Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Under Pressure But Love Hate Inu Meme Coin Has Secret Sauce to Explode Higher

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) traders look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the Shibarium mainnet later this year, markets are trading SHIB with trepidation after a weeklong localised retracement. But as SHIB finds feet could April see a skyrocket SHIB rally recovery? And just how high can Shiba Inu climb in April 2023?

Read on and find out in this SHIB Price Analysis!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis

Source.

In the midst of a comeback move, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently tradng at $0.00001087 (a 24hr change of +0.83%).

Rejection last week at $0.00001150 pushed a week-long localised retracement move, however, over the past 48 hours SHIB appears to have found feet.

Pivoting to bounce out of this retracement move yesterday, SHIB has now reclaimed +3.75%.

Yet, price action has stalled against an area of friction around the 200 Day MA – which threatens to become a ceiling of localised resistance if not broken today.

Indeed, SHIB bulls are looking to re-ignite January’s impressive rally after a challenging March which bled out almost -10%.

SHIB’s RSI is looking increasingly bullish at 51. Having cooled off from a significantly overheated position last week, this provides a huge reassurance to climbing price action – affirming that there could in fact be a volatile move to the upside on the cards.

The MACD does little to further illuminate this narrative, sat with irrelevant divergence at -0.00000004.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

With Shiba Inu trading on an uptick sentiment, as bulls fight to bounce back from a localised retracement move, it seems likely SHIB could retest the critical resistance level at $0.00001100.

A clean break above this could flip the $0.00001100 level to strong support, to do this SHIB has a short-time frame (STF) upside target at $0.00001150 (representing a +6% move).

On the downside, SHIB isn’t likely to fall much further, a period of retracement saw a test of the mainline support trend.

This suggests that SHIB’s STF downside risk sits at the next lower support level around $0.00001040 (a potential -4.15% tumble).

Overall then, this leaves Shiba Inu with bullish risk reward structure – at 1.44 – this represents a reasonably attractive entry characterised capacity for upside growth.

Best Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative?

Despite the positive Risk: Reward structure many ambitious investors may still be unsure about engaging in a high-risk crypto trade entry.

But SHIB isn’t the only play – part of a growing sector of cryptocurrencies that aim to skyrocket on the back of memetic volatility known as memecoins.

Offering lucrative returns up to 1,000x these are some of the juiciest trades in the space, and leading the pack in 2023 is the explosive Love Hate Inu (LHINU) presale.

Introducing: Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Step into the thrilling world of Love Hate Inu (LHINU), an ingenious crypto project that seamlessly blends meme coin appeal with a state-of-the-art Vote-to-Earn system.

A mere week after launching its presale, the project has impressively raised $2.6m and excitement continues to skyrocket.

Love Hate Inu offers users a unique opportunity to voice their opinions on polarizing figures, such as Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, and Elon Musk, along with other intriguing topics, all while reaping rewards.

This trailblazing approach is poised to upend the $3.2 billion survey industry by introducing sponsored polls with tantalizing rewards, including NFT discount codes and NFTs backed by physical assets.

The LHINU ecosystem boasts a real-time vote staking mechanism requiring a minimum of 30 days of staking $LHINU to fend off spam and manipulation.

With the presale price of 1 $LHINU equalling 0.000095 USDT and just over 8 days until the price hike, this coin offers a remarkable investment opportunity for those eager to join this disruptive new platform.

1 $LHINU = 0.000095 USDT

USDT Raised : $2,612,432.21 / $3,037,500

1 Days : 1 Hours : 19 Minutes : 42 Seconds Until Price Increase To $0.000105

Launch Price: 1 LHINU = 0.000145 USDT

