STX Defies the Trend, Pumps 20% But These Pioneering Altcoins Look to Dominate the Market

STX, the cryptocurrency that powers the innovative and fast-growing bitcoin layer-2 scaling solution Stacks, has been defying the broader bearish trend in markets in the last two days.

STX was last trading around $0.65 per token, up more than 20% versus earlier weekly lows in the $0.53 area following a strong rebound from the 200-Day Moving Average.

The cryptocurrency was sent tumbling earlier this week in tandem with the broader market after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a double whammy of new lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.

But while the likes of bitcoin have failed to recover and hold back above pre-lawsuit levels, Stacks is pushing higher.

The cryptocurrency is around 6% up versus its pre-lawsuit levels and looks like it might be about to break to the north of a long-term downtrend if it can get above the support-turned-resistance zone around $0.67.

A break above this area could open the door to a move back towards $1.0.

Indeed, many analysts expect Stacks to be a strong performer during the current/expected crypto bull market as the theme of bitcoin Decentralized Finance (DeFi) gains traction.

Talking of pioneering altcoins that are set to perform well in the coming years, here are a few early stage crypto projects that the team at Business 2 Community think could, in the future, dominate the market.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

An innovative new web3 project called DeeLance is building a crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that, in an industry first, puts the jobs market on the blockchain.

The project, which is touted as one of 2023’s hottest crypto start-ups, is building a metaverse to unite freelancers and employers and promises to overhaul remote working forever, as well as the $761 billion-dollar recruitment sector.

Using the decentralization and transparency of the blockchain, DeeLance wants to remove overly powerful middlemen like Fiverr and Upwork that have been abusing freelance workers and employers alike for the last decade.

DeeLance is already generating huge hype in web3 circles and some observers think could upend the still very web2 platform-centric freelance/gig work economy.

The project has already raised a whopping near $1.29 million in just a few weeks since the launch of its $DLANCE token presale.

DeeLance also recently secured a huge $1.12 million strategic investment from top venture capital firm Bitgert Ventures, a sign that institutions are increasingly taking note of the project’s potential.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">📢 <a href="https://twitter.com/bitgertbrise?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bitgertbrise</a> investment arm <a href="https://twitter.com/Bitgertventures?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bitgertventures</a> has made an strategic investment of $1.12M USD in <a href="https://twitter.com/deelance_com?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deelance_com</a>, a freelance platform!<br><br>This investment will help <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Deelance?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Deelance</a> expand its services & provide more opportunities for freelancers around the world<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BRISE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BRISE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24BRISE&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$BRISE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bitgert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bitgert</a> <a href="https://t.co/7rjl14bVWU">pic.twitter.com/7rjl14bVWU</a></p>— BNB Swap (@BNBSwap) <a href="https://twitter.com/BNBSwap/status/1663120518378311683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2023</a></blockquote>

Investors are encouraged to move quickly to secure tokens, as when the presale hits $1.7 million, the price will rise from its current super-cheap $0.038 level.

Given that DLANCE will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges later this year at $0.57, investors who get in now can be sat on gains of around 50%.

Adding to the excitement is a massive $500K $DLANCE token giveaway competition that DeeLance is conducting.

The top five wallets that buy the most $DLANCE between now and the end of presale stage four will be rewarded with a share of $500K worth of $DLANCE tokens.

$DLANCE can be bought using ETH, BNB and USDT (the ERC-20 and BEP-20 variants).

Buy DLANCE Here

yPredict (YPRED)

A ground-breaking new AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform called yPredict is building a first-of-its-kind, institutional-grade crypto price prediction system.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚀<a href="https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj">https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj</a> is leading the charge in the ever-evolving world of crypto markets! 💥<br><br>Our AI-driven trading platform is blazing a trail of innovation, propelling retail traders to new heights of success. 📈💰<br><br>With an impressive $2M already raised in our presale,… <a href="https://t.co/sOz9wFDeys">pic.twitter.com/sOz9wFDeys</a></p>— yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) <a href="https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1664958897034088448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 3, 2023</a></blockquote>

According to observers, the tool, which is powered by yPredict’s in-house deep data analysis, will help crypto investors discover the next explosive crypto with ease.

The best part, yPredict’s crypto price prediction system will remain free and open for all users to access – the price predictions will be made publicly available and require no login to see, the project’s Whitepaper explains.

But yPredict offers investors much more than just crypto price predictions.

The project is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its Lite paper.

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">📢 Looking for a top-notch analytics and prediction tool? Look no further! Introducing yPredict, the ultimate project for all your forecasting needs. 🚀 Powered by AI, this market research tool offers unrivaled features that will leave you amazed. 💪<br><br>In a world of constant… <a href="https://t.co/szX3H6FzEv">pic.twitter.com/szX3H6FzEv</a></p>— yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) <a href="https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1663450840949030916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2023</a></blockquote>

To fund the development of its revolutionary AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform, yPredict is running a presale of the native $YPRED token that will powers its platform.

The presale is absolutely flying and just hit the massive $2.2 million milestone.

The project’s presale is in its sixth stage, with $YPRED tokens selling for $0.09.

However, there’s still plenty of upside for new investors, as the token will list across major exchanges for $0.12 later this year, for paper gains of 33%.

But the pace at which yPredict’s $YPRED token continues to fly off the shelves means that investors need to be careful not to miss out before the presale sells out.

yPredict has a presale hard cap of $6.5 million, which could be hit in a couple of weeks if the presale continues to gain pace like it has in recent days.

The 33% gains that investors who get in now can secure could pale in comparison with the upside $YPRED could enjoy in the long run.

Visit yPredict Here

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Introducing <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24WSM&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$WSM</a> – yep, we've gone and done it. <br>The community token that's flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂<br><br>We have 50% of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Token?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Token</a> supply up for grabs in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Presale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Presale</a> and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥<br><br>Let's make some serious waves together,… <a href="https://t.co/fH2TMGmglZ">pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ</a></p>— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) <a href="https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1662474606794493954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2023</a></blockquote>

The presale, which has raised close to $5.0 million only 12 days, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Don't listen to the haters <a href="https://t.co/qmuPVTZsPp">pic.twitter.com/qmuPVTZsPp</a></p>— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) <a href="https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1665811588551516161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 5, 2023</a></blockquote>

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

