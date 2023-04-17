Tamadoge Price Predicted to Explode After Tier 1 Exchange Listing – The Next Dogecoin?

Crypto News

Discover Tamadoge, the next big memecoin set to soar like Dogecoin! Learn how this play-to-earn crypto is taking the market by storm!

Are you ready to ride the next Tamadoge wave? As markets brace for $TAMA’s upcoming listing on a top-tier exchange, the token has been predicted to soar, following the recent surge for OG meme coin, Dogecoin.

Let’s delve into the world of Tamadoge and find out why it could be the next big memcoin to explode in 2023!

How Elon Musk is Putting Meme Coins Back On The Map

Elon Musk’s Twitter antics have played a significant role in the recent revival pimp of Dogecoin (DOGE).

Under his self-coined title ‘The CEO of DOGE’, Elon continued to play with the fire of crypto market volatility as he once again endorsed DOGE two weeks ago.

A surprise temporary change of the Twitter blue bird logo to the Dogecoin logo ignited a sensational rally that gained ip to 37% for some traders.

While things have died down in recent weeks, Dogecoin continues to hold its ground in the market, trading at nearly 9 cents after the popular meme coin surged 5.8% as traders rush to anticipate Musk’s next move.

Tamadoge’s Explosive New Exchange Listings

Tamadoge is gearing up for a major boost with its recent announcement of listing on a top 5 cryptocurrency exchange on April 27th, 2023. This highly anticipated listing move is predicted to cause a 200% surge in the price of Tamadoge.

Its previous listing on OKX, the 18th largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, led to its all-time high (ATH) of $0.196.

With the new listing, millions of new investors will have access to purchase the token, setting the stage for a potential skyrocket price explosion as technical structure bounces hard.

Source: TradingView.

Read: How To Buy Tamadoge Here!

What is Tamadoge and Its Potential?

Tamadoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) cryptocurrency that enables users to earn $TAMA tokens by participating in the Tamaverse.

Users can purchase Tamadoge NFTs and use them as playable characters to earn points on a monthly leaderboard.

Tamadoge’s P2E Arcade allows users to convert $TAMA tokens into credits, gaining entry into exciting games.

The token’s successful presale in 2022 raised over $15 million, showcasing its potential in the market.

Why You Should Invest in Tamadoge

As Tamadoge prepares for its upcoming listing on a top-tier exchange, now is the perfect time to invest and join the growing community.

With a strong foundation in the P2E gaming space and an expanding user base, Tamadoge offers a unique opportunity to be part of an exciting crypto ecosystem.

The listing will bring more visibility and accessibility to the token, potentially leading to significant price increases.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to start your journey with Tamadoge today!

