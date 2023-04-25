Solana Has a Low Carbon Footprint, But Revolutionary New Crypto Ecoterra Will Really Make a Difference

A few days ago, the Solana Foundation took a big step forward regarding carbon footprint transparency.

The foundation announced in a Twitter thread that the Solana blockchain would become one of the first to have its emissions measured and reported in real-time, thanks to a collaboration with TryCarbonara.

1/ Today, the Solana Foundation is leading the charge in the climate fight by making Solana one of the first blockchains to have its emissions measured in real time, thanks to a new data portal created with TryCarbonara. Learn more: https://t.co/k4QsZmtjHn pic.twitter.com/gqPwpKtv3u — Solana (@solana) April 21, 2023

The Solana Foundation is the non-profit behind the development of the Solana blockchain, one of the most widely used smart-contract-enabled layer-1 protocols in crypto.

The dashboard showed that the servers powering the Solana blockchain had emitted around 10,650 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the last 12 months up to the 1st of April 2023.

Analysts at crypto news website CoinDesk noted that this is equivalent to only around eight flights from London to New York.

That’s all despite the Solana network having amongst the highest transactions throughputs/capacity of the major layer-1 protocols.

Solana’s low emissions and efforts to ensure emission transparency should stand the cryptocurrency in good stead to benefit from inflows from crypto investors who are more concerned about ESG.

By contrast, the Bitcoin network emits about the same amount of carbon as a small country each year, drawing much criticism from environmental activists and groups.

Low Emissions is a Good Start, But Blockchain Can Do Much More for the Environment

Whilst energy-efficient crypto networks like Solana, Cardano and Algorand have drawn much praise in recent years for their much lower environmental impact than the Bitcoin network, a new wave of sustainable cryptocurrencies may leave these cryptocurrencies in the dust.

Innovators are coming up with exciting new ways to harness blockchain technology in order to slow the pace of climate change and protect the environment.

Recent examples include IMPT.io, a crypto project that is building a carbon blockchain-based credit marketplace to help individuals and businesses offset their carbon footprint.

Another example is C+Charge, which is building an application to reward EV drivers with carbon credits every time they charge their vehicles.

If projects such as these can achieve mainstream success and wide levels of adoption, they could have a meaningful impact on global sustainability.

At the same time, early investors in these projects (such as those who got tokens cheap during the presale phase) could see massive gains well beyond anything Cardano and Algorand are likely to provide in the near term.

Both the IMPT.io and C+Charge presales are now over, but investors have another unique chance to get in early on another hugely promising crypto project presale.

Enter Ecoterra, a revolutionary new recycle-to-earn (R2E) crypto token that is building a first-of-its-kind web3 platform to facilitate and promote recycling by businesses and individuals.

Ecoterra – Set to Revolutionize Recycling

Ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that 1) rewards users with the ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle, 2) offers a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint and 3) offers a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Carbon credits can help offset carbon emissions by supporting projects reducing greenhouse gases Purchase carbon credits through Ecoterra's platform and positively impact the environment Join our #Presale now to learn morehttps://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/ryI7UJw0K1 — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 22, 2023

The application also allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices. This could help businesses improve their brand image and boost customer loyalty.

@ecoterraio isn't just any other #Crypto project! Our #Blockchain-based platform offers real-life utility tokens that aim to impact the environment significantly Don't miss out on the opportunity to get in early. Join our #Presale today! https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/tsaFooZ9Mf — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 24, 2023

ECOTERRA Presale Off to a Flying Start

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its ECOTERRA token that will power is application.

50% of the total 2 billion supply will be released during the presale, with 20% reserved for ecosystem liquidity, 10% for listings, 10% for marketing, 5% for the development team and 5% for corporate adoption.

What are some advantages of joining ecoterra in our early stage? Real-life utilities

Ability to spend earned tokens on eco projects

Offset carbon with $ECOTERRA tokens

Future ability to stake and earn! Join our #Presale today! https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/s2wgXH7BFW — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 22, 2023

In just a few weeks since the launch of the presale, the project has already raised an impressive $2.3 million, with this pace likely to accelerate further in the coming weeks as the project gains more traction across social media.

We have reached another incredible milestone! Over $2.3 MILLION RAISED Let's keep pushing towards our goal of a greener future! Join the $ECOTERRA #Presale today and be a part of the #Crypto and #GreenFinance movement! https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/jE2LSjscVK — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 25, 2023

The signs on this front are promising – Ecoterra’s Discord channel already has over 4,600 subscribers and the project continues to secure recycling partnerships with major brands.

ECOTERRA tokens are currently selling for $0.00625 each, but interest investors should move quickly as in just under four days, this price will rise to $0.007.

ECOTERRA will then list on exchanges in a few months at $0.01, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on 60% gains.

According to analysts at Business 2 Community, Ecoterra could be one of the next cryptocurrencies to explode.

