Shiba Inu Shibarium Doubts Hold Back Price But a New Inu Coin is Ready to Explode

As Shiba Inu’s price declines today (by 2.38% as of writing), the development of its upcoming decentralized platform, Shibarium, has come under scrutiny. The platform’s primary developer, Unification, aspires to create a more decentralized ecosystem than Ethereum, the layer-1 technology upon which the meme coin is based. But the road to decentralization is fraught with challenges, and the effects on Shiba Inu’s price remain uncertain.

As Shibarium’s development progresses, the promise of decentralization and technological advancements beckons potential investors, but caution is advised. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s price continues to exhibit a consolidation pattern, and traders and investors await the next catalyst that could drive the market in either direction.

What challenges lie ahead for the Shiba Inu price and the development of Shibarium?

Climbing the Decentralization Ladder: Shibarium’s Challenge to Ethereum

In a tweet on April 5th, Ringoshi Toitsu, a validator of the Unification (FUND) network, shared a conversation with a community user and the Unification Foundation.

The discussion revolved around the critical issue of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) node operations’ centralization.

To address this, Unification plans to use its forthcoming tool, UNODE, for decentralized applications (dapps) in the Shibarium ecosystem.

Toitsu also explained that FUND, Unification’s native token, would play a significant role in UNODE, which will use the cryptocurrency exclusively. The validator emphasized UNODE’s importance for the entire SHIB ecosystem.

Nodes and Their Influence on Shiba Inu’s Price

Nodes play a crucial part in Ethereum’s infrastructure. For some time, conversations have centered on Ethereum’s centralized node infrastructure. A study by Messari in the fall of 2022, for example, found that over 70% of leading Ethereum applications depend on just four centralized node providers.

According to a blog post by Unification, the majority of Ethereum nodes are provided by major industry players such as Alchemy, Infura, Moralis, and Quicknode.

This concentration of power in a few hands creates a potential vulnerability in the technology stack of decentralized applications.

Many of these nodes are permissioned and identifiable due to card payments required through dapps, which could potentially enable tracking at any moment.

The UNODE Solution: A Decentralized Future for Shibarium

Unification’s UNODE aims to solve this Achilles’ heel by democratizing, decentralizing, and incentivizing EVM node operations, adhering to the company’s vision of a truly decentralized Web3.

Scheduled to launch by the end of 2023, UNODE is not only expected to benefit the SHIB ecosystem but also bring unique utilities to the FUND token.

In addition, Shiba Inu will receive other critical infrastructure from Unification.

Toitsu mentioned in an interview that Unification’s technology includes the Oracle of Oracles (OoO), a permission-free master oracle that combines data from centralized and decentralized exchanges to deliver real-time asset prices.

The OoO service is planned to be extensively integrated into the SHIB ecosystem, covering ShibaSwap, Shiboshi NFTs, and Shibarium.

Shibarium’s Development Status: A Work in Progress

Regarding Shibarium’s current development status, Toitsu stated:

“Unification is doing an outstanding job with their technology for Shibarium, and nobody else can compare. We’re still in an early beta stage, focusing on delegating/staking. People are aware that BONE is gas, there will be REAL governance, and TRUE SHIB users will be able to earn rewards from utilizing the blockchain.”

The path towards a more decentralized Shibarium is only beginning, and the effects on the Shiba Inu price remain to be seen as these developments unfold.

In the meantime, the Shiba Inu price endures a temporary setback.

As Shibarium moves forward in its development, new opportunities may arise, potentially impacting the Shiba Inu price in various ways.

While the promise of decentralization and technological advancements is undoubtedly appealing, a cautious approach should be taken by potential investors.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction and Technical Analysis

Over the past month, SHIB’s price has exhibited a consolidation pattern, trading within a relatively tight range between $0.00000966 and $0.00001185.

This sideways movement might be an indication of market indecision, as traders and investors anticipate the next catalyst to drive the price in either direction.

A Look at the Exponential Moving Averages

SHIB’s moving averages are as follows: the 20-day EMA is at $0.00001093, the 50-day EMA is at $0.00001114, and the 100-day EMA is at $0.00001111.

