Tether is About to Start Buying Up Bitcoin With Up to 15% of Its Net Profits

Tether, the creator of USDT, is starting to purchase Bitcoin with a whopping 15% of its net realized operating profits starting this month.

Tether#Bitcoin Starting this month, Tether will regularly allocate up to 15% of its net realized operating profits towards purchasing Bitcoin. These Bitcoin shall be considered on top of the minimum reserves assets that 100% back tether tokens. More https://t.co/7zC2swgwWH pic.twitter.com/BOcSDjjmDf — Tether (@Tether_to) May 17, 2023

Tether has long been an important supporter of Bitcoin though the effect was mostly indirect. USDT is the largest USD stablecoin by market capitalization and traders often use it to trade with Bitcoin and other cryptos.

The stablecoin company already has about $1.5 Billion worth of Bitcoin in its reserves but it seems to be even more bullish on Bitcoin now. Paolo Arduino, the CTO of Tether, said that “Bitcoin has continually proven its resilience and has emerged as a long-term store of value with substantial growth potential.”

Furthermore, Arduino stressed that Bitcoin’s “limited supply, decentralized nature, and widespread adoption have positioned Bitcoin as a favored choice among institutional and retail investors alike.”

Arduino made sure that the community understood that they aren’t using the reserves that back USDT to buy this Bitcoin. He said on Twitter that the value of the reserves has risen due to interest on treasury bills and other investments. He claims that it has an incredible $2.5 Billion in excess reserves.

Critics Worry Tether Could Collapse While it Buys Up BTC

Tether doesn’t exactly have a great history of truthfulness. In fact, it allegedly lied to its community for years about its reserves, according to the New York Attorney General. It claimed that it had a 1:1 cash backing for USDT long after it changed up its reserves with much more risky assets like commercial paper, a kind of opaque, unbacked corporate loan.

Some critics think that these issues didn’t end with the fine imposed by the NY Attorney General. A former SEC lawyer, John Stark, called Tether a “mammoth house of cards,” pointing out that Tether’s financial statements were always opaque.

Tether has promised its community that it would have a 3rd party audit its reserves many times over the years (almost a decade now) but that has never happened. It was eventually forced to release quarterly attestations by the NY Attorney General but these are not the same thing as detailed audits.

Related Articles:

New Memecoin $COPIUM Already Going Viral – Is it the Next $PEPE?

10+ Best Altcoins to Invest in 2023 – Which New Altcoins to Buy?

Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Denied Bail and Ordered to Pay $452 Million