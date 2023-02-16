Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction as $130 Million Trading Volume Floods In – Are Whales Buying?

LUNC, the cryptocurrency that powers the original Terra blockchain that experienced catastrophe in May 2022 when Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin UST depegged with the US dollar and triggered LUNC hyperinflation, has seen a surge in trading volumes in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, trading volumes hit $130 million, an impressive 12.6% of LUNC entire market capitalization.

LUNC/USD was last changing hands in the $0.0001750 area, close to its 21-Day Moving Average, and was last up around 2.7% in the last 24 hours, lifted amid a broader rally in the crypto space that some traders have put down to a short-squeeze. Some are speculating that LUNC’s increased trading volumes could be a sign that crypto whales are buying the token in large amounts again.

That certainly wouldn’t be surprising, as LUNC is looking good from a technical perspective and, given it is still down over 15% from earlier monthly highs, risk-reward is looking good.

Price Prediction – Where Next for LUNC?

LUNC appears to be in a medium-term uptrend and, if it can get back above its 21DMA, looks likely to continue grinding higher back towards its 200DMA just under $0.00020. This will be a difficult level to break, and LUNC would then face the test of breaking above the gradual uptrend that it is currently moving higher within. But if LUNC could break to the north of these areas, that would open the door to a swift move higher back towards the early November highs in the $0.00028 area.

LUNC’s short-term outlook is moderately positive. If investors are looking for cryptocurrencies that might have a much better risk-reward for strong performance in 2023, they should check out some of the top presales currently taking place. Here is a list of a few popular presales vetted by analysts at Business 2 Community.

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG) – Presale Nearly Complete

Meta Masters Guild is an up-and-coming mobile-based web3 gaming ecosystem that is developing a host of fun and addictive games. The games will utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing community members to earn rewards, as well as stake and trade. The platform hopes to in the future host dozens of viral games. Its first game, Meta Karts Racers will be released later this year.

Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of the #MEMAGFAM!⌛️ The $MEMAG presale is ending in just 1 day! ⏰ Join the exclusive Meta Masters Guild clan where you can earn while gaming.⬇️https://t.co/SBqVjX5mWn#Presale #Play2Earn #Crypto pic.twitter.com/apk8zagODV — Meta Masters Guild (@MEMAGgames) February 16, 2023

Meta Masters Guild is now in the final stage of its MEMAG token presale, with the presale already one of the hottest of 2023. In just a few weeks, the crypto start-up has already managed to raise a whopping nearly $4.7 million via MEMAG sales and the presale will end in a just over one day. Investors should note that they also stand a chance of winning a massive $100,000 in MEMAG tokens.

Visit Meta Masters Guild Here

Fight Out (FGHT) – Presale on Now

The young move-to-earn crypto niche has shown a lot of promise, but early success stories like STEPN have significant limitations that have, so far, prevented them from conquering the mainstream. Fight Out, which touts itself as the future of move-to-earn, wants to change that in 2023.

Fight Out is a brand new web3 fitness application and gym chain that rewards its users for working out, completing challenges, and competing within a first-of-its-kind fitness metaverse. While existing M2E applications such as STEPN only track steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to take part, Fight Out takes a more holistic approach to tracking and rewarding its users for their exercise and activity, and doesn’t require any expensive buy-ins to take part.

Fight Out is currently conducting a presale of the FGHT token that will power its web3 ecosystem and has already raised a whopping nearly $4.25 million. The token is scheduled to list across centralized exchanges in April at $0.033 per token. Investors should move quickly, as if they secure tokens now, they could be sat on paper gains of nearly 50% by the time the crypto token lists on exchanges at the start of Q2. Gains could be even higher if investors make use of Fight Out’s generous bonus scheme.

Visit Fight Out Now

Metropoly (METRO) – Presale Minimum Target Nearly Hit

Metropoly has an ambitious goal – to transform the real estate market by democratizing access to real estate investment. How? By building the world’s first marketplace for real estate non-fungible tokens (NFTs). And these NFTs aren’t for digital real estate in some metaverse. These tokens represent a real ownership stake in a real property, that Metropoly will also be renting out so that owners can earn a passive income.

Woah! We are 98% closer to our goal! Your chances of buying $METRO at a bonus price are running low as we have almost reached our target! But you still have a chance before we reach $500,000! Shoot your shot now and buy before stage 8 closes down! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/3sHRC5e5Cd — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 15, 2023

Metropoly is currently conducting a presale to fund its ongoing development and has nearly reached its minimum goal of raising $500,000. The start-up has already released a beta version of its platform, which already looks great and is proving very popular. The barriers to traditional real estate investment around the world are huge. Metropoly hopes its platform can level the playing field, with investors able to start owning property with as little as $100.

Visit Metropoly’s Presale Here