Solar Price Prediction – SXP up 270% in 7 Days And Other Green Coins Like ecoterra Will Benefit Too

Solar (SXP) has seen an incredible 270% increase in just one week, raising questions about its potential impact on the growth of other eco-conscious tokens, such as the ecoterra.

SXP Price Prediction and Technical Analysis: Price Retracement Following a Substantial Rally

Solar (SXP) experienced an impressive 270% rally from March 28 to April 3, only to meet resistance around the $0.94 mark.

Since then, the price has been declining and SXP is currently trading at $0.6955.

Over the past four days, the freefall has resulted in a 26.22% loss.

The question now is, how much further can the price fall, and what do the technical indicators reveal about key levels to watch?

Analyzing SXP’s Price Momentum with Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

The 20-day EMA is $0.5552, while the 50-day EMA is $0.4228, and the 100-day EMA stands at $0.3610.

As the 20-day EMA is above both the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, this suggests a generally bullish trend.

However, the recent drop in price indicates that the uptrend may be losing momentum.

Examining the RSI and MACD

SXP’s RSI currently stands at 63.90, suggesting a moderately overbought market. This might indicate that the upward trend is losing steam and a correction could be underway.

In addition to RSI, the MACD indicator provides further insights to where the price might potentially head next.

Yesterday’s MACD histogram measured 0.0418, whereas today’s is at 0.0294, indicating a decrease.

This declining MACD histogram suggests that the bullish momentum is slowing down, and a bearish crossover might be on the horizon.

Trading Volume: Analyzing the Shift in Selling Pressure

Examining the trading volume, Solar (SXP) has a current volume of 23.869 million, significantly lower than the previous day’s volume of 78.983 million. The volume moving average is 97.341 million.

The decrease in volume from the previous day suggests that selling pressure is diminishing, which could lead to potential consolidation or reversal in the near term.

Potential Breakouts and Reversals: A Close Look at Key Levels

SXP is currently trading at $0.6955 with a loss of 4.75% so far today. The immediate resistance is at the Fibonacci 0.236 level, situated at $0.7771.

This level could act as a barrier for any potential recovery, and a break above it would indicate a continuation of the previous uptrend towards the swing high of $0.94.

Conversely, the immediate support level is the Fibonacci 0.382 level at $0.6765.

If the price falls below this level, it could signal a deeper correction which could take the price down to Fib 0.5 at $0.5952.

The technical indicators suggest that Solar (SXP) is experiencing a retracement following its recent rally.

There is potential for a more profound correction if key support levels are breached.

Investors should closely monitor the RSI, MACD, and trading volume for any signs of reversal or continued bearishness.

Additionally, keeping an eye on immediate resistance and support levels will be crucial in determining the next potential price moves for Solar (SXP).

As investors increasingly prioritize sustainability and environmental impact, green coins in general stand to benefit from this growing trend.

The rapid ascent of Solar (SXP) is noteworthy not only for the coin itself but also for its potential impact on other environmentally friendly cryptocurrencies like ecoterra.

Riding the Green Wave: ecoterra Price and the Recycle2Earn Platform

In a world drowning in waste, ecoterra is emerging as a beacon of hope with its Recycle2Earn platform.

This crypto startup will incentivize people to recycle by rewarding them with $ECOTERRA tokens, creating an environment where responsible waste management translates to financial gains.

ecoterra’s Recycle2Earn platform is a user-friendly system that allows people to scan the barcode of a recyclable item, deposit it at a nearby Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), and receive a receipt indicating the type and quantity of material recycled.

Have you ever wondered what happens inside a Reverse Vending Machine?

This guy in Germany attached a GoPro to a bottle and put it inside an RVM…let’s just say it’s not what I expected to see. pic.twitter.com/3KPphVl5ed — Blair Bowman (@mrblairbowman) March 24, 2023

Users then photograph the receipt using the ecoterra app and collect their $ECOTERRA tokens through the Recycle2Earn system.

As more people participate in this eco-friendly initiative, ecoterra’s price may very well follow the same upward trajectory as SXP.

Scanning for Profits: How ecoterra Benefits from Big-Name Alliances

ecoterra’s commitment to accessible waste disposal has garnered the support of major supermarket chain Delhaize.

By providing RVM infrastructure at its locations, Delhaize is not only making it easier for users to participate in the Recycle2Earn system but also offsetting the high cost of RVM acquisition for the platform.

In another significant move, ecoterra has integrated products from prominent brands like Vittel, San Pellegrino, Heineken, and Dr. Pepper into its scannable database.

Consumers can now scan and recycle products from these brands, earning $ECOTERRA tokens in the process.

@DrPepper has teamed up with ecoterra to promote #recycling to everyone while enjoying their favourite beverage. Scan the code on your bottles and pop them in the RVM for $ECOTERRA rewards Let's work together to create a cleaner, greener future! #collaboration pic.twitter.com/uSrQnDgalE — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 7, 2023

The ecoterra team is actively working on adding more products and parent companies to its database, further expanding the platform’s impact on waste disposal practices and potentially raising ecoterra’s profile and price.

The Recycling Marketplace

The ecoterra platform goes beyond personal recycling, offering a recycling marketplace designed to streamline transactions between businesses and recycling organizations.

The platform allows for the efficient processing and exchange of waste materials, ultimately contributing to more effective waste disposal methods.

Companies can request new supplies of materials from recyclers, specifying the type, quantity, frequency, and quality they require.

Recyclers can then fulfill these requests with materials that meet the specified criteria.

Diverse payment options will be offered within the recycling marketplace, with fiat money, USDT, Bitcoin, and $ECOTERRA being accepted.

Businesses will also be offered reduced transaction fees by opting to pay with $ECOTERRA tokens.

In addition to the recycling marketplace, ecoterra’s platform includes a carbon offset marketplace, which provides a space for individuals and businesses to work toward their emission reduction goals.

By participating in this marketplace, users can support projects aimed at decreasing carbon emissions and earn carbon credits for their contributions.

Tokenizing Responsibility: Investing in ecoterra and the Environment

The ongoing presale of the platform’s native token, $ECOTERRA, has piqued the interest of both investors and environmentalists.

To take part in the presale, individuals must possess either ETH or USDT, which can be easily obtained on most major crypto exchanges or purchased with a credit/debit card via the presale dashboard.

ATTENTION We are selling out fast- don’t miss the chance to grab your $ECOTERRA and make an impact! Join our #Presale nowhttps://t.co/npFpZ8c5im#ReFi #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/2xc2xCIaP7 — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 7, 2023

To invest in the presale, users should visit the ecoterra website and click on ‘Connect Wallet.’

By following the on-screen instructions, they can link their wallets to the presale dashboard, select their preferred payment method, input the desired investment amount, and confirm the transaction with their wallet provider.

With the spotlight on SolarCoin’s remarkable growth, it’s no surprise that other green cryptocurrencies like ecoterra are gaining attention.

As ecoterra continues to form alliances with big names, expand its scannable product database, and gets ready to launch its marketplaces for recycling and carbon offsetting, its potential to make a tangible impact on waste disposal and recycling practices globally is immense.

