SUI Continues to Fall Further From $1 Goal – This Altcoin is Smashing Through Bigger Milestones Every Week

Sui (SUI), the token that powers flashy new layer-1 blockchain protocol of the same name, continues to experience a sharp decline in its price.

Over the weekend, a slight pickup in the price had some SUI bulls hoping that the cryptocurrency could retest $1.0, and, in doing so, retest its 21DMA plus the top of a bearish trend channel that had been in play for nearly one month.

But those hopes were dashed by the news on Monday that the SEC is suing the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance over operating as an unregistered securities exchange in the US.

SUI has thus fall further from its $1 goal, with SUI/USD last changing hands near $0.80 and down close to 17% on the day.

The latest SUI drop also means it has broken to the south of its prior bearish trend channel.

Technical selling is likely to remain elevated as a result, with SUI’s recent failure at a retest of the 21DMA adding to the overall bearish picture.

With SUI downside likely to continue, investors might want to check out a few alternatives, including small-cap presale crypto gems.

Here is a project that the team at Business 2 Community is a big fan of and has been smashing major milestones every week recently.

yPredict (YPRED)

A ground-breaking new AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform called yPredict is building a first-of-its-kind, institutional-grade crypto price prediction system.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1665686720954679296

According to observers, the tool, which is powered by yPredict’s in-house deep data analysis, will help crypto investors discover the next explosive crypto with ease.

The best part, yPredict’s crypto price prediction system will remain free and open for all users to access – the price predictions will be made publicly available and require no login to see, the project’s Whitepaper explains.

But yPredict offers investors much more than just crypto price predictions.

The project is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its Litepaper.

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

To fund the development of its revolutionary AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform, yPredict is running a presale of the native $YPRED token that will powers its platform.

The presale is absolutely flying and just hit the massive $2 million milestone.

The project’s presale is in its sixth stage, with $YPRED tokens selling for $0.09.

However, there’s still plenty of upside for new investors, as the token will list across major exchanges for $0.12 later this year, for paper gains of 33%.

But the pace at which yPredict’s $YPRED token continues to fly off the shelves means that investors need to be careful not to miss out before the presale sells out.

yPredict has a presale hard cap of $6.5 million, which could be hit in a couple of weeks if the presale continues to gain pace like it has in recent days.

The 33% gains that investors who get in now can secure could pale in comparison with the upside $YPRED could enjoy in the long run.

Buy yPredict Here

