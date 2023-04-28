Swords of Blood Presale Raises $1.1 Million in Just 20 Days With MVP Set to Go Live in May 2023: Learn Why Investors are Rushing to Buy

The Swords of Blood presale is gaining significant attention after managing to raise over $1.1 million in its fundraising – just 20 days after going live. The presale continues to gather momentum as investors rush to purchase the native token because they believe the hack-and-slash thriller RPG will be one of the most popular games in 2023.

Swords of Blood intends to become a community-centric MMORPG as the project seeks to become the best GameFi experience for players in 2023. It builds on solid foundations from a previous title which attracted a user base of over 4 million players. Keep reading to discover why Swords of Blood is set to become the most prominent RPG of 2023.

Swords of Blood Crosses $1.1 Million Milestone in Just 20 Days.

The Swords of Blood fundraising has already crossed an important milestone by attracting over $1.1 million in investment just 20 days after launching its presale. Investors are quickly rushing to purchase the SWDTKN – the native token behind the platform – at the lowest possible prices because they believe the hack-and-slash thriller will be one of the biggest games in 2023.

The presale is currently in the second stage, selling the native token at a price of 0.07 USDT. It’s important to note that the presale utilizes an increasing pricing strategy, meaning that the price for the token will increase during each subsequent presale stage. For example, the price for the token will rise to 0.08 USDT during the third stage of the presale and will continue rising until its conclusion.

As a result, investors purchasing SWDTKN in the earlier stages stand to benefit the most as they will leave the fundraising with higher unrealized gains when the presale ends and the token hits tier-1 exchanges.

The Best Hack-and-Slash GameFi Experience in Crypto

Swords of Blood positions itself as the Diablo killer after creating the first AAA-quality, fast-paced hack-and-slash RPG thriller on the Polgon blockchain. The game will be cross-play and released on mobile and PC platforms – with the PC version providing 4K graphics with 60 FPS – allowing players to enjoy it on their favorite devices. It can boast flashy combat mechanics, impressive graphics, and a wide range of game modes for all gamers to enjoy. The team recently released a trailer, and the gameplay looks outstanding;

The game allows players to immerse themselves in over 250 hours of campaign fun as they experience old-school isometric gameplay. In the game, players can become dungeon crawlers, bounty-hunting battle-mages, or powerful warriors as they grind for loot and rare equipment and craft epic gear as they forge weapons of magic and iron.

Along the journey, players can master a wide variety of weapons and elements as they build devasting attack combinations to hack and slash their way through disgusting monsters and evil bosses. In addition, the scenery of the game allows players to explore dozens of locations as they run through forests, marshlands, ice caverns, abandoned mines, ancient ruins, and more diverse environments.

MVP Release Set for May 2023

The great thing about Swords of Blood is that the Web3 MVP version of the game is launching in May 2023, and all investors that invest in the presale will have access to this closed beta version of the game. The MVP will come with the main campaign mode with three difficulty tiers, a monster hunt dungeon that requires players to battle waves of progressively difficult monsters, and a selection of player-vs-player modes for multiplayer battle action.

The presale is attracting so much attention because the game builds on an epic title, Bladebound, first released in 2019 by Artifex Mundi. The game has an active community with a very high retention rate. The Web3 version was downloaded over 4 million times on the app stores, attracting over $6.5 million in in-game purchases.

Hit Box Games bought the rights to publish the game in the Web3 space, allowing them to integrate play-to-own and play-to-win GameFi mechanics. They were also allowed to introduce an e-sports tournament and release a 150-hour expansion pack written by team members from epic titles such as Cyberpunk, The Witcher, and Command & Conquer.

Invest Today Before Prices Continue Rising

With the presale in the second stage, you have the opportunity to get involved in an exciting project at the very start of its development – allowing you to invest at the lowest possible prices. However, as the presale uses an increasing price strategy, investing in the earlier stages is essential to leave the presale with higher unrealized gains.

The game is built on solid foundations and is led by veterans in the gaming industry, such as James Seaman – the CEO – who has more than 35 years of experience in the gaming sector. High-profile venture capitalists like Fundamental Labs, Solana Ventures, and Gate.io Labs also back it.

The SWDTKN is essential to the ecosystem and will be used to pay for all fees and rewards. Players must purchase the token to get past certain hero levels and advance in the game.

Overall, Swords of Blood presents a unique opportunity to get invested in the best P2E experience in 2023 at rock-bottom prices.