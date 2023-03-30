Swords of Blood Surges Past $1 Million Milestone With Under 2 Weeks Left At Stage 1 Price

In the first stage of its presale, the Swords of Blood fundraising recently crossed the $1 million milestone as it continues gaining considerable traction despite the overarching bearish market sentiment.

With just under two weeks left at the current prices, it seems investors are keen to load up as much as possible on the native token behind the blockchain-based AAA-quality hack-and-slash RPG game.

Swords of Blood Explodes Past $1 Million Milestone In Presale Stage 1

The Swords of Blood presale is still in the first stage but has crossed the $1 million milestone in just a few days. The presale has now officially raised over $1.1 million in fundraising, selling a total of over 27 million tokens to investors.

Swords of Blood is hosting a presale for its native token, SWDTKN. The native token will be the epic RPG game’s primary transaction and reward token. It will be used to pay for all fines and fees in gameplay and will also be used to reward users. Adding further to its utility, the SWDTKN will be required by players to be able to get past certain hero levels and advance further into the game.

The first stage of the presale is selling the native token for a price of $0.054 per token. However, the presale uses an increasing pricing mechanism that sees the price of the token rising during each subsequent presale stage. For example, once the Swords of Blood presale hits stage two, the price for the token is expected to increase to $0.07 per token.

As a result, those that invest during the earlier stages of the presale stand to benefit the most as they’re the most likely to come out of the presale with profits after the token hits tier-1 exchanges across the industry.

First-Ever Hack-and-Slash RPG on Polygon

Swords of Blood is the first-ever AAA-rated free-to-play hack-and-slash RPG game being built on the Polygon network. The game is a cross-play mobile and PC game that builds on the framework of an award-winning title released on mobile devices in 2019.

Players can experience old-school isometric gameplay in the game as they immerse themselves in dozens of hours of an epic storyline with flashy combat mechanics, stellar graphics, and various multiplayer game modes to keep everybody interested.

Through the gameplay, players can grind for loot and rare equipment, craft epic gear of magic and iron, master a wide variety of weapons and elements, and build devastating attack combinations.

In-depth Lore and Solid Foundations to Attract Non-Web3 Users

The game is surrounded by in-depth lore – setting the story for the gameplay. The game occurs in the World of Ezura, which recently became a place of violence and betrayal after the evil Dragon Betrayer wiped out the Bladebound Order that was sworn to protect the land. After 1000 years of darkness, the eternal goddess, Sentinel, revived the last member of the Bladebound Order in the hope that they could bring peace back to the world. It’s now up to the players to get rid of the Dragon Betrayer and restore Ezura to its former glory.

The game is building on the solid foundations of a game released in 2019 by Artifex Mundi. Although the previous game was incomplete, it still managed to attract over four million downloads and has an active gamer community and a high retention rate. As a result, hit Box Games bought the rights to republish the game with new blockchain technology integrated into it.

The new game is a free-to-play Web3 game that allows players to earn rewards through blockchain features. The team is on a mission to make the game as accessible to everybody as possible by removing all the barriers to entry that P2E games face when onboarding new users. For example, when a user signs up for the game, they’re given a custodial wallet through Stardust – meaning they don’t have to worry about creating a wallet outside the ecosystem. In addition, the team hopes to attract a wave of non-Web3 users by making the onboarding process as seamless as possible.

MVP Already Playable

Adding further to why so many people are already investing, the team continues proving its capabilities after releasing an MVP version of the game. The playable MVP version includes many flagship game modes, including the primary campaign with three difficulty tiers.

The MVP also includes a variety of multiplayer game modes, including the Boss Fortress, which requires players to team up with others to defeat evil bosses. There is also a Player-vs-player mode for direct head-to-head combat and a Monster Hunt mode, which requires players to defeat waves of progressively difficult monsters.

Last Chance For Stage 1 Prices

With just under two weeks until the first stage of the presale ends, this is your last chance to incest at the lowest prices possible. However, it’s important to mention that the first stage of the presale might end within two weeks because, once the fundraising hits $1.37 million, the presale will head into stage 2 ahead of the countdown.

Once the presale hits stage two, the price will increase from $0.054 to $0.07, meaning that getting into this presale earlier rather than later is cheaper.