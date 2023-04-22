Shibai Price Is up 24% But These Meme Coins Can Pump 10x

In a largely bearish atmosphere, a number of altcoins are currently defying the trend, and one such project is the dog-themed AI project AIShibai.

AIShibai is an initiative from the Arbitrum ecosystem that aims to facilitate a crosscurrent of technologies between artificial intelligence (AI) and the Web3 ecosystem.

Given the massive appeal both innovative spaces have enjoyed in the last six months, AIShibai has surged 24% in a market where Bitcoin and Ethereum are in the red zone.

However, is it a crypto asset for the future? The current market trends point elsewhere as investors are piling on more utility-driven assets.

Two of such are fellow meme coins Love Hate Inu and Tamadoge.

AIShibai Breaking the Bearish Bonds

At press time, AIShibai’s Shibai token is trading at $0.000000000181, reflecting a 24% surge in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset’s phenomenal rise has since spilled over to its fully diluted market cap, which has surged to $35.8 million.

The Shibai token has largely been bullish, with its seven-day price gain standing at 5.4% on the crypto market. This is despite a market-wide drop of 6.58% within the past week.

While AIShibai might be a dark horse in a highly volatile market, a new set of meme coins offer more utility and better opportunity for massive gains.

Love Hate Inu: First Pure-bred Blockchain Voting Mechanism

In the last three years, the dependency on social media networks for information and community bonding has spiked.

This has largely been due to the global Covid-19 pandemic that forced all activities to a standstill.

The stay-at-home initiative has since allowed many people to thoroughly review government policies, with many confused by the strategy used by elected officials.

Given the censorship centralized entities can come under, a new crypto project aims to make it possible for anyone, anywhere, to air their views freely.

Called Love Hate Inu, the project is a first-of-its-kind vote-to-earn (V2E) blockchain initiative.

This cutting-edge platform allows users to vote on domestic, international, political, and even mundane issues, such as whether they like or dislike certain celebrities.

Love Hate Inu allows users to stake tokens and vote ‘love’ or ‘hate’ on any trending meme polls, with the users receiving project tokens in exchange for their participation.

While it has a humorous side, Love Hate Inu is more than a meme coin.

#LoveHateInu is all about action and results!‍ Participate in trending polls✅ Get $LHINU and create your own polls And if you haven't voted yet, don't miss your chance to win 10k! Cast your vote now and it could be yours! ️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/ikcJGACZxF — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 22, 2023

The platform aims to revolutionize the $3.2 billion online survey market by providing users with rewarding tasks.

Furthermore, because it is built on the Ethereum blockchain, it has access to a vast ecosystem of Web3-focused solutions that can create sponsored polls to connect with its target audience.

Users are rewarded with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse-themed collectibles in exchange for their services.

Another mainstay of the project is its deflationary tendencies. While AIShiba has 210 quadrillion coins in circulation, the $LHINU token only has 10 billion.

90% of these will be available after the presale rounds end, with 10% reserved for ecosystem maintenance.

The huge potential of $LHINU has attracted several investors since its debut in early March.

The digital asset has raised over $5.4 million in its presale, demonstrating its enormous potential.

Additionally, the project is looking to debut on Binance or Bybit in the coming months.

Visit Love Hate Inu here

$TAMA: Breakout Meme Stars With Huge Upside

Tamdoge is another meme coin for the future. This crypto project, which is already listed on over 15 crypto exchanges, combines play-to-earn (P2E) with a metaverse concept while retaining the fun aspect of games.

The platform offers a P2E arcade of games where the top players get to earn the $TAMA token.

Furthermore, it provides a virtual reality space called TamaVerse in which players can meet, socialize, and collaborate in this 3D immersive experience landscape.

The innovative project’s immense potential has not gone unnoticed amongst investors and is currently expanding its reach.

According to a recent tweet, $TAMA will make a tier-1 exchange debut on April 24th.

Weekly Tama Recap Tier 1 listing announcement on 24th One of the top gainers on @coingecko over the last 7 days!

Over 300 new HODlers Forget about #BabyDoge or #Pepe, Tama is clearly on top of the #memecoin game Let's vote on the exchange you think it… — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 22, 2023

This would significantly boost its price action given that the project would enjoy more visibility to the millions of investors most top exchanges have.

Following the release of five new arcade games, the P2E project has been earmarked as one of the top blockchain games to play by a Web3 platform.

