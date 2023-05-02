Swords of Blood Raises $1.2 Million; Learn Why This Hack-and-Slash Thriller is Web3’s Next Hit

The Swords of Blood presale continues to gain momentum after crossing the $1.2 million fundraising milestone in its second presale stage. Investors are rushing to the presale as they believe the hack-and-slash RPG game has the potential to be Web3’s next big hit in 2023.

Swords of Blood has created an immersive, blockchain-based RPG on the Polygon network. The game builds on the solid foundations of its previous title, which attracted over four million downloads in the app store. Furthermore, with in-depth lore – written by creators from AAA-titles such as The Witcher and Cyberpunk – flashy combat mechanics, and a highly experienced team – Swords of Blood has set a robust framework for a momentous launch in 2023.

Swords of Blood Crosses $1.2 Million Fundraising Milestone.

The Swords of Blood presale has already crossed the $1.2 million fundraising milestone in its second stage. The presale’s second stage is currently selling the SWDTKN, the native token that will power the Swords of Blood ecosystem, for a price of $0.07.

It’s important to point out that the presale uses a rising pricing strategy, which will increase the price for the SWDTKN during each subsequent presale stage. For example, the price for SWDTKN will increase to $0.08 in the third stage of the presale and will continue to rise until the token launches on tier-1 exchanges. As a result, those that invest in the earlier stages will stand to benefit the most from the presale as they will leave the fundraising with higher unrealized gains.

The SWDTKN is integral to the Swords of Blood ecosystem as it will be the platform’s primary transaction and reward token. All fines, fees, and rewards will be paid in the token, giving it unprecedented utility as the player base expands.

Swords of Blood: First AAA-Rated, Blockchain-Based, Hack-and-Slash Thriller

Swords of Blood has created the first AAA-rated, blockchain-based, hack-and-slash thriller on the Polygon network. Using elements similar to the Diablo franchise, Swords of Blood allows its players to immerse themselves in hundreds of hours of an epic storyline as they experience old-school isometric gameplay with stellar graphics and various game modes.

The game allows players to become fearless dungeon crawlers, powerful warriors, or bounty hunting battle-mages as they grind for loot and rare equipment. Along the journey, players can craft epic gear as they forge weapons of magic and iron and master a wide variety of weapons. Over time, players will build devastating attack combinations as they hack and slash their way through the enemy monsters and bosses to earn rewards.

MVP Version Launching May 2023

The great thing about the Swords of Blood ecosystem is that the game is ready to launch its MVP version – even with the presale still ongoing. As a result, all investors in the presale will be able to play the fully playable MVP version of the game in May 2023, which includes a wide variety of game modes to enjoy.

For example, the MVP contains the main campaign story mode with three difficulty tiers. It also includes a Monster Hunt mode, requiring players to battle off waves of progressively difficult monsters. Furthermore, the MVP will consist of multiplayer elements, such as a player-vs-player mode and a boss fortress, which requires players to team up and fight bosses.

Overall, the fact that the MVP version is ready to roll out shows the team’s dedication to the project. Ultimately, Swords of Blood intends to become a community-focused MMORPG as the team adds more multiplayer elements to the game.

In-Depth Lore, Solid Foundations, and a Highly Experienced Team

Swords of Blood is gaining momentum after investors learn about the previously solid foundations it’s building on. The game expands on the intellectual property from a previous Web2 version of the game, which attracted over 4 million app downloads. Hit Box Games purchased the rights to re-publish Swords of Blood with blockchain elements integrated. The acquisition of the IP also allows Hit Box Games to include a 150-hour expansion pack to the game.

The game is centered around an in-depth lore in the World of Ezura. Unfortunately, the Dragon Betrayer has brought darkness to Ezura, turning it into a place of violence and cunning evil. It’s now up to the players to defeat the evil and bring peace back to the world. The game has a beautiful storyline because they hired Jakub Szamalek as the Narrative Director, who had previously worked on high-profile titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

Furthermore, the graphics in the game take inspiration from the Weapons Creator, Ben Abbot, who is famed for his appearances on the Forged in the Fire TV show. Additionally, the project is backed by heavyweight VCs in the industry, including Fundamental Labs, Solana Ventures, Master Ventures, and Gate.io.

Overall, the Swords of Blood presale provides a fantastic opportunity to get involved in Web3’s next gaming sensation, backed by highly experienced team members and heavyweight giants.