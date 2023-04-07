Sustainable Crypto Cardano and Algorand Left Behind By New Green Wave Coins

Whilst energy-efficient crypto networks like Cardano and Algorand have drawn much praise in recent years for their much lower environmental impact than the Bitcoin network, a new wave of sustainable cryptocurrencies may leave these cryptocurrencies in the dust.

Innovators are coming up with exciting new ways to harness blockchain technology in order to slow the pace of climate change and protect the environment.

Recent examples include IMPT.io, a crypto project that is building a carbon blockchain-based credit marketplace to help individuals and businesses offset their carbon footprint.

Another example is C+Charge, which is building an application to reward EV drivers with carbon credits every time they charge their vehicles.

If projects such as these can achieve mainstream success and wide levels of adoption, they could have a meaningful impact on global sustainability.

At the same time, early investors in these projects (such as those who got tokens cheap during the presale phase) could see massive gains well beyond anything Cardano and Algorand are likely to provide in the near term.

Both the IMPT.io and C+Charge presales are now over, but investors have another unique chance to get in early on another hugely promising crypto project presale.

Enter Ecoterra, a revolutionary new recycle-to-earn (R2E) crypto token that is building a first-of-its-kind web3 platform to facilitate and promote recycling by businesses and individuals.

Ecoterra – Set to Revolutionize Recycling

Ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that 1) rewards users with the ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle, 2) offers a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint and 3) offers a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Why $ECOTERRA? Blockchain-based

Receive financial incentives while recycling

Exclusive content access

♻️Exchange carbon credits Join the #Presale now before the price increases⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im pic.twitter.com/ZXRuCBbmC4 — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 7, 2023

The application also allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices. This could help businesses improve their brand image and boost customer loyalty.

ECOTERRA Presale Off to a Flying Start

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its ECOTERRA token that will power is application.

Don't forget, you still have a chance to join our presale before the price rises in the next phases! Current price: 1 ECOTERRA = $0.004 Fill the bag with $ECOTERRA now⬇️ https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im#Presale #ReFi #EcoCrypto pic.twitter.com/pOk84hVMhg — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 7, 2023

50% of the total 2 billion supply will be released during the presale, with 20% reserved for ecosystem liquidity, 10% for listings, 10% for marketing, 5% for the development team and 5% for corporate adoption.

The total supply of $ECOTERRA is 2 BILLION tokens, with 50% of it will be released during our presale Take a look at our tokenomics below and join the #Presale now⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im#ReFi #R2E #EcoCrypto pic.twitter.com/7AysuusmRN — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 5, 2023

In just a few days since the launch of the presale, the project has already raised an impressive $80,000, though this pace is expected to pick up in the coming days as the project gains more traction across social media.

The signs on this front are promising – Ecoterra’s Twitter already has over 4,000 followers, the Discord channel has nearly 2,500 subscribers and the project continues to secure recycling partnerships with major brands.

We're thrilled to announce our partnership with @Heineken, where customers can recycle their bottles and receive token rewards through our #RecycleToEarn program Join our #Presale now via link in bio and save the environment while enjoying your favourite beer! pic.twitter.com/mLAWRSj1jj — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 6, 2023

@DrPepper has teamed up with ecoterra to promote #recycling to everyone while enjoying their favourite beverage. Scan the code on your bottles and pop them in the RVM for $ECOTERRA rewards Let's work together to create a cleaner, greener future! #collaboration pic.twitter.com/uSrQnDgalE — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 7, 2023

ECOTERRA tokens are currently selling for $0.004 each, but interest investors should move quickly as in just 11 days, this price will rise to $0.00475.

ECOTERRA will then list on exchanges in a few months at $0.01, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on 2.25x gains.

According to analysts at Business 2 Community, Ecoterra could be one of the next cryptocurrencies to explode.

