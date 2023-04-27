Solana Price Prediction – Rise in Popularity of GameFi and SOL Pay Could Drive SOL to $50 By June

Solana’s native token SOL could breach the $50 price mark in the wake of continued innovations within the blockchain, including SOL Pay and increased activity in the GameFi and NFT space.

Since the start of the year, Solana has maintained steady bullish momentum. The token is up 8.5% over the past month, and more than 132% year-to-date (YTD).

However, the excitement around increasing adoption of the blockchain is pushing the token towards a new price height, with its sights set on the $50 level by June.

Solana is a layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain provider aiming to challenge Ethereum’s hegemony as a source of decentralized protocols while addressing some of the issues that Ethereum users encountered.

The platform seeks to increase scalability by blending a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the blockchain’s underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.

Some of the recent updates in the Solana ecosystem, including SOL Pay and the surging popularity of GameFi, could help drive the coin’s price.

What is Solana Pay?

Solana Pay is a payment infrastructure built on the Solana blockchain. It is a secure, fast, and low-cost payment solution that allows people to send and receive payments in a decentralized manner.

It is powered by the Solana blockchain’s consensus mechanism, which enables transactions to be verified and processed in a matter of seconds, with transaction fees being extremely low.

Solana Pay is still in its early stages of development, but it is expected to provide a range of payment services, including peer-to-peer payments, online merchant payments, micropayments, payment aggregators, and more.

With Solana Pay, users will be able to send and receive payments anywhere in the world, without having to go through traditional financial institutions.

Solana Sees Rise in Blockchain Gaming

As the blockchain gaming space continues to grow at an exponential rate, GameFi projects have been on a consistent rise. To cater to the ever-growing need for an effective architecture for blockchain games, Solana is doubling down on its efforts to bring ‘web 3 games at web 2 speed.’

While building the games of the future at the speed of the internet, Solana’s high throughput and low fees make a conducive environment for game developers.

Furthermore, Solana Labs, the company behind the development of the Solana blockchain, aims to launch its crypto-integrated Android mobile phone called Saga.

Solana Maintains Bullish Momentum Towards New Price Level

At the time of writing, the Solana token is trading at $21.79, largely flat over the past day. The digital asset has seen a significant increase in value recently, with a more than 8% surge over the past week.

Currently, the 24-hour trading volume of the $SOL token stands at $895 million, with a market cap of about $8.5 billion.

This recent increase in value, combined with the rising popularity of SOL Pay and GameFi in the ecosystem, has positively impacted investor sentiment, which has turned bullish.

According to analysts, SOL can hit $50 by June, gaining more than 100% compared to its current price.

Notably, if Solana was to break to the north of resistance around $50 in the coming months, that would open the door to a rapid potential run higher towards $76, which would mark gains of approximately 4x from current levels.

