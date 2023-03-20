Signature Bank Sold to New York Community Bancorp But Crypto Deposits Left Out in the Cold

The fallen Signature Bank is now under new ownership and management after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) struck a purchase deal with a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., Westbury, New York for “substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios.”

Experts believe this development could help calm the storm amid one of the biggest banking crises in the History of the United States. Signature bank’s assets and liabilities have now fallen directly under NYCB’s Flagstar Bank of Hicksville, New York.

NYCB’s Flagstar Bank Takes Over Signature Bank’s Assets and Liabilities

All the branches of the collapsed Signature Bank are expected to remain operational but under the ownership and management of NYCB’s subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, starting Monday, March 20, 2023.

According to a press release by FDIC, the branches would “open during their normal business hours.” Customers of Signature Bank have been advised to continue using their existing branches until the time they will receive notice of a full transfer of services to the branches of Flagstar Bank, N.A.

FDIC published the details of the deal, with NYCB’s Flagstar Bank agreeing to purchase $38 billion of Signature Bank’s assets, inclusive of $25 billion in cash balances and approximately $13 billion in loans.

Flagstar Bank will also take over Signature’s liabilities amounting to $36 billion, inclusive of $34 billion in deposits.

Where Are Crypto Deposits?

The press release from the regulator clearly stated that “depositors of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., other than depositors related to the digital banking business, will automatically become depositors of the assuming institution.”

FDIC appears to have categorically left out crypto deposits in the deal with New York Community Bancorp, a move that could confirm the fears of the Blockchain Association. The crypto lobbyist group launched an investigation last week into allegations that US banks no longer wanted to open new accounts for crypto-based businesses, with some existing accounts closed without notice.

FDIC will continue to insure all the Signature Bank’s fiat deposits now fall under Flagstar Bank up to the preset insurance limit. The purchase left out $4 billion of deposits belonging to Signature’s digital banking business. All the depositors of the digital banking business of Signature bank would deal directly with the regulator. Customers whose accounts are linked with the online banking service will receive their assets directly from the FDIC.

As part of the deal, New York Community Bancorp is required to grant equity appreciation rights to the FDIC with a maximum value of $300 million in its common stock.

While the deal did not cover the entire Signature Bank, it shows there are willing parties with an eye for such assets—and shows cooperation among banks. Bloomberg cites Todd Phillips, a lawyer at the Roosevelt Institute and FDIC’s former attorney who believes “the market is looking for a sign here, it definitely does show that there is still health in the banking system.”

Signature is one among three US banks that collapsed in the second week of March, including Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Silvergate Bank. Their collapse has raised global concerns with regulators from other nations afraid the contagion would spread.

Moreover, there are questions over the persistent push by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates as it battles inflation. Experts are worried a contagion has been spreading with many banks possibly struggling with weak capital positions caused by devalued holdings.

Regulators Are Concerned

Some United States prosecutors have also launched investigations into the dealings Signature Bank New York had with its crypto customers.

Following an alarm over the sorry state of things at Signature Bank, regulators lost faith in the management, swooping in to take over all operations. The same happened with the larger Silicon Valley Bank, which has since been put under a new unit and management.

Silvergate Capital Corp was the first crypto-friendly bank to send signs of financial turmoil. The bank collapsed a few days after announcing it might miss the required monthly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These bank failures have left a fragile banking system in the US with the government trying to fill in the gaps and ensure Americans do not lose trust, which could exacerbate inflation and risk a recession.

Signature Bank, which, similar to Silicon Valley Bank, mainly served business clients, also had a significant portion of deposits uninsured. This draws scrutiny by regulators concerned about the stability of banks with sizable uninsured deposit bases.

Columbia University’s Richard Paul Richman Center for Business Law and Public Policy’s senior lawyer, Todd Baker was particularly pleased by the way the FDIC moved quickly after “getting an equity kicker based on the performance of NYCB’s stock.” Baker told Blomberg that “regulatory agencies are getting smarter.”

Prior to the Flagstar transaction, the FDIC had moved most of Signature Bank’s assets and deposits to Signature Bridge Bank NA. Flagstar Bank was then acquired by New York Community Bancorp in 2022 for approximately $2.6 billion.

NYCB is one of the major players in New York City real estate and focuses mainly on multi-family mortgage loans. Multi-family mortgage loans accounted for a third of the bank’s total loan books by the end of 2022. In the latest filing, NYCB singled out multi-family loans as its “principal asset” with the larger chunk backed by apartment buildings.

The acquisition of Signature Bank could propel NYCB’s combined assets to over $100 billion, which means firmer regulatory requirements, especially with the collapse of three banks likely to continue spreading contagion.

