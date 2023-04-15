Tamadoge Next New Binance Listing? TAMA Price Pumps 30% Amidst Tier 1 Exchange Hype

Tamadoge (TAMA) a relatively new play-to-earn meme coin is set to receive its biggest boost yet since it launched in Q4 2023. TAMA is up 30% in 24 hours and trading at $0.0139 on Saturday.

The team has not revealed the identity of the top 5 ranking crypto exchange, saving the announcement for April 24 with the actual listing following on April 27.

It's ON THE WAY! Big news is coming on April 24th! We can't spill all the details just yet, but trust us, this new listing is worth the wait! #ExchangeListing #Crypto #CryptoListing pic.twitter.com/AEyQmMI5M4 — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 15, 2023

All the same, that has not come in between the community and the expected hype, with buyers piling back into the utility-rich meme coin.

The recent update follows the triumphant release of five play-to-earn arcade games, with the project progressing steadily along its roadmap and aiming for a major app launch by the end of the year.

Investors piquing interest in this innovative meme coin ecosystem that combines play-to-earn, the metaverse, and NFTs can buy TAMA on OKX ahead of the upcoming listing on a tier 1 exchange.

Bullish Stampede Picks Up the Pace As Tamadoge Eyes ATH

Tamadoge, like many other altcoins, suffered a significant retracement in early February, following a remarkably aggressive push in January. These declines generally occurred within a descending parallel channel until TAMA rebounded from support at $0.01.

The predominant bullish push started in early April and coincided with a generally bullish crypto market.

However, TAMA’s upside was capped under $0.012 until Friday when news broke out that it would be listed on one of the industry’s top 5 exchanges.

Based on the meme coin’s outlook on the daily chart, Tamadoge is poised to extend the rally, this time, with its all-time high of $0.019 as the destination.

Traders will need to observe some critical levels this weekend, starting with the support provided by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (line in red) at $0.01295.

The next bullish move will rely on that support and the ability to weaken the seller congestion at $0.014.

A buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart reinforces the bullish outlook as it lifts above the mean line at 0.00.

Overall, Tamadoge exhibits a robust technical outlook which when combined with the upcoming listing on a tier-1 crypto exchange, could lead to an explosion toward the ATH.

Can Tamadoge Push to ATH

Although it would have been preferable for the price to steadily increase with occasional setbacks, the value skyrocketed rapidly, attracting novice traders who ultimately faced losses.

The present situation is developing amidst a backdrop of significantly enhanced overall market conditions, contrasting with the beginning of the crypto downturn that coincided with TAMA’s all-time high.

Therefore, this time around, robust technical aspects combined with a solid foundation on the product development front offer assurance to Tamadoge’s dedicated community and potential investors seeking the next major meme coin success story.

Is Binance Listing TAMA?

The exchange TAMA is expected to debut on is a highly guarded secret until April 24 when the team will make a formal announcement.

This comes after Tamadoge participated in a competition organized by one of the leading exchange platforms.

It would be a big boost to see TAMA on Binance, but listing on any of the world’s top five crypto exchanges is a big deal for crypto that has been in existence for only a few months.

Tamadoge Launches 5 Arcade Games Bolstered By Solid Fundamentals

Following the successful launch of five arcade games by the pioneer P2E-based meme coin gaming ecosystem, Tama Run has been well-received by the expanding Tamadoge gaming community.

All these entertaining arcade games feature a complimentary practice mode. However, for the P2E experience, players need to purchase credits using one of the three Tamadoge NFT categories: common, rare, and ultra-rare.

Are you up for a challenge? Play Tamadoge Arcade and test your gaming skills! Can you beat all the levels? Give it a try! ⬇️https://t.co/YdX3aXbet9#Tamadoge #GamingChallenge pic.twitter.com/7V5aneJKz7 — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 15, 2023

Each of the three Tamadoge NFT collections possesses various skill and power attributes, boosting players’ odds of victory.

Weekly prizes are awarded to top-ranked players on the leaderboard. Those who rank among the top 20 in the weekly contest can claim a share of the prize pool rewards.

The prize pool resets every week, providing constant opportunities for players to compete and win.

“With all five games delivered, we turn our focus to the mobile app,” Jon Bishop, CEO of Tamadoge said in a statement. “Having our games on mobile is a pivotal part of our rapid growth plan and will go a long way to proving that our approach is the best way to scale and monetize Web3 games.”

The arcade games are not the ceiling for Tamadoge, as the ecosystem eyes a cutting-edge Tamadoge AR app. Work on this innovative app is underway.

Using AR technology, individuals can care for and engage with their Tamadoge pets continuously in a blended reality environment.

Access to the Tamaverse can be attained simply through the use of a smartphone app, without the need for any special headset.

TAMA can be bought and sold on 15 centralized exchanges, such as the high-ranking OKX, in addition to the prominent decentralized exchange, Uniswap.