From these figures, we can observe that the 20-day EMA is slightly lower than the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which may suggest a bearish trend in the short term for SHIB.

However, since the difference between the EMAs is relatively small, a shift in market sentiment could easily reverse the trend’s direction.

RSI: In Neutral Territory

The RSI for SHIB currently stands at 50.92. This value places the cryptocurrency in neutral territory, as it is neither overbought nor oversold.

It is important for traders to keep an eye on the RSI, as any significant movement above or below the current value could signal a change in market conditions.

MACD Indicator: Losing Momentum

The MACD histogram has decreased slightly from the previous day. This decrease indicates that SHIB is losing some of its bullish momentum, which traders should monitor closely in the coming days.

Volume: Decreasing Significantly

According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB’s trading volume has dropped by 20.26% to $194,517,334. This decrease in volume may signify waning interest from traders and investors, and it could be a warning sign that further downside movement is imminent.

Key Levels to Look For

The current price of SHIB is $0.00001104, with a loss of -1.69% so far today. This negative price movement aligns with the short-term bearish trend indicated by the EMAs.

For SHIB, the immediate resistance level lies within the range of $0.00001160 to $0.00001174. A break above this resistance area could signal a bullish trend reversal.

Meanwhile, the immediate support level for SHIB is between $0.00001083 and $0.00001095.

If the price drops below this support range, it could suggest further bearish momentum in the market.

Exploring Alternative Meme Coins: Love and Hate in the Crypto World

As the Shiba Inu price faces uncertainty, investors might be interested in looking at other meme coin cryptocurrencies.

One such alternative is Love Hate Inu, a new player in the meme con rypto market with an intriguing approach to social media and blockchain technology.

But what exactly sets Love Hate Inu apart from other meme coins, and how does its unique Vote-to-Earn system factor into the equation?

A Fresh Face in the Meme Coin Arena: Love Hate Inu Takes Center Stage

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) has emerged as a novel contender in the meme coin market, seeking to combine social media with blockchain technology.

The platform’s Vote-to-Earn system aims to tap into the potential of controversy-driven growth in social media usage.

Love Hate Inu provides users with a unique opportunity to vote on polarizing subjects and earn rewards for their participation.

Love Hate Inu’s Vote-2-Earn: Turning Controversy into Crypto Profits

The Vote-2-Earn system introduced by Love Hate Inu is an innovative twist on the traditional online survey model, combining blockchain transparency with earning potential.

Users must stake $LHINU tokens for a minimum of 30 days to participate in the voting process, helping to prevent spam and manipulation.

Those who stand by their opinions for the entire period can enjoy high APY staking returns and access to exclusive NFT rewards.

LHINU Investors Embrace Rug Pull Safeguards & Tokenomics, Anticipate CEO’s Upcoming Reveal

A staggering 90% of LHINU’s total supply of 100 billion tokens is slated for presale distribution – a move that sets the project apart from most others in the space, which typically reserves a larger portion for founders and early investors.

As outlined in Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this approach is designed to “ensure the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project.”

This strategic token allocation not only guarantees the absence of a rug pull but also fosters a solid foundation for the project, allowing the community to have a genuine stake in its success.

Love Hate Inu plans to use the remaining 10% of tokens to provide liquidity, facilitate exchange listings, and offer community rewards.

After hitting the $3 million fundraising mark, the Love Hate Inu community is eagerly awaiting the unveiling of its CEO.

After hitting the $3 million fundraising mark, the Love Hate Inu community is eagerly awaiting the unveiling of its CEO.

A Twitter AMA (ask me anything) session featuring the project's CEO is scheduled for next Monday.

A Twitter AMA (ask me anything) session featuring the project’s CEO is scheduled for next Monday.

Love Hate Inu Presale: Continuing to Surge Ahead

The Love Hate Inu presale has already raised $3 million, with the token price currently set at $0.000105 USDT. $LHINU will list on its first centralized exchange (CEX) at a price of $0.000145 USDT.

While the Shiba Inu price remains unpredictable, alternative meme coins like Love Hate Inu offer another avenue for investors to explore.

Love Hate Inu’s unique approach to social media engagement and its innovative Vote-2-Earn system could potentially disrupt the $3.2 billion survey industry.

