revealed in the recently released Q1 2023 Assurance Report. The report highlights Tether’s extraordinary net profit of $1.48 billion during the quarter, contributing significantly to strengthening its reserves. This achievement demonstrates Tether’s customers’ high level of trust and confidence in the stablecoin.

Tether's Latest Q1 2023 Assurance Report Shows Reserves Surplus At All-Time High of $2.44B, up $1.48B in Net Profit; New Categories for Additional Transparency Reveals #Bitcoin and #Gold Allocationshttps://t.co/G7QWB2VXqd pic.twitter.com/xUwOf4n1o7 — Tether (@Tether_to) May 10, 2023

With consolidated total assets of $81.8 billion, Tether concluded the first quarter on a strong note, with most of its reserves invested in U.S. Treasury securities. Recognizing the importance of liquidity, Tether is actively reducing its reliance on pure bank deposits and has implemented measures such as utilizing the repo market to ensure sufficient liquidity and enhanced user protection.

Transparency remains a core principle for Tether. The report reveals that most of its investments are held in cash, cash equivalents, and other short-term deposits, constituting approximately 85% of its holdings.

The report also highlights a significant reduction in secured loans, accounting for 6.5% of the overall reserves, and an increase in the allocation of assets to US Treasury Bills, reaching the highest percentage to date.

Tether Outperformed BlackRock

Gold and Bitcoin represent 4% and 2% of the total reserves, respectively, while all-new token issuance is backed by US Treasury bills or placed in overnight Repos.

In a notable achievement, Tether has outperformed BlackRock, a global leader in investment and risk management solutions, regarding net income for Q1 2023.

BlackRock's first-quarter profit fell 19% from a year ago https://t.co/elMnoYg1rx — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 14, 2023

While BlackRock reported a net income of $1.16 billion, Tether reported an impressive net income of $1.48 billion. This milestone highlights the confidence investors have in Tether as a stablecoin issuer and underscores the growing significance of the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

