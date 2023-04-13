Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Makes Slow Progress While Love Hate Inu Presale Rockets to $4m

Compared to the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which have been pumping recently amid optimism that the US Federal Reserve won’t lift interest rates much more and following a successful upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been struggling.

While BTC and ETH both hit their highest levels of the year above $30,000 and $2,000 respectively on Thursday, Shiba Inu remains stuck within recent ranges in the $0.000011 area and still down around 30% from earlier yearly highs.

In wake of SHIB’s solid rebound from its 200DMA on Wednesday and given that it continues to derive good support from an uptrend linking lows since last December, a near-term test of resistance around $0.0001170 seems likely.

But the lack of enthusiasm for Shiba Inu despite 1) broader positive crypto market conditions and 2) upcoming upgrades to the Shiba Inu web3 ecosystem (including the release of the alpha version of Shibarium and SHIB: The Metaverse) is striking.

The same cannot be said for a brand new Shiba Inu meme coin rival which, thanks to the token’s novel, ingenious use-case, has been making waves in the crypto space.

Enter Love Hate Inu.

Love Hate Inu – A Revolution in Blockchain Voting

Web3 startup Love Hate Inu, which is currently conducting 2023’s hottest crypto token presale, is building a revolutionary new vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

The platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Big Announcement #LoveHateInu Voters!!! ️ Who’s ready to finally cast their vote? The first official poll is now live on our website! Will it be Love ❤️ or Hate for #AndrewAltTateInu! Grab some $LHINU and vote now!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/HyNIR08KA1 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 13, 2023

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Love Hate Inu – 2023’s Hottest Crypto Presale?

To fund the development of its platform, the Love Hate Inu is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its fourth stage and has now raised a whopping more than $4.0 million in just under four weeks.

You've done it again #LoveHateInu Viewers! We have just smashed another insane milestone reaching over $3.9M in our #Presale raise! $LHINU community, you are amazing! Also make sure to cast your vote on #AndrewAltTateInu!️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/gNcDiTFpuJ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 13, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000115. But in under over 10 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000125.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 30% by the time the presale ends.

Want to improve your $LHINU buying skills? Here are some tips! Practice connecting your wallet Always know whether you're going to use $ETH, $USDT or $BNB Remember to have enough $ to cover gas fees And now it's time to go practice and join #LoveHateInu today! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 13, 2023

Investors Love LHINU’s Great Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

Looking for the funniest and most useful #MemeCoin ever? You're in the right place! 90% of the $LHINU supply will be sold in the #Presale for the community. 10% is reserved for liquidity, fees, and rewards. Join #LoveHateInu today!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/M9N72MyOp0 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 13, 2023

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top-voted cryptocurrency.

Love Hate Inu’s CEO Revealed

Love Hate Inu recently unveiled its CEO, influential crypto project accelerator Carl Dawkins.

Dawkins Strikes Back… Who is ready for our CEO to make the world of #Memecoins great again! ️More importantly, who's ready to cast their vote!‍♀️‍♂️ Make sure to get your $LHINU today before Stage 4 ends and the price increases!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/e6eaNB12u1 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 12, 2023

Dawkins has masterminded a number of hugely successful crypto projects in the UK, including Tamadoge, which last year delivered 10x gains to early investors.

His is also an advisor to the UK’s all-party parliamentary group on crypto and digital assets.

He recently conducted a successful Twitter Spaces AMA (ask me anything) regarding the Love Hate Inu project, which investors should check out alongside with Love Hate Inu’s website and whitepaper as part of their research before investing in the project.

Dawkins also discusses his new project on his YouTube channel here:

Can LHINU 30x?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 33x versus the current presale price of $0.000095.

LHINU Could Do Great, But DYOR Before Jumping In

Investors who get in early during the presale phase can potentially benefit from the initial hype and excitement surrounding Love Hate Inu.

As with any meme coin, early investors have the opportunity to ride the wave of momentum and see significant gains in the short term.

That being said, it’s important to note that meme coins can also be highly volatile, so investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment strategy before jumping in.

The market for meme coins can be highly volatile, and the success of the project depends on a multitude of factors, including market conditions, competition, and community engagement.

It’s important for investors to do their own research and make informed decisions based on their risk tolerance and investment goals.

