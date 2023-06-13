Solar and Wind Finally Overtake Coal in the US But Better Incentives Are Still Needed

The US just hit a big milestone in its transition from traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy generation.

In the first five months of the year, wind and solar produced more energy than coal, as per an E&E News review of federal data cited by Scientific American.

That marks the first time that renewables have produced more than coal over a five-month period.

But the landmark achievement for renewables is more a result of weakness in the coal power industry, as opposed to strength in renewables.

Coal power production fell off a cliff in 2022 as a result of a mix of low gas prices, a mild winter and a wave of coal-powered power plant closures.

Clearly then, more needs to be done to bolster the renewable energy industry as nations like the US rush to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to slow the progress of climate change.

Web3 Introduces Better Incentives

Creating monetary incentives for individuals and businesses to adopt environmentally sustainable behaviors is going to be key in the battle to address the worsening plastic pollution problem.

That’s because, while many individuals know the kinds of actions they should be taking to reduce their carbon and environmental footprint, many lack the will to do so.

Financial incentives can change this.

But, up until now, such monetary incentives (like carbon credit markets) are inaccessible for most individuals and have largely only benefitted big businesses.

Web3, owing to the transparency and decentralization of the blockchains on which it operates, holds the promise of changing this.

And one company called ecoterra is at the forefront of web3’s push to encourage environmentally friendly behaviors.

This new climate coin is trying to fix the broken state of recycling.

💡 Unlock the potential of the #Web3 era with $ECOTERRA Our project is leading the sustainable innovation, offering a range of real-life utilities for our tokens, such as entrance to events, education programs, and MORE 🌱 Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/yWrVJETOf9 — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 9, 2023

Award-Winning Green Web3 Project Ecoterra Introduces Concept of Recycle-to-Earn (R2E)

When harnessed right, blockchain technology holds an unprecedented ability to promote environmentally friendly behaviors by rewarding recycling, making it easier to offset carbon emissions and tracking environmental impact utilizing the blockchain’s transparency.

As outlined in the project’s Whitepaper, ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that does all three of these things and more.

Ecoterra rewards users with the platform’s native $ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle.

The platform features a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra also features a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, thanks to the transparency of the blockchain, ecoterra allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices via an Impact Trackable Profile.

Observers predict this feature to be very popular amongst environmentally-conscious businesses, who can use Impact Trackable Profile to boost their brand image and bolster customer loyalty.

And ecoterra recently won an award for its contribution to the sustainable crypto ecosystem at last week’s Istanbul Blockchain summit.

The green web3 start-up’s R2E app is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Visit Ecoterra Here

Ecoterra to Launch Demo Version of Flagship R2E App

Ground-breaking green web3 project ecoterra has reached a huge milestone in terms of delivering on its product development roadmap.

The award-winning project is about to start accepting applications for users to sign up to the beta version of its highly anticipated R2E application.

Ecoterra’s application will be accessible via desktop and mobile, and the green crypto start-up has already provided a few sneak peeks of what the app will look like on both.

The app’s sleek and minimalistic layout should ensure easy navigation and a great, intuitive user experience.

The alpha version of ecoterra’s R2E application is expected to be launched until the end of the year.

Attention ecoterra community 🌱 Your wait is finally over🎉 Here’s a sneak peek into our mobile app📱 Get ready for an immersive experience as we will unveil the app demo very soon – Sign up, scan items, and witness the power of sustainable living at your fingertips 🚀✨… pic.twitter.com/L9Q63KNkoR — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 13, 2023

Users can begin by creating their profiles and testing out a demo version.

The news of the upcoming demo R2E app launch comes as ecoterra has been working hard to incorporate a range of major beverage brands into its ecosystem, including the likes of Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Evian.

Users of the ecoterra application will be able to scan and recycle bottles from the above-mentioned brands plus a host more like Dr Pepper prior to recycling them via RVMs, and be rewarded with cryptocurrency for doing so.

Get Involved in the Ecoterra Presale Now

To fund the development of its revolutionary green platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its native $ECOTERRA token and sales have already surpassed the staggering $5 million mark in under two months.

A NEW MAJOR MILESTONE ACHIEVED 🚀 🎉 $5 MILLION RAISED 🎉 Let’s celebrate with ecoterra and continue to participate in our #Presale. Together, we can make a positive impact and shape a better world 💚✨https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/69sK1QCaWF — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 12, 2023

Observers expect that the release of a demo version of ecoterra’s flagship R2E app to inject further momentum into the project’s presale.

$ECOTERRA is the ERC-20 crypto token that sits at the heart of ecoterra’s blockchain-powered green web3 ecosystem and can currently be secured at a price of just $0.00925 each.

But investors looking to get in early on what analysts across numerous reputable crypto news/analysis websites have labeled as one of 2023’s hottest crypto projects have not time to lose.

That’s because when ecoterra’s presale hits $5.7 million, it will enter its ninth and final stage and the $ECOTERRA price will rise 8% to $0.01.

The presale will then end once the $6.7 million, a milestone that could be hit in a matter of weeks given the pace at which $ECOTERRA has been selling recently.

$ECOTERRA will then launch across major crypto exchanges next quarter.

With nascent green web3 projects like Ecoterra expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead, it’s no wonder analysts are predicting big things for the $ECOTERRA token.

Popular British crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that $ECOTERRA has the potential to 10x when it launches across cryptocurrency exchanges later this year.

Learn More Here

