Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction – Is LUNC Back or Should You Look at These Coins for 10x Gains?

As the sun rises on a rather grey and drizzly London morning, the crypto markets are buzzing with activity – among the chatter, Terra Classic (LUNC), the embattled offshoot of Terra (LUNA), has caught the attention of investors once again, after the currency showed some bullish signs of life.

Recently, it has been reported that Do Kwon, Terra’s co-founder, converted all his LUNA assets to Bitcoin just before his arrest in March. Kwon has been accused of playing a role in the collapse of the $40 billion Terra ecosystem back in May 2022.

According to Korean media outlet KBS, Kwon sent his crypto holdings to an exchange outside South Korea, with authorities now seeking to seize the profits accumulated by Terraform Labs executives.

Kwon and his associates reportedly acquired $314.2 million, with the Terraform Labs CEO himself holding $69 million. South Korean authorities have already frozen the assets of Terraform co-founder Shin Hyun-seong and others.

Prosecutors have requested Binance to block Kwon from withdrawing any of his crypto assets.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against Kwon and his company, alleging fraudulent activities that led to losses of at least $40 billion.

Announcement: A breach was detected in the Terraport Liquidity wallet this morning. The Terraport team is currently investigating this breach and efforts have been made to secure the protocol. Further official press release will be released later. We appreciate the understanding… — Terraport Finance (@_Terraport_) April 10, 2023

Worse still, LUNC took a hit this morning following news of an exploit at LUNC DeFi protocol Terraport.

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) Price Analysis

As we examine the price movement of Terra Classic (LUNC), the crypto asset has been ensconced within a tight range for the past 18 days, teetering around the $0.00012 mark.

This prolonged consolidation has market participants speculating whether LUNC is coiling itself for a potential breakout.

Source.

Over the weekend, LUNC demonstrated an essential show of strength, as it reclaimed a pivotal support level above its declining 20-day moving average (MA).

This bullish signal suggests that the momentum may be shifting in favour of the buyers, despite the recent negative news surrounding the Terra ecosystem.

A deeper dive into the technical indicators reveals further insights. With an RSI of 44, LUNC is sending an oversold signal, which could imply that the market is ripe for an upward move.

Additionally, the MACD stands at 0.000000119, exhibiting a minor bullish divergence that corroborates the narrative of the asset regaining ground above the 20-day MA.

If this bullish momentum persists, LUNC could target the $0.00015 mark, representing a potential 20.65% increase.

However, investors should remain cautious, as the downside risk lies around the $0.00011 level, marking an 11.53% drop.

The current risk-to-reward ratio of 1.79 may be alluring for some traders, but the high-risk nature of LUNC due to the situation surrounding Do Kwon should not be disregarded.

Best Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) Alternatives?

Given the uncertainty and risk associated with LUNC, some investors might be reluctant to capitalize on this opportunity.

As an alternative, here are three promising altcoins that could offer a more secure and profitable venture in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

Altcoin of the Month: Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu (LHINU), the innovative meme coin with a Vote-to-Earn system, has gained significant attention, raising $3.4 million in its presale within a week.

LHINU’s unique model allows users to express opinions on polarizing figures and subjects while earning rewards.

The project aims to disrupt the $3.2 billion survey industry by introducing sponsored polls with attractive incentives, such as NFT discount codes and physically-backed NFTs.

The LHINU ecosystem features a real-time vote staking mechanism, requiring a minimum of 30 days of staking $LHINU to prevent spam and manipulation.

Currently, the presale price is 1 $LHINU = 0.000105 USDT, with just under 4 days left before the price increases to $0.000115. The launch price will be 1 LHINU = 0.000145 USDT.

As excitement around the platform continues to grow, LHINU presents a remarkable investment opportunity for those eager to join this ground-breaking platform.

Buy LHINU Here

Deelance (DLANCE)

Introducing DeeLance, a cutting-edge Web3 freelance and recruitment platform set to disrupt the industry. With its highly anticipated presale, you have a rare chance to invest early in the revolutionary $DLANCE token.

DeeLance transcends traditional freelance platforms by offering rapid crypto payments, unparalleled NFT integration, and a robust automated dispute system, all powered by public blockchain technology.

This innovative platform charges a mere 2% fee, leaving competitors like Upwork and Fiverr in the dust.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Do you want to know what makes #DeeLance stand out? Our Metaverse , #NFT marketplace , & seamless freelancing platform create the ultimate ecosystem for our users You can be a part of it too! Join $DLANCE presale now ⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf pic.twitter.com/aau2yR9yob — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 9, 2023

DeeLance envisions a futuristic metaverse where clients and freelancers connect in virtual offices, breaking down geographical barriers. Secure your $DLANCE tokens now at a tempting $0.025 per token during the first presale round.

With only 30% of the 1 billion token supply available and the price set to soar in 9 days, time is critical.

Embark on this thrilling journey by delving into DeeLance’s whitepaper, joining their buzzing Telegram channel, and participating in their jaw-dropping $10k Giveaway.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history. Unlock your crypto wallet and embark on an exhilarating journey with DeeLance that will redefine the future of freelancing. Invest in $DLANCE now and watch your investment reach unimaginable heights!

Buy DLANCE Now

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Introducing Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA), a trailblazing blockchain project set to transform the recycling and waste management sectors by combining sustainability with cryptocurrency. Ecoterra incentivizes users to recycle materials, such as plastic, glass, and textiles, by offering rewards in Ecoterra tokens.

The Ecoterra presale is now live, providing early investors a chance to secure tokens at a discounted price and support an eco-friendly initiative.

How to use your $ECOTERRA? ♻️ Use it to exchange for carbon credits and earn from the market

♻️ Access to exclusive content on our educational platform Grab your $ECOTERRA before it's gone⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im#Presale #ReFi pic.twitter.com/jsd4o8Vy0S — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 9, 2023

At the core of Ecoterra’s innovative Recycle2Earn concept is rewarding users for recycling, promoting environmentally conscious behavior and reducing individual carbon footprints. Ecoterra boasts several key features:

1. Recycle2Earn App: Users earn Ecoterra tokens for recycling, generating passive income and fostering environmental awareness.

2. Carbon Offset Marketplace: Companies can purchase carbon credits transparently, supporting business sustainability goals.

3. Recycled Materials Marketplace: Businesses can buy recycled materials with Ecoterra tokens and other cryptocurrencies, encouraging a circular economy.

4. Impact Trackable Profile: Companies can monitor their environmental actions to enhance brand image and consumer loyalty.

The Ecoterra presale offers early investors the chance to purchase tokens at $0.004, a significant discount compared to the final stage price of $0.01, providing a potential 150% upside.

To buy $ECOTERRA tokens during the presale, set up a crypto wallet, connect it to Ecoterra, purchase $ECOTERRA, and claim your tokens after the presale during the token generation event.

Buy $ECOTERRA Here

