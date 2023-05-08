$SPONGE Holding Major Trendline After Meme Coin Crash – Poloniex Lists, More CEXes Coming



Monday May 8th 2023 – Most traded Uniswap meme coin, $SPONGE launches today on the Poloniex centralized exchange (CEX) at 11:00 UTC. Deposits open at 10:00 UTC.

News of the Poloniex listing means $SPONGE can now be traded on four CEXs. Yesterday $SPONGE listed on LBank. CoinW, ranked 23rd, and Toobit, ranked 32nd, both listed $SPONGE on Saturday.

More exchange listings are coming, possibly as soon as today

$SPONGE buyers look to hold the trendline

As tokens retrace lower across the crypto complex after a crash triggered by local difficulties with bitcoin withdrawals at top exchange Binance, $SPONGE traders are now back in buying mode.

$SPONGE has in a matter of days earned its place at the head of a new wave of meme coins, as interest explodes around tokens such as Pepe and $SPONGE.

$SPONGE is only just getting started and the current market set up provides a huge opportunity to profitably buy the dip.

Savvy experienced investors will be well aware retracements present opportunities and are a good sign of markets developing in a healthy direction with sustainable price formation.

The current price is indicative of this phenomena, as it bounces hard off its near-term bottom at the trendline.

Coinmarketcap data shows $SPONGE is still up significantly since this weekend, although it is off its all-time high printed yesterday at $0.002402.

By contrast, Pepe coin is down 15% in the past 24 hours.

$SPONGE now has a market cap of $33 million in volatile trading. Most importantly for bulls, $SPONGE has not violated its 4-hour trend line:

$SPONGE has the fourth-best performing price of all meme coins on a 24-hour basis, as shown in the coinmarketcap data below:

.

The Pepe-beating coin on a 7-day return view is up 1,561%, according to coinmarketcap data.

$SPONGE is most traded coin on Uniswap – pump to $100 million market cap begins anew

The phenomenal success of $SPONGE has left even the performance of Pepe in the shade. While Pepe took three weeks to launch on its first centralized exchange (CEXs), $SPONGE achieved that feat in two days.

On Sunday $SPONGE came within touching distance of breaking above a $100 million market capitalization.

A retest at those levels is looming, as current prices provide an extremely attractive entry level for new buyers and those looking to average down previously established entry costs.

CEXs are queuing up to bring $SPONGE liquidity onto their platforms. They have no doubt collectively taken note of the booming trading volume on the Uniswap V3 decentralized exchange.

Excluding wrapped coins Pepe is in second place with $83 million, four-day old coin $SPONGE is in top spot, having built up trading volumes of $103 million, as at 09:10 UTC.

In an astounding achievement, $SPONGE now commands an eighth of the total liquidity on crypto’s largest decentralized exchange.

Another feather in $SPONGE’s cap is the fact that liquidity locked on Uniswap is twice as high for $SPONGE as it is for Pepe which has a market cap roughly 20 times greater.

$SPONGE’s locked liquidity is $10.8 million versus $11.9 million for Pepe.

$SPONGE No.1 trending coin on Dextools – $SPONGE Community growing at phenomenal rate

Underpinning the swelling trading volumes and bullish price action, the $SPONGE community is growing fast.

Not even a full four days old and $SPONGE has more than 8,500 holders and a super active Telegram group numbering 17,000.

There are also now in excess of 27,000 followers of the project on Twitter. Among that number is super influencer Matt Wallace with nearly a million followers and a big buddy of Elon Musk.

$SPONGE continues to trade at No.1 on top DEX site Dextools.

Rumors that the people behind $SPONGE have some connection with the Shiba Inu team is adding to the FOMO.

Also encouraging community and token holder onboarding is the fact that the largest wallet is vested for two years. The No.1 wallet holds 29% of supply.

Perhaps even more significantly today China’s top crypto news site, BlockBeats, has mentioned $SPONGE:

BlockBeats news, on May 8, according to Dextools data, Meme Coin SPONGE broke through $0.0009, and the current price is $0.000985, a 24-hour increase of 48%. There are more than 8,000 Token holders, and the 24-hour trading volume temporarily ranks first on the Dextools platform.

https://www.theblockbeats.info/flash/137304 (Google Translated)

Last but not least, the $SPONGE team is holding a meme contest with 50 $100 prizes up for grabs for the best $SPONGE memes.