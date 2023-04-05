Swiss Bank PostFinance Puts Crypto on the Menu for Customers in Partnership With Sygnum

PostFinance, a leading player in the financial services sector, fully owned by the Swiss government, has made plans to start offering a myriad of regulated crypto services following a strategic partnership with Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank.

According to a press release on April 5, the retail bank will tap Sygnum’s business-to-business (B2B) banking platform to introduce into the market “regulated, bank-grade digital asset products and services for its customers.”

PostFinance’s Customers To Buy, Sell, and Store Cryptocurrencies

The partnership brings together two industry leaders to allow customers to buy, sell and store leading crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Sygnum’s position in the market will see PostFinance hit the ground running with the new venture because its B2B offering “empowers partner banks with a fast, cost-efficient market entry with innovative and regulatory compliant products.”

PostFinance said in the press release that it had conducted market research, taking into consideration its customers’ investment needs, all of which helped it uncover “a strong demand for digital investment services,” the press release read in part.

“By leveraging Sygnum’s B2B banking platform, PostFinance will seamlessly integrate this new offering into its existing infrastructure from the outset.”

PostFinance is Switzerland’s fifth-largest financial services company, boasting more than 2.5 million customers and according to Philipp Merkt, the Chief Investment Officer, clients have been demanding access to digital assets.

“Digital assets have become an integral part of the financial world, and our customers want access to this market at PostFinance, their trusted principal bank. A reputable and established partner like Sygnum Bank with an excellent service offering is more important than ever,” Merkt said.

Sygnum Operates a Fully Regulated B2B Banking Platform

Sygnum’s fully regulated B2B banking platform will power PostFinance’s crypto services and enable flexible and seamless access and provide a foundation for new revenue-generating services like staking.

PostFinance is likely to have settled on Sygnum as a partner in the new digital asset endeavor due to its regulatory status. Sygnum’s services in the digital asset market are regulated under the Swiss banking license—and it is one of a handful of global banks that provide a secure link between the traditional finance world and the digital asset market.

“Our all-in-one B2B banking platform enables our fifteen-plus B2B partner banks to expand their range of regulated digital asset services at scale and speed,” Fritz Jost, Chief B2B Officer, Sygnum Bank added.

“We are pleased to empower PostFinance to deliver institutional-grade digital asset services to their customers. We are committed to continuously driving further innovation and positive change for the industry and our partner banks’ customers.”

The partnership between PostFinance and Sygnum demonstrates how digital assets are becoming an integral part of the traditional financial system, especially in Switzerland, Jost told Decrypt, a crypto news platform. However, this could not have been possible if it were not for Switzerland’s clear regulatory framework geared toward an inclusive economy.

“Switzerland as an investment ecosystem offers a number of strategic advantages, including regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies and off-balance sheet segregation of crypto assets which eliminates credit risks,” Jost continued.

NEWS: @PostFinance partners with Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank, to offer its customers regulated digital asset banking services via Sygnum's B2B banking platform. Read the announcement here https://t.co/zuWRP3lXIS — Sygnum Bank (@sygnumofficial) April 5, 2023

Sygnum’s B2B banking platform enables existing financial organizations to access cryptocurrency products and services. PostFinance joins over a dozen other banking partners that collaborate with the platform.

Staking and Other Institutional-grade Crypto Services

Institutional-level crypto services refer to sophisticated financial solutions tailored for major investment companies, institutional investors, and corporations looking to invest in digital currencies.

These services cater to the stringent requirements of institutional investors in terms of safety, regulatory compliance, and adherence to industry standards. They may range from crypto custody services, trading, and asset management to lending among others.

As expected, institutional-grade services allow institutional investors to get involved with the crypto market while ensuring associated risks are minimized through regulatory compliance.

Therefore, the partnership between PostFinance and Sygnum Bank would cater to increasing demand from investors in Switzerland, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Although PostBank will focus on services involving buying, selling, and storage of major cryptos like BTC and ETH, the retail bank is planning to introduce staking services down the line.

Crypto staking refers to the process of locking a certain amount of specific digital assets in a smart contract wallet for a specified period to support the network and validate transactions.

In return for their support, stakers receive rewards in the form of additional cryptocurrency, on Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchains like Ethereum and Cardano.

Sygnum offers staking services for selected cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, which is the second-largest crypto, Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ), and Internet Computer (ICP).

Its trading service encompasses up to “25 leading cryptocurrencies including DeFi-focused, 60+ trading pairs, and four leading fiat currencies, is available for deployment by PostFinance on a flexible basis,” Jost said in another statement.

PostFinance will provide more information about the token and the staking offer’s roadmap closer to the launch date.

