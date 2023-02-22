Tamadoge Hires Mobile Games Expert Ozan Daldal, New P2E Game ‘To The Moon’ Launches This Week

After raising $19m in what was the largest presale ever conducted for a meme token, the Tamadoge team have been taking the project forward and have reached a series of important milestones.

Ozan Daldal appointed head of gaming for Tamadoge

The first major hire by the Tamadoge CEO Jon Bishop is Ozan Daldal, who is a veteran of the gaming space and has a significant amount of experience that he can bring to the table in Tamadoge’s pursuit of becoming one of the largest P2E games in the industry.

Did someone say something about the moon? Well, you are right – #ToTheMoon will launch TODAY in our #TamadogeArcade Only a few hours left – Here's a little sneak peek for you! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6cdJzXGvXW — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) February 22, 2023

This comes as the Tamadoge team are focused on rolling out the latest game in their arcade suite, To The Moon, which is scheduled to be launched later today.

Daldal is determined to play a leading role in the development of the project and to take Tamadoge far further than was envisioned when the original white paper was put together.

“Web3 gaming should be mainstream.”

Daldal has a wide breadth of experience in the gaming industry, having released over 30 Web3 games and 15 games on mobile devices that collectively have over 100 million downloads. He believes that Tamadoge has the opportunity to grow greatly and become one of the most significant Web3 games in the entire space.

According to the CEO Jon Bishop:

“I’m really excited to have Ozan onboard to lead on the gaming side of the business. Having worked with him before, I know he’s a talented and driven person who brings top-class expertise. Ozan will be pivotal to us delivering and growing the great gaming experiences outlined on the public roadmap.”

To The Moon releasing today

To The Moon is the third instalment in a series of games that the Tamadoge team are releasing in the Tamadoge arcade, and provides further opportunities for the community to win rewards in the TAMA token.

The last time that the Tamadoge team released a game, their token price appreciated accordingly, and many investors are bullish thanks to the fact that the team continue to fulfil the promises outlined in their roadmap.

TAMA’s growth thus far has been impressive, as has the team’s efforts to make the token as widely-available as possible – thus far, the token has already listed on a range of high profile exchanges, including LBank and OKEX. The appointment of Daldal to such a senior position is expected to be a huge boost to the value of TAMA moving forward.

