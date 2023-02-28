Crypto News

Stacks Price Climbs 12% to Reach $0.873 – How Much Higher Can STX Go as Bitcoin NFT Fever Grows?

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

stacks

Casey Rodarmor was a Bitcoin core developer who recently launched his project Ordinals, which triggered a wave of interest in NFTs on Bitcoin.

Amongst the Bitcoin community, this has been a controversial topic, since NFTs take up a lot of block space which can mean that transaction fees could rise significantly higher, and make Bitcoin’s layer one less accessible.

Stacks (STX) is gaining a wave of popularity on Bitcoin’s NFT fever

Stacks is a “companion chain” to Bitcoin, that helps to make smart contracts possible in a manner that is somewhat interoperable with Bitcoin’s main chain, and the recent NFT hype has driven a renewed interest in projects that add to Bitcoin’s functionality.

One of the great aspects of Stacks that makes it unique as a smart contract platform is that it allows Bitcoiners to make use of smart contracts whilst still inheriting many of the same security guarantees that Bitcoin provides.

Where is the STX price headed from here?

There are many analysts who believe that the STX price has significant room to grow from here, particularly when one considers that it has a fully diluted market cap of around just $1.5 billion.

When compared with many leading Turing complete blockchains, STX is undervalued. However, it is worth noting that there currently isn’t a thriving dApp ecosystem on the platform, especially when compared with EVM-compatible alternatives of similar sizes.

STX

Since the start of the month, the price of STX has risen by almost 4x. Bullish momentum has returned to some aspects of the market, and STX has been one of the greatest performers over the course of the last few weeks.

As the bull market comes back into full swing, it could well be the case that STX continues to thrive moving forwards, and may be a brilliant way to capitalise on the next run.

Relevant news:

FightOut - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $1M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!