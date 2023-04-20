Start-up Unicorn Births Drops to 13 in First Quarter 2023, Lowest Since 2016

Start-up unicorn births fell to their lowest level in since 2016 in Q1, according to a recent report from CB Insights.

A unicorn birth is defined as when a company is valued at over $1 billion for the first time.

According to CB Insights, there were just 13 unicorn births in Q1, down 32% versus Q4 2022 and well over 90% lower versus the post-pandemic high of 148 in Q2 2021.

Just as more companies struggle to reach unicorn status, companies face a tougher time raising cash.

According to CB Insights, the median deal size in late-stage funding rounds fell 45% QoQ in Q1 2023 to $15 million.

That’s its lowest since 2019, and 70% down from 2021’s median late-stage deal size of $50 million.

CB Insights puts this down to mounting “investor concerns… over bloated valuations and tepid public markets”.

Difficulties raising cash come at a time when venture capital (VC) firms around the world tighten their purse strings.

Despite an enormous $6.5 billion raise conducted by rapidly growing fintech company Stripe, global VC funding was still down 13% QoQ in Q1 to $58.6 billion, its lowest since Q4 2019.

A Rising Tide of AI Unicorns?

Companies across most industries are facing a tougher time in reaching unicorn status in wake of the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes over the last 13 months which have acted to 1) dampen financial conditions, 2) suppress valuations (amid higher risk-free interest rates on US government bond yields) and 3) slow the economy.

But one sector appears to be bucking the trend. Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Of the 13 companies that reached unicorn status in Q1 2023, four were AI companies – Anthropic, Adept, Character.ai and DeepL.

AI has been an exciting field of technological development for decades.

But OpenAI’s public release of its AI-powered chatbot called ChatGPT last November, which quickly become the fastest application ever to reach 100 million users, brought that hype into the mainstream.

ChatGPT, which is powered by a field of AI technology called “Generative AI”, has been hailed as a revolutionary technology.

Users were immediately astounded by the chatbots ability to interpret information, reason, solve problems, and generate human-like responses to all manner of requests.

Tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Google and China’s Tencent are all now racing to upgrade their AI capabilities and this appears to be lifting the broader market for AI-related companies.

In the quarters ahead, even if the market for late-stage start-ups does continue to slow, expect many more AI-related unicorns to pop up.

