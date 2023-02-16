Solana is the best-performing crypto of 2023, but Metropoly is set to beat it

Solana has had a good year so far. Although 92.04% down from its all-time high of $260.06 recorded in late 2021, the token has delighted investors with small surprises in 2023. If it started the year at $9.9601, it is now at $20.8.

SOL is good, but is it solid?

The long-term projections of SOL, however, remain dull. With the FTX collapse and the lack of integrations going on in the network, SOL investors have little to look forward to. Whether SOL will retain its price jump is also a question. More blockchains are emerging into the space with better speed and efficiency. Aptos, Casper, and Optimism are good examples. It may be time for SOL investors to start looking for something more tangible – like Metropoly.

Why Metropoly? It is the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. As a result, the value of the NFTs and METRO tokens will be largely immune to the ups and downs in the crypto market. Top industry publications have cited Metropoly assets as one of the best hedges against inflation this year. The Metropoly community is not limited to the crypto world. Anybody interested in investing in real estate is welcome to join the project. That underscores the mass appeal of the token as well.

Let’s take a closer look at Metropoly and understand how its real-world use cases give it an edge against popular crypto coins and tokens.

Real estate investments with no banks, paperwork, or hidden fees

If you’ve tried to buy or sell a real estate property in the past, you should know that traditional real estate needs an overhaul. The system is ridiculously slow, expensive, and crowded with middlemen. It takes anywhere from two months to a year to trade a property.

Then again, it is also one of the best investments out there. Shelter is a basic need. Whether we’re sleeping, working, socializing, or vacationing, it is nice to have a roof over our heads. With the rising population, land and buildings are being fast occupied. Rental properties are not limited to apartments anymore. The revived interest in tourism, thanks to Instagram and TikTok, has skyrocketed the demand for holiday homes. Passive income from real-estate properties is hard to turn a blind eye to.

Real estate should be accessible to all, not just to the rich. Everyone should be able to channel their savings to something reliable like real estate. Or else, it will aggravate economic and social inequality. This is where Metropoly steps in. The NFT platform simplifies and decentralizes the global real estate market using the decentralized, immutable nature of blockchain technology.

Since NFTs allow keeping track of real estate ownership and its transfer of ownership without a web of middlemen, the cost and time involved in real estate trading are considerably brought down. It allows hundreds of people to come together and own a property without the hassles of endless documentation.

How does it work?

Metropoly mints NFTs backed by real estate properties handpicked from around the world. Since it would be costly for a single person to own these NFTs, they are divided into fractional NFTs and sold for as low as $100 on the Metropoly NFT marketplace. To understand how the platform works, visit the Metropoly Beta Dashboard, which is now live.

Here are the key advantages of real estate ownership with Metropoly.

First, it comes with value appreciation and passive income, just like a REAL real estate asset. The platform distributes the rental income from the property among the fractional NFT owners. And you can resell the real estate NFTs on the marketplace anytime you want. The liquidity of the assets will be much higher when compared to traditional assets. As the value of the underlying property goes up, so does the value of the NFT.

The fractional NFTs are made available for as low as 100 USD. That allows you to diversify your portfolio and manage risk better. Since you’re investing in multiple properties at the same time in different locations with different utilities, your profitability is improved. Diversification safeguards your portfolio against volatility.

There is more. The hassles of maintenance and finding tenants are taken care of by the Metropoly team based in London, Dubai, and Ontario. They have years of track record in running successful international businesses, including both institutional real estate and blockchain companies.

For high returns, invest in Metropoly early

The cheapest gateway to Metropoly is now open. The Metropoly presale is selling its native token METRO tokens for as low as $0.05 per token in the eighth stage of the presale. Since the price will increase as the presale moves to the next stages and the exchange listings will further take them on a steep hike, it is best to invest in METRO early. The supply, being limited to 1B, gives the token large room for growth. You can participate in the presale using USDT, ETH, or BNB deposits.

One of the key factors that explain the mass reception of the presale, apart from its market relevance, is credibility. The project released the beta version of its dashboard in January 2023. It was followed by the second version, with upgrades to features like trading, auctions, and mortgage, in February. The dashboard lives up to the expectations and instills faith in the future of the project.

Moreover, the METRO smart contract has been audited by CertiK – one of the most trusted blockchain security companies. The team’s identities have also been verified through an extensive KYC process, ruling out the risks of rug pulls.

If the METRO presale keeps up the pace, it will sell out in a few days. The series of exchange listings that follow the presale can take it up the charts, booking up to 10X returns for presale participants. And if the project crosses its milestones as scheduled in the roadmap, it can enter the $1B club in no time, with the support of crypto and real estate communities. Metropoly sets a new standard for crypto projects by exploring the true potential of blockchain innovation in real-world settings. Not cash-grabs, not collectibles, but use cases that matter.

Don’t miss out

The minimum METRO presale investment is 100 USD. If you have METRO worth at least $100, you stand a chance to win a $1M Burj Khalifa apartment up for grabs. It can earn up to 100,000 USD per year in rental income. Entry is open to participants who complete all the tasks listed (mostly spreading the word about Metropoly) under the contest.