Signature Bank Insiders Profited From Disguised Stock Sales at Height of Crypto Boom, WSJ Report

As the Senate Committee investigation into the tumultuous collapse of Signature Bank continues, a report by the WSJ has reveal that top executives sold $100m in Stock during the height of the 2021 Crypto Bull Run.

The insider trading move escaped even the most diligent investors after Signature Bank executive’s engaged in a game of smoke-and-mirrors to conceal their huge trades.

Signature Bank Chairman Scott Shay, Former Signature CEO Joseph DePaolo and his successor Eric Howell collectively accounted for more than half of the $100m play.

Signature Stock Dumped After Crypto Boom

The move came following Signature Bank’s bold pivot to service the growing demands of crypto firms, after Scott Shay allegedly wire-framed the idea for an internal settlement platform for crypto firms on the back of a napkin. This would go on to become Signet – and was quickly adopted as key crypto industry backbone infrastructure.

With the crypto pivot, came crypto profits and Signature Bank’s stock skyrocketed in 2021.

It was around this time the shady executive ‘Risk Committee’ members began dumping personal stockholdings discreetly onto the market.

Most of the shares were sold in Spring 2021 for around $220, despite the sell-off, Signature Bank’s stock grew to hit $366 by 2022.

Scott Shay Used FDIC To Conceal Insider Trades

With the wholesale dumping of personal stockholdings by Bank executives representing a huge red-flag to any rational minded investor, many have been left puzzled that such a move could escape the notice of due diligence processes and financial tracking services.

It seems that the sales were able to be concealed with impressive effect due to the use of an alternative securities filing procedure rarely seen by everyday investors.

Signature Bank filed the insider trading documents with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) instead of with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Worse still, numerous insider trader documents were miscategorised during the filing, further obscuring investor’s ability to detect the move, according to the WSJ.

While this is technically an acceptable practice, it is typically not done by companies of Signature Bank’s size – in fact Signature’s decision made it one of only two firms in the entire S&P500 to file with the FDIC instead of the SEC.

If this sounds as dodgy as you think it does, you’re right – it is dodgy.

The only other S&P500-sized firm to file with the FDIC instead of the SEC was First Republic Bank (recently saved by a $30bn industry bailout package).

