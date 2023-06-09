Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Survive Being Labeled a Security By the SEC?

The cryptocurrency ecosystem has been struck with a fresh wave of regulatory action, the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently classified SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, as an unregistered security – crashing Solana price.

This dramatic development came into light as the SEC lodged lawsuits against major crypto exchanges Binance.US and Coinbase for trading Crypto Asset Securities, including SOL.

Unmoved by this upheaval, the Solana Foundation stands firm in its belief that SOL is not a security.

They insist that SOL is intrinsic to the Solana blockchain—a robust, open-source, community-focused software project that thrives on decentralized user and developer engagement.

Despite the legal challenges, the Solana community appears undeterred.

This sentiment was notably evident at Solana’s recent hacker house event in New York City, where a developer stated, “SOL being a security doesn’t really affect anyone building on top of Solana.”

Solana’s Woes Amid Regulatory Concerns and NFT Stumbles

While Solana battles the SEC, its native token’s price action continues to disappoint investors, after a catastrophic decline in the aftermath of the news. But amidst this gloomy outlook, certain indicators suggest an imminent price uptick.

Furthermore, Solana’s recent State Compression feature, aimed at revolutionizing its NFT ecosystem, has shown mixed results.

Although it significantly reduces the cost of minting 1 million NFTs on Solana to approximately $110, the overall NFT market performance has been dismal as data reveals a decline of over 45% in SOL NFT sales volume in the past 30 days.

Since @solana‘s 2022 network upgrades and a burst of activity in Q1, the ecosystem continues to show promise across all metrics. Q2 saw several catalysts materialize and proved that the network is here to stay 🧵 — Blockworks Research (@blockworksres) June 8, 2023

So as the SEC crackdown continues and SOL’s price trajectory remains uncertain, the future of Solana hinges on its ability to navigate these challenges and maintain the faith of its community.

Solana Price Analysis: Can Bulls Save Technical Structure?

Source.

The SEC enforcement news hit Solana price during perilous poise, pushing a thunderous -18.32% dump in the aftermath – ruining poised technical structure.

In a dramatic display, the move down has smashed through multiple technical supports including the MA20, MA200, and lower trendline in a dramatic display.

With Solana now trading at $18.78 (a 24 hour change of -%0.58) – price action faces a sink-or-swim moment, with a bounce likely in this support area if bulls are able to muster consolidation.

The loss of moving average support could prove crushing for SOL performance, ending almost two months of steadfast support from the MA200.

Some silver lining emerges from Solana’s oscillators which showcase much-needed resilience for SOL.

The RSI sits at 39, a technical oversold signal that suggests a bounce is now overdue.

And the MACD provides little cause for concern, reflecting only minor bearish divergence at -0.17.

Solana Price Prediction: Is the 2023 Rally Over?

Source.

As fundamental headwinds turn turbulent, price action could become highly volatile – yet despite the negative outlook, on the short-time frame there could be a degree of upside.

A bounce from this level would likely face an upside target back above the critical support of the MA200 at $19.60 (+4.42%).

However, downside risk from here remains a threat, with a lower support level likely to form at $16.75 (-10.7%).

This leaves Solana facing a risk: reward ratio of 0.41, a characteristic bad entry carrying almost triple downside risk.

