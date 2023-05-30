Solana Cofounder Says “Solana Has the Potential to Be the Apple of Crypto”

As Apple transformed the world we know with user-centric innovations, so does Solana, the layer-1 blockchain network, now co-founder Raj Gokal has explained Solana’s plans to redefine how we interact in the future of the digital space.

The comparison isn’t missed on co-founder of Solana, Raj Gokal, who revealed in a recent interview that he views the network as having the potential to parallel Apple’s success, focusing on user experience and performance at its core.

Raj Gokal: Aiming for an Internet-like User Experience

Gokal recalls Apple’s intense dedication towards perfecting the simple interaction of touchscreen latency.

This attention to user experience laid the foundation for the eventual development of the App Store and the entire app ecosystem.

Similarly, Solana’s goal is to develop a network that mirrors the user familiarity of the traditional internet, creating a seamless environment for a financial internet.

To further extend this accessibility, Solana introduced Saga, a web3-focused Android smartphone in April.

The objective was to deviate from the conventional methods of accessing crypto platforms and applications, typically done via computers – with Saga, Solana seeks to simplify the process and make crypto products more accessible.

Nurturing the Independent Spirit of Blockchain Development

Solana prides itself in fostering independent businesses and developers – its core ethos revolves around the potential of small teams to build ground-breaking applications on its platform.

A testament to this is the success of Tensor, a major Solana-based NFT marketplace, run by a mere three individuals.

The network is proactive in facilitating growth opportunities for such talents, Solana’s consistent investment in hackathons over the years has resulted in an increasing participation from developers, further underlining this approach.

Strategic Partnerships: Shaping the Infrastructure of Tomorrow

Despite the general allure of partnerships with high-profile consumer brands, Solana’s strategy leans towards collaborations with companies focused on infrastructure and payment solutions.

Stripe, for instance, is a company of interest for Solana, particularly following Stripe’s announcement of fiat-to-crypto payments on-ramp, with a majority of the projects being based on Solana’s network.

Similarly, Google Cloud announced a partnership with Solana to ease the launch of Solana-dedicated nodes on the cloud – this showcases Solana’s focus on establishing a strong, user-friendly infrastructure.

In terms of consumer-facing partnerships, Solana shows a preference for companies open to swift experimentation.

The case of Boba Guys, a cafe chain open to rapidly experimenting with loyalty programs on Solana, illustrates this preference.

Is Raj Gokal Setting the Stage for Massive Solana Growth?

Solana’s strategy lies in nurturing independent developers, forming strategic partnerships, and promoting user-friendly technology.

The network is poised for significant growth, with Gokal predicting a 10 to 100-fold expansion, facilitated primarily by small businesses and developers.

Solana’s path reflects the journey of Apple, the technology titan, echoing its emphasis on user experience and innovation.

It is this vision that fuels Raj Gokal and Solana’s ambition to become the Apple of Crypto.

Just as Apple revolutionized the way we interact with technology, Solana is primed to redefine the crypto space, making it more accessible, reliable, and scalable.

