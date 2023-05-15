Small Cap Altcoin Price Predictions: 5 Small Caps With 10-100x Potential

While Blockchain Center’s altcoin season index still says that we are deep in Bitcoin season, small-cap altcoins and meme coins aren’t paying attention.

Indeed, since the explosion of Pepe coin (PEPE) a few weeks back, which at one point surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization, we seem to have entered into a new small-cap altcoin spring.

Here are five altcoins that analysts at Business2Community.com think have 10-100x potential.

AiDoge (AI)

AiDoge’s presale of the $AI token that will power its revolutionary AI-powered meme-generating and sharing social media platform has been in overdrive in the last few weeks.

Amid ongoing demand for exciting new meme coins and growing interest in AI, investors have been rushing to secure $AI tokens whilst they are still cheap, with the presale recently rocketing past $7.75 million.

$AI is currently being sold for $0.0000304, but that price will soon rise to $0.0000304 when the presale hits $8.46 million, ahead of a listing price of $0.0000336.

Given AiDoge has been raising in the region of $1 million per day in recent days, investors should move quickly.

With the project boasting such a strong value proposition/use case, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big upside for $AI.

Popular British YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks the cryptocurrency has the potential of a 100x coin.

Visit AiDoge Here

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

The SpongeBob SquarePants-themed meme coin exploded onto the scene just under two weeks ago, posting swift gains of as much as 85x from its initial listing price on Uniswap.

At its current price of around $0.00057, $SPONGE has a market cap of around $20 million and is still up around 20x from its launch price, suggesting big potential for further upside, so long as the token’s marketing momentum continues.

With the cryptocurrency having recently secured listings on major top 15 exchanges like Gate.io and Bitget, with $SPONGE entering a number of strategic partnerships with other up-start crypto projects and the team about to launch a highly anticipated airdrop, the outlook for further $SPONGE gains is strong.

Visit $SPONGE Here

Milady Meme Coin (LADYS)

Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) keeps pumping.

The coin was launched in the wake of a tweet by Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who shared a picture of a Milady Maker with the caption “There Is No Meme” and “I Love You” last Wednesday.

Milady Maker is a popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection on OpenSea and Musk’s tweet prompted an immediate pump in the collections price floor.

Versus its lows last week of around $0.00000000017 (yes, that’s nine zeros), LADYS is currently around 850x up, and was last changing hands around $0.000000147 (six zeros).

But at a market cap of only around $130 million, as per DEX Tools, LADYS has room for further upside, given Pepe managed to reach over $1 billion in market cap at one point.

Homer Simpson Coin (SIMPSON)

Created earlier this month, the Homer Simpson-themed meme coin SIMPSON saw a quite start to life.

But on the 8th of May, the meme coin exploded, and is currently around 360x up.

Given the current token price of around $0.000000000018 (yes, 10 zeros) and the maximum token supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000, SIMPSON currently has a market cap of only around $7.5 million, suggesting plenty of room for further upside should the token continue to gain traction.

Given Homer Simpson’s popularity, there is a good chance the meme coin’s momentum continues to build.

Related Articles